ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Second Whataburger set to open in Colorado Springs

Whataburger fans in Colorado will be happy to hear a new location is set to open next week.You'll find it on Dublin Boulevard in Colorado Springs and it's set to open on Tuesday.Colorado's first Whataburger opened in the Springs earlier this year.The new location will be open 24-7.Online ordering and delivery will be available in the coming weeks.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO

Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state

WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 people scheduled to go to trial for the death of 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman and her boyfriend are scheduled to go to trial tied to the death of the woman’s five-year-old daughter in Colorado Springs. First responders were called on Jan. 13 to attempt life-saving measures on 5-year-old Emily Canales before she was taken to the hospital where she passed away. The Crimes Against Children Unit was notified and an investigation was launched.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Homes hit after two separate shootings in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they received calls at two separate times, regarding shootings in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening. The incidents happened in the area of Piros and Haystack Drives on Wednesday, Sept. 21, which is in the area of North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue. According to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Police identify victims of 2 Colorado Springs shootings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victims of two separate shootings that occurred in the city over the past week. 22-year-old Gene Carnes of Colorado Springs has been identified as the victim of a shooting on Friday, Sept. 16 on the Bijou...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoax#High School#Police#Cspd
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs Police dogs get extra protection

Two members of the Colorado Springs Police Department now have a little extra protection on the job.Chewie and Britta are getting bullet- and stab-resistant vests.Britta works with Officer Shawn Mahon.He lost his first K9 companion in a training accident in 2014.And Britta's new vest bears the name of that first dog."It was one of those things where I got caught off guard a little with this one, and it really hit home for me because having my first dog's name on my second dog, it's pretty sincere," Mahon said.The vests are provided by the national non-profit "Vested Interest in K9s." 
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman has died following a stabbing that injured another person at a home in northwest Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the home on the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Dr. around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived they found a woman and a The post Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Westword

Isabella Thallas Murder: Guilty Verdict After Denver Cop Lawsuit Quietly Settled

On September 22, a jury found Michael Close guilty of murder in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas just over two years ago. As noted by the Denver District Attorney's Office, Close used an AK-47 to open fire on Thallas and her boyfriend, Be a Good Person brand founder Darian Simon, in Denver's Ballpark area following "a verbal exchange with them over a command they used to have their dog defecate."
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Multiple homes hit by gunfire on Colorado Springs’ east side

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday evening, just before 8 p.m, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the Cimarron Hills area on the east side of Colorado Springs. When officers arrived in the area of Piros Dr. and Haystack Dr., they located multiple...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim identified in shooting near I-25 & Bijou Street bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 22-year-old Gene Carnes, as the man who was fatally shot downtown at Bijou Street and I-25. On Friday, Sept. 16, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received calls about a shooting on the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. Officers found Carnes dead, and witnesses […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Stolen Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat driven into car wash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A south Colorado Springs car wash is left to clean up, after someone stole a Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat, and drove it into their front office. The thieves, hijacked an $80,000 machine and caused thousands of dollars in damage -- just for a few hundred dollars in quarters from The post Stolen Colorado Springs Utilities construction bobcat driven into car wash appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspects use construction equipment to target car wash, one of two similar incidents this month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The owner of a car wash on the Fillmore Street hill said that the people involved in taking property from his business recently -- by using stolen construction equipment -- may be the same suspects who committed a similar crime at another car wash Wednesday. Courtesy: Don Johnson Don Johnson, The post Suspects use construction equipment to target car wash, one of two similar incidents this month appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy