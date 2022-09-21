Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
Shoplifters wanted for stealing purses from same Marshalls twice, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a man and two women who they said stole purses from Marshalls. Police said the first incident happened at 1697 Germantown Parkway on Aug. 30. MPD said they took 18 purses, valued at $800, from the store. On September...
actionnews5.com
TBI issues Blue Alert on suspect wanted for injuring officer after hit-and-run
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South law enforcement and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. Keith Houston Jr., 32-year-old, is wanted by Collierville Police Department and TBI for aggravated assault on a police officer. TBI issued a...
Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Collierville Police officer was run over by a Corvette at a hotel early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville overnight. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical […]
actionnews5.com
Collierville Strong: Mid-South remembers victims of Kroger mass shooting 1 year later
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One year ago, on Sept. 23, 2021, a gunman walked inside a Kroger on New Byhalia Road in Collierville and opened fire. The suspect killed one person and injured 14 others. Today, the community and Action News 5 are remembering the victims of the tragic incident...
Nine burglars break into Memphis shoe store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nine men ransacked a Midtown shoe store, according to Memphis Police. Police said the burglars broke into Snkrr Bar on Madison Avenue during the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 20, police said. The burglars parked outside the store, leaving a silver Infiniti sedan and two...
Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
Traffic safety campaigns aim to slow deadly crashes in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There have been many deadly crashes in the Mid-South over the past few years, and law enforcement agencies are using traffic safety campaigns to try to decrease them. The most recent fatal crash happened Tuesday night along Walnut Grove in Memphis. Many law enforcement agencies use...
Police: Shots fired at Whitehaven daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center in Whitehaven Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, nobody was hurt. This comes after an earlier shooting at 3915 Dearborn St. about a half a mile from the daycare. Police responded to...
actionnews5.com
Family hopes to clear name of MFD’s person of interest in arson string investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire investigators are searching for 22-year-old Catilena “DC” Collier to question her about a string of fires in South Memphis. Her stepdad tells me although her family hasn’t spoken to her in a year, he wishes she would come home or clear her name.
One person in Southwest Memphis, seriously injured, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire in Southwest Memphis sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to Memphis Police. Police said the shooting happened on Deerborn Street around 2 p.m. One person was rushed to Regional One Hospital, police said. No information about the shooter has been released at...
tbinewsroom.com
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Collierville
At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Collierville. Initial reports indicate that just before 2:30 a.m. CT, officers with the Collierville Police Department responded to 10290 Collierville Road in an...
actionnews5.com
Man arrested after Collierville officer injured during hit-and-run
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Deputies arrested the man wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. Keith Houston Jr., 32-year-old, was captured by Shelby County Sherriff’s Office Saturday morning. He was wanted by Collierville Police Department and TBI for aggravated assault on a police officer, said TBI.
actionnews5.com
Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a series of shootings in Midtown that are believed to be connected. The first incident happened Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. on N Belvedere Boulevard where a man had been shot. The victim said he and his brother were inside a...
Washington Examiner
Suspect in officer-involved hit-and-run crash captured by police
The suspect in a hit-and-run crash involving one police officer was captured Saturday in. after an eight-hour manhunt. Collierville Police Department received a call about a shooting that occurred near the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 around 2:30 a.m., with an officer discovering Keith Houston Jr., 32, at the scene. Houston's car, a 2017 white Corvette, had been identified in the shooting.
Child injured after two-car crash in southwest Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a two-car crash that left a child injured. Police said it happened at 7:33 a.m. at 22 Peebles Rd. One child was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition, MPD said. This is an ongoing investigation. Download the FOX13 Memphis...
Tennessee woman says someone listed her home for sale online without her knowledge
A Memphis woman says she is confused and concerned after seeing a picture of her home listed on several realtor sites as being for sale.
localmemphis.com
New alert system in the works for all of Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A new alert system is underway for multiple cities as Memphis hit the two-week mark of the mobile mass shooting. During the shooting spree, many Memphians were concerned that there was no way for the city to send out a mass alert to warn people.
actionnews5.com
3 teens shot in separate incidents, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says three teenagers were shot in two separate incidents Wednesday night. The first shooting happened in North Memphis on Chelsea Avenue and North McLean Boulevard around 9 p.m, according to MPD. When officers arrived on the scene, they did not find any victims....
actionnews5.com
Crestview middle school parent upset for not being informed of social media threat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A viral social media threat that put two Covington schools and parents on high alert has led to a 12-year-old juvenile being criminally charged with a threat of Mass Violence on school property or at a school-related activity. Concerned Covington parents picked up their children Thursday...
Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
