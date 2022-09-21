Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
KKTV
Deputies called to Widefield school south of Colorado Springs after ‘malfunction’ in lockdown alarm system
WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible malfunctioning alarm at a local school Friday morning. This happened around 8 a.m. Friday at the Watson Junior High School in Widefield. A representative of District 3 told 11 News that the situation was not...
KKTV
WATCH: Suspect in custody after 1 killed in double stabbing in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
An amended autopsy for Elijah McClain was released to the public on Friday after he died following an incident with first responders in Aurora in 2019. Hear the special story behind a Colorado Springs police dog's new protective vest. Warmer day. Updated: 15 hours ago. Dry for now. Alleged mail...
KKTV
First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
Second Whataburger set to open in Colorado Springs
Whataburger fans in Colorado will be happy to hear a new location is set to open next week.You'll find it on Dublin Boulevard in Colorado Springs and it's set to open on Tuesday.Colorado's first Whataburger opened in the Springs earlier this year.The new location will be open 24-7.Online ordering and delivery will be available in the coming weeks.
KRDO
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state
WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
KKTV
2 people scheduled to go to trial for the death of 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman and her boyfriend are scheduled to go to trial tied to the death of the woman’s five-year-old daughter in Colorado Springs. First responders were called on Jan. 13 to attempt life-saving measures on 5-year-old Emily Canales before she was taken to the hospital where she passed away. The Crimes Against Children Unit was notified and an investigation was launched.
Homes hit after two separate shootings in eastern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they received calls at two separate times, regarding shootings in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening. The incidents happened in the area of Piros and Haystack Drives on Wednesday, Sept. 21, which is in the area of North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. According to […]
KRDO
Police identify victims of 2 Colorado Springs shootings
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victims of two separate shootings that occurred in the city over the past week. 22-year-old Gene Carnes of Colorado Springs has been identified as the victim of a shooting on Friday, Sept. 16 on the Bijou...
Colorado Springs Police dogs get extra protection
Two members of the Colorado Springs Police Department now have a little extra protection on the job.Chewie and Britta are getting bullet- and stab-resistant vests.Britta works with Officer Shawn Mahon.He lost his first K9 companion in a training accident in 2014.And Britta's new vest bears the name of that first dog."It was one of those things where I got caught off guard a little with this one, and it really hit home for me because having my first dog's name on my second dog, it's pretty sincere," Mahon said.The vests are provided by the national non-profit "Vested Interest in K9s."
Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman has died following a stabbing that injured another person at a home in northwest Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the home on the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Dr. around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived they found a woman and a The post Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
KRDO
Colorado Springs police responded to a stalking incident that resulted in a shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A stalking incident led to a shooting in Colorado Springs last night. Police say that a female suspect was driving in a parking lot and shooting out of her car. The victim who is also a woman told police that a woman had been stalking...
Westword
Isabella Thallas Murder: Guilty Verdict After Denver Cop Lawsuit Quietly Settled
On September 22, a jury found Michael Close guilty of murder in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas just over two years ago. As noted by the Denver District Attorney's Office, Close used an AK-47 to open fire on Thallas and her boyfriend, Be a Good Person brand founder Darian Simon, in Denver's Ballpark area following "a verbal exchange with them over a command they used to have their dog defecate."
KRDO
Multiple homes hit by gunfire on Colorado Springs’ east side
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday evening, just before 8 p.m, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the Cimarron Hills area on the east side of Colorado Springs. When officers arrived in the area of Piros Dr. and Haystack Dr., they located multiple...
KKTV
WATCH - Teller County deputies say these suspects are connected to organized crime
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
Victim identified in shooting near I-25 & Bijou Street bridge
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 22-year-old Gene Carnes, as the man who was fatally shot downtown at Bijou Street and I-25. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls about a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. Officers found Carnes dead, and witnesses […]
Colorado is now ranked as the third worst state for road rage
In Colorado, 25% said they know someone who's been injured in a road rage incident and 14% say they've been followed by another driver who got out of their car to fight with them.
Stolen Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat driven into car wash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A south Colorado Springs car wash is left to clean up, after someone stole a Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat, and drove it into their front office. The thieves, hijacked an $80,000 machine and caused thousands of dollars in damage -- just for a few hundred dollars in quarters from The post Stolen Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat driven into car wash appeared first on KRDO.
Suspects use construction equipment to target car wash, one of two similar incidents this month
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The owner of a car wash on the Fillmore Street hill said that the people involved in taking property from his business recently -- by using stolen construction equipment -- may be the same suspects who committed a similar crime at another car wash Wednesday. Courtesy: Don Johnson Don Johnson, The post Suspects use construction equipment to target car wash, one of two similar incidents this month appeared first on KRDO.
FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
