Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating

ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a local woman's report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
ORLINDA, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged In Trigg County Road Rage Incident

A man has been charged in connection to a road rage incident at the intersection of Canton Road and Linton Road in Trigg County Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff's deputies say 68-year-old John Christie got upset after accidentally being cut off in traffic and backed into a vehicle and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Deputies Look For Man After Road Rage Incident

Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a road rage incident at the intersection of Canton Road and Linton Road Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff's deputies say a man believed to be in his 60's driving a silver dually pickup got upset after accidentally being cut off and backed into the other vehicle and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Second Person Arrested In Logan County Home Invasion

An Elkton man has been charged Saturday in connection to a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st. Logan County Sheriff's deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party. Law enforcement from both counties searched the area but could not locate a crime scene.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder

Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Clarksville police investigate shots fired incident

Clarksville police investigated a shots fired incident on Peachers Mill Road between Broadmore and Mill Creek Road. A news release says no injuries were reported in the gunfire and investigators are working to determine who was involved in the incident. Anyone with information on the incident should call Clarksville Crime...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walking along Woodmont Boulevard Wednesday night died after being hit by an SUV. Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was hit at about 7:20 p.m. after he stepped out into the roadway, according to Metro Police. Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 being...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Arrested On Warrants After Resisting Arrest

A man wanted on two warrants was arrested at a home on North Fowler Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff's deputies say they located a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Jamie Jones who had outstanding warrants for probation violation and contempt of court. He was reportedly apprehended by...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Three people arrested for 'Felony Lane Gang-style' car burglaries

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police received several complaints about Felony Lane Gang-style vehicle burglaries. Hendersonville Police said surveillance video from Burn Fitness Bootcamp captured a male subject in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander Sport breaking out windows from multiple cars and stealing purses.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

