ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man travels country, asking strangers to get tattoos with him

By Forrest Sanders
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195TqK_0i3bhKcn00

When two women from Michigan arrived for a visit to downtown Nashville, they had no idea they'd soon be friends with one of the most unique people they'd ever met. That new friend's message was to get out and live life, no matter what.

"It does hurt, but I'm okay!" laughed Casey Sutton, getting a flower tattoo on her wrist at Nashville Ink. She's never gotten a tattoo before.

"I have not, but I'm loving every second," she said with a wince. "Smiling through the pain!"

What convinced her to get one now isn't just visiting Nashville from Michigan. It isn't just the encouragement of friend Amanda Hoff, who watched her get the tattoo. Instead, what convinced her to get the ink is someone she'd never met before.

"Basically, he was like, 'you wanna get a tattoo today?'" Casey said, gesturing to a man sitting nearby.

Don Caskey has more than 500 tattoos.

"I've got a few of them, that's for sure," Don smiled. "I've got a lot of free space, believe it or not. My torso's pretty much free. My feet are free. I got space on my neck here."

Don's from Toledo, but he travels the country. He meets total strangers and asks them if they'd like to get matching tattoos.

"They looked at me like I had three heads," Don said, remembering the early days of asking strangers to get a matching tattoo with him. "That guy's crazy!"

Today, he's made connections with people everywhere. There's a story behind why Don does this.

"I got diagnosed with terminal renal cell carcinoma, a form of kidney cancer, in December 2019," he said. "The cancer's since spread into my lymph nodes and my liver and one kidney I got left and one of my lungs. My doctor said, 'If I had to guess, you've got months, not years. Months. It could be three months, it could be 40 months, but it's not going to be a long time.' I remember thinking at that point, 'that's the hand I've been dealt, and I can sit home and feel sorry for myself and wait for this cancer to take me or I can go out and live.' Well, I'm out living."

Don doesn't have a favorite tattoo. Every last one of them is tied to the people he's met, with their own stories.

The tattoos he'll share with Casey and Amanda mark tattoos number 536 and 537 for Don.

Don's even started a Stranger Ink nonprofit , raising money to pay for the funerals of terminally ill people.

"To clean it up a little bit: to heck with cancer," said Don. "I'm going to go out and live and enjoy what I've got left, whether it be a day or three years. I don't want to sit around and wait for it to come. I want to take it. Go out there and experience life. Go out and live. Fight your way through it."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dornob.com

Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million

Miley Cyrus just made bank selling her five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse for a whopping $14.5 million. The “Wrecking Ball” singer formerly known as Hannah Montana purchased the 33-acre estate in 2017 for $5.8 million, which means she earned a 150-percent profit in a mere five years. The sale is said to be one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Nashville area this year, second only to Reese Witherspoon’s recent purchase of an $18 million home in the city’s upscale Belle Meade neighborhood. The buyer, in Cyrus’ case, is apparently a Minneapolis native who owns 200 Dairy Queen franchise locations worldwide.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

5th annual Pooch Pool Party this weekend at Nashville Shores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Shores and New Leash on Life, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the welfare of companion animals in the community, are preparing to host the 5th annual Pooch Pool Party Saturday. Dog lovers can bring their dogs to the Nashville Shores Wave Pool for a...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
WREG

TDOC uses volunteers to give prisoners hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Data from the sentencing project shows there are over 25,000 people in prison and jail in Tennessee. Statistics show 45 percent of them will likely return. To try and keep those numbers down, the Department of Correction has started a special volunteer program. TDOC asked us not to use this person’s real […]
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Funerals#Kidney Cancer#Nashville Ink
wmot.org

Photo Essay: Three Days Of AmericanaFest In Madison

WMOT established its Day Stage tradition in 2017, at the end of its first full year as Roots Radio, with marathon broadcasts from under a tent in the heart of downtown Nashville. Over the years, the rosters have grown more prestigious and the fans have followed us to The Local off of West End for a couple of years and now to our second year at the Wash at East Side Bowl in Madison. While it’s only a year old, the place now feels lived in and fully ready to rock, with an orange crushed velvet curtain to truly set the stage for the immense talent.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN is known for its apple orchards and wineries. With its historic downtown, this city on a bend of the Cumberland is just a stone’s throw from Nashville. Famous residents include singer Roy Orbison and lawyer Sue Shelton White. Here are some of the best restaurants in Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
restaurantclicks.com

The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Nashville

The capital of Tenessee draws visitors for dozens of reasons. Some flock to the Athens of the South to tour the establishments of higher education and museums in the city. Others come to watch one of five of Nashville’s five professional sports teams. Whatever reason brings you to Nashville, you’ll find many varied cuisines from around the globe, including enduringly popular Korean BBQ options.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy