Edgewater, MD

Edgewater Man Breaks Out Shotgun, Shoots Victim During Altercation, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Anne Arundel County Police arrested a man who shot his victim with a shotgun. Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County PD

Police in Maryland apprehended a shotgun-wielding suspect who allegedly shot his victim during a disagreement in Anne Arundel County, according to officials.

Edgewater resident Jeffrey Hysan was arrested by members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 following a reported shooting in the 300 block of Wilmer Place.

Upon arrival, police said that officers were able to immediately detain two suspects in front of the home, where they found a victim lying inside with a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid to the shooting victim until paramedics arrived, and the investigation into the incident determined that Hysan, who was one of the two suspects taken into custody, and his victim had a physical confrontation inside the house prior to the shooting.

It is alleged that during that confrontation, Hysan took out a shotgun, and his victim - who he was familiar with - stated that he shot him in the shoulder and neck area during the struggle.

Police did not say what the confrontation was regarding, nor what the relationship was between the two.

Hysan’s victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while Hysan was arrested and "charged accordingly.”

Mark Chase
3d ago

"...during a disagreement..." Be prepared to see this happen more often since the SCOTUS decided that "law-abiding citizens" don't get angry and pull guns on others. We'll see.

