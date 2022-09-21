Read full article on original website
Related
thevalleyledger.com
Lamont McClure vetoes ordinance to conduct an operational study of Gracedale
Lamont McClure announces that he has vetoed Bill No. 826, entitled “AN ORDINANCE ISSUING A REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING BIDDERS TO CONDUCT A COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONAL STUDY OF GRACEDALE NURSING HOME.”. Statement of Lamont McClure on the Return of Vetoed Ordinance. Gracedale Nursing Home is the most regulated of all...
thevalleyledger.com
Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Announces New Board of Directors
Allentown, PA (September 21, 2022) — Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania (CISEasternPA) is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its board of directors, with the appointment of Sandra K. Green, Hope Johnson, and Adrian Marsh. Sandra K. Green has a strong presence in the...
thevalleyledger.com
Comprehensive Chiropractic, PC Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Join us for the Ribbon Cutting Celebration of Comprehensive Chiropractic, PC on Wednesday, September 28 from 5pm- 7pm! Ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 6pm! Recognizing the need for chiropractic care in the growing, family-oriented town of Macungie, the team opened their second office in July 2020. They’re delighted to now have a presence in this lovely suburb of Allentown! At Comprehensive Chiropractic, they provide care for patients of all ages, from babies and children to young parents and older seniors. In their contemporary, open and welcoming new office guests will get the latest in chiropractic paired with something that’s sorely lacking these days—personalized, attentive care. They will take the time to get to know what’s brought guests in. Next, the doctor will craft a customized care plan to help achieve health and wellness goals.
thevalleyledger.com
Rebecca Francis Team Announced Relocation to New Office Space
The Rebecca Francis Team moved from their office in Coopersburg to Center Valley. Center Valley, PA (September 22, 2022) — The Rebecca Francis Team, which is ranked in the top half of 1% of all Berkshire Hathaway agents nationwide, has announced its new office location in Center Valley, at 3477 Corporate Parkway, Suite 150. The team — which specializes in the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County luxury home market — was originally located on 2 N Main St. in Coopersburg, PA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevalleyledger.com
Garlic Lovers Return to Centre Square in Downtown Easton to Eat, Drink, & Stink at Easton Garlic Fest
EASTON, PA – September 22, 2022 – Road construction in Easton’s Centre Square won’t stop Easton Garlic Fest from bringing the stink for its nineteenth year on Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2. A family-friendly event, it is free to attend from 10 am – 6 pm both days, rain or shine. This year’s Headline Chef is Karnail Singh of Tandoor Grill in downtown Easton. Highlights include:
thevalleyledger.com
Frailey Insurance Team Expands
September 2022 – Felicia M. Gwinn is the newest member of the Frailey Insurance Stroudsburg team. As a mother of two young girls, she understands how important multi-tasking and organization are when it comes to getting the job done. Residing in Pocono Township, she enjoys reading and writing poetry in her spare time. Helping people is one of her passions so the insurance industry is a perfect fit. Previous experience in retail management (customer service driven business) helps her in achieving the agency’s mission of protecting what matters most! She strives to not only make a difference but more importantly, educate her clients on all their insurance needs. Presently she is taking real estate classes to fulfill her dream “to sell real estate on the side and build long lasting trusting relationships with my clients to where they trust me to serve their insurance needs.” Stop in to say hello or for more information, visit: FRMinsurancegroup.com or call 570-421-7447.
thevalleyledger.com
ARTSQUEST HOSTS SHOWS FULL OF LAUGHS
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— Looking for fresh ideas for a night on the town? Join us as ArtsQuest presents a variety of side-splitting comedy shows. Dehydrated Meatballs & Greg will perform during a run of shows starting Sept. 22. On Oct. 21 We’re Good, You’re Great will perform followed by Synced Up on Oct. 22. On Nov. 4 Pigeon City will fly in to entertain crowds and on Jan. 21 Damon Sumner will take the stage for his stand-up show. Tickets to these shows are now on sale at steelstacks.org.
Comments / 0