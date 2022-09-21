Read full article on original website
Carol McNeely
3d ago
Never seen one of there shows but Mark, you did great for standby by your former co-worker. After 20+ years she should have been able to say a farewell.
Reply
27
Catherine Ann Christianson
4d ago
Good for Mark! He is such a stand up guy😊I hope you find a better place to work because this Company really could care less about there employees!! I really loved watching this show and now will be watching # 7 sorry KTLA I thought you were a stand up company 🤬
Reply
30
Ken Wayne
3d ago
this anchor was suspended for that this is ridiculous he should follow civil lawsuit. he was just giving his opinion people get a life 🤬
Reply
22
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen RightLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Best Parks in Los Angeles (Opinion)Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Related
TODAY.com
Firing of Canadian news anchor, reportedly due to gray hair, sparks controversy
The firing of Canadian news anchor Lisa LaFlamme from CTV News has sparked controversy online and companies to make statements on aging. LaFlamme, who was chief news anchor and senior editor for the station, was let go after 35 years at CTV, according to an Aug. 15 release. Prior to serving as an anchor, the 58-year-old was a national affairs correspondent.
People concerned after news anchor has stroke live on air
A US news anchor has confirmed that she suffered the "beginnings of a stroke" on live television after viewers expressed concern. Julie Chin was reporting for NBC affiliate KJRH on Saturday morning when she started tripping over her words and struggled to read from the prompter. Watch the moment here:
News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Criticizing KTLA's Treatment of Former Co-Anchor Lynette Romero
KTLA's weekend anchor Mark Mester spoke out on air after his former co-anchor Lynette Romero resigned from the LA-area news station after more than 20 years Mark Mester, a Los Angeles-area news anchor, was fired from CW affiliate KTLA just days after criticizing the station's executives for how they handled his co-anchor's departure. The station's parent company, Nexstar Media Inc., confirmed Mester was no longer with the company when reached by PEOPLE on Thursday. They declined to comment further. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA informed staffers of Mester's firing on...
earnthenecklace.com
Lynette Romero Leaving KTLA: Where Is the California Anchor Going?
Lynette Romero is an illustrious and inspiring journalist in California and on the national level. Now she is moving on to a new opportunity after 24 hours of being the Golden State’s premiere news anchor. Lynette Romero announced she is leaving KTLA-TV 5 News in September 2022. The Emmy-Award-winning veteran anchor’s viewers naturally had queries about her decision. They want to know where she is going and if they will see her on their screens again. Her followers also wonder if this is retirement and leaving Los Angeles. Here’s what Romero said about her departure from her longtime broadcasting home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GMA host George Stephanopoulos says ‘farewell to treasured member of ABC News family’
GOOD Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos has said farewell to a member of the ABC News family. The host gave a shoutout to Katie McGuire, who had a career that spanned over five decades. "And before we go we want to say farewell to a treasured member of the ABC...
On Her Way Out? Savannah Guthrie Sparks 'Today Show' Exit Rumors After Being Absent For A Seventh Day
Is Savannah Guthrie making her Today Show exit? The news anchor has sparked concern as Friday, August 26, marked the seventh day she's been absent from the NBC morning show amid ongoing rumors of a rift with coanchor Hoda Kotb. Guthrie has been missing in action from Today for an entire week while she soaks up some quality time on vacation with her husband and her kids. 'TODAY' FANS THROW SHADE AT SAVANNAH GUTHRIE FOR WACKY MOVES DURING ON-AIR SEGMENTAs OK! previously reported, despite acting chummy for the cameras, the two journalists reportedly cannot stand each other. According to an...
Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?
It never gets any easier to report the news of a public figure passing. However, since many people are obsessed with being the first to report news, sometimes they can miss the mark. For example, in November 2020, Twitter users spread the hashtag #RIPDrake, but the hitmaker has been alive and kicking. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth passed away in late February 2022. However, the Queen didn’t pass until Sept. 8, 2022. Now, many people are having a hard time believing that CNN10 anchor Carl Azuz died.
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
RELATED PEOPLE
News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed
Officials have determined the cause of death for News 9 anchor Neena Pacholke. The 27-year-old died by suicide on Aug. 27, according to a statement from the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin provided to E! News. In a media release, authorities said Pacholke had made "suicidal statements" before she was found dead by officers, who did not receive an answer at the door while performing a welfare check at a residence.
CNN Anchor & Senior Political Correspondent Abby Phillip Signs With UTA
EXCLUSIVE: Abby Phillip, CNN’s senior political correspondent and anchor of Inside Politics Sunday, an hourlong program focused on the week’s most important political storylines, has signed with UTA. The agency will represent her across news and broadcasting, culture and commerce, scripted and unscripted television, podcasting, publishing, speaking engagements, the UTA Foundation and more. Phillip, one of the network’s most prominent rising stars, plays a key role in CNN’s special coverage of high-profile political events which have included election nights, State of the Union Addresses and the January 6th Committee hearing. She anchored special coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election Night in...
NFL・
William Reynolds dead at 90 with Gunsmoke actor’s cause of death revealed to be pneumonia complications
GUNSMOKE actor William Reynolds has died at 90 from non-Covid pneumonia complications, his son revealed. Reynolds, who shot to fame as Special Agent Tom Colby in the 1960s series The FBI, died on August 24, his son Eric confirmed to Deadline. Reynolds got his start in Hollywood in 1952 after...
LA News Anchor Mark Mester Was Fired After Defending a Colleague On the Air
The drama continues to unfold at the LA news station KTLA, where news recently broke that anchor Mark Mester would not be returning to the network. As is often the case with news anchors, Mark had built up a loyal following, and many people were naturally curious about why he had left KTLA and whether it was his choice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Internet reacts to TV anchor’s firing after she let her hair go gray
Canadian veteran news anchor Lisa LaFlamme was let go abruptly after letting her hair go gray and many are questioning whether the ousting had to do with her cosmetic choice. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Aug. 31, 2022.
TV Meteorologist Releases Statement After Being Fired For Appearing On Adult Cam Website
New York meteorologist Erick Adame released a lengthy statement after he said he was fired for appearing on an adult cam site.
AdWeek
KTLA Weekend Anchor Mark Mester Reportedly Suspended After Tribute to Former Anchor Lynette Romero
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KTLA weekend anchor Mark Mester has reportedly been suspended after speaking about the departure of fellow anchor Lynette Romero. On Wednesday, we...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos’ wife reveals what host really does during commercial break
GEORGE Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth has revealed her husband's secret coping mechanism during on-screen commercial breaks. The GMA host has sparked retirement rumors after fans noticed he has been missing from the show for several weeks. Now Ali, 57, has opened up about her husband's emotional side, saying he breaks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CBS is slammed as tone-deaf over its decision to cut airing the Queen's funeral to air 'The Price is Right'
CBS insiders and fans slammed the network Monday for abruptly cutting away from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to air the season premieres of Let's Make a Deal and The Price is Right. Rival networks, including NBC, ABC, CNN, BBC and others dedicated their entire Monday broadcasts to the historic death...
Defendant takes stand in "Miss Sweetie Pie" murder trial
Tim Norman testified in his own murder-for-hire trial, telling a St. Louis jury he had nothing to do with his nephew’s death. The reality TV star is accused of arranging the murder of Andre Montgomery to cash in on a $450,000 life insurance policy.
News anchor suspended after calling out cohost’s treatment by management on air
A news anchor has reportedly been suspended by a local Los Angeles television station after he apologised to viewers for the sudden departure of his former co-host.The furore at KTLA-TV began last week when the station announced the departure of Lunette Romero from her weekend slot at the news channel. KTLA said the popular news anchor had “decided to move on after nearly 24 years at KTLA”, with the local news station putting out a similar statement on Twitter about Romero’s sudden departure from the channel’s weeklend morning news show.Deadline reported on Monday that following his Saturday segment, Mr...
People
328K+
Followers
52K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 41