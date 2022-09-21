Read full article on original website
WSMV
Metro Police: East Tennessee man arrested after breaking into Nashville business
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department after breaking into a Nashville business. On Friday night, 67-year-old Randall Malenich was arrested minutes after he broke into a Ewing Drive business, according to police. Malenich was registered with the MNPD as a...
Three teens facing charges following shooting at Hendersonville party
Authorities took three teenage boys into custody on Saturday after a dispute at a party led to an early morning shooting at a Hendersonville apartment complex.
WSMV
Shots fired during alleged road rage incident, police investigating
ORLINDA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a local woman’s report of being shot at and nearly run off the road on Highway 49 near Orlinda Tuesday afternoon, according to Smokey Barn News. According to the incident report obtained by Smokey Barn News, the...
Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say
A "convicted East TN burglar" on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.
WSMV
Three arrested in connection to shooting at apartment in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Early Saturday morning, the Hendersonville Police Department responded to the Marina Point Apartments following a shooting incident. A party was happening and groups of people from other parties were showing up. As a result, a person was shot from one of the cars leaving. A Snapchat...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Trigg County Road Rage Incident
A man has been charged in connection to a road rage incident at the intersection of Canton Road and Linton Road in Trigg County Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 68-year-old John Christie got upset after accidentally being cut off in traffic and backed into a vehicle and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
Vehicle theft suspect shot by armed citizen
The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lanes on I-40 near the Donelson Pike exit around 6 a.m.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Dunbar Cave Road open, Trenton Road open after morning crashes
Update, 8:25 a.m.: Dunbar Cave Road is back open. The injuries were minor and those involved were treated at the scene. Trenton Road is back open. Multiple people were injured, but their injuries to not appear to be life-threatening, Beaubien said. Update, 7:40 a.m.: Dunbar Cave Road is shut down...
whvoradio.com
Deputies Look For Man After Road Rage Incident
Authorities are looking for a man in connection to a road rage incident at the intersection of Canton Road and Linton Road Friday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a man believed to be in his 60’s driving a silver dually pickup got upset after accidentally being cut off and backed into the other vehicle and fled the scene prior to law enforcement arriving.
wkdzradio.com
Second Person Arrested In Logan County Home Invasion
An Elkton man has been charged Saturday in connection to a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party. Law enforcement from both counties searched the area but could not locate a crime scene.
2 charged following Clarksville smoke shop robbery
Several days after a clerk was stabbed during a smoke shop robbery in Clarksville, authorities announced that two men were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Hendersonville police arrest alleged ‘Felony Lane Gang’ members after 5 cars were broken into
Three members of the infamous "Felony Lane Gang" are behind bars thanks to quick work by Hendersonville police who worked 24 hours straight to nab the alleged bad guys.
Man arrested after reportedly throwing kitten into firepit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly threw a kitten into a firepit, leading to its death.
whopam.com
Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder
Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
whopam.com
Clarksville police investigate shots fired incident
Clarksville police investigated a shots fired incident on Peachers Mill Road between Broadmore and Mill Creek Road. A news release says no injuries were reported in the gunfire and investigators are working to determine who was involved in the incident. Anyone with information on the incident should call Clarksville Crime...
‘I have 10 rounds still in me’: Nashville man remains in hospital after being shot several times outside Antioch club
One of the latest victims of Nashville's violent crime surge, is struggling to walk again after he was shot several time
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after Wednesday night crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walking along Woodmont Boulevard Wednesday night died after being hit by an SUV. Kenneth Mayor, 71, of Madison, was hit at about 7:20 p.m. after he stepped out into the roadway, according to Metro Police. Mayor was hit by a Toyota Rav 4 being...
wkdzradio.com
Man Arrested On Warrants After Resisting Arrest
A man wanted on two warrants was arrested at a home on North Fowler Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Jamie Jones who had outstanding warrants for probation violation and contempt of court. He was reportedly apprehended by...
WSMV
Nashville student who threatened shooting found with loaded gun, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old Pearl Cohn High School student was arrested for carrying a loaded gun on school property after threatening to fire it on school grounds the day before. Metro Police said a School Resource Officer charged the 11th grader for carrying a .380 semi-automatic pistol on...
WSMV
Three people arrested for ‘Felony Lane Gang-style’ car burglaries
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police received several complaints about Felony Lane Gang-style vehicle burglaries. Hendersonville Police said surveillance video from Burn Fitness Bootcamp captured a male subject in a silver Mitsubishi Outlander Sport breaking out windows from multiple cars and stealing purses.
