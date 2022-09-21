ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Collierville Police officer was run over by a Corvette at a hotel early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville overnight. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Police: Shots fired at Whitehaven daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired at Horn Lake Learning Center in Whitehaven Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, nobody was hurt. This comes after an earlier shooting at 3915 Dearborn St. about a half a mile from the daycare. Police responded to...
MEMPHIS, TN
tbinewsroom.com

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Collierville

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Collierville. Initial reports indicate that just before 2:30 a.m. CT, officers with the Collierville Police Department responded to 10290 Collierville Road in an...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Man arrested after Collierville officer injured during hit-and-run

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Deputies arrested the man wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. Keith Houston Jr., 32-year-old, was captured by Shelby County Sherriff’s Office Saturday morning. He was wanted by Collierville Police Department and TBI for aggravated assault on a police officer, said TBI.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a series of shootings in Midtown that are believed to be connected. The first incident happened Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. on N Belvedere Boulevard where a man had been shot. The victim said he and his brother were inside a...
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Examiner

Suspect in officer-involved hit-and-run crash captured by police

The suspect in a hit-and-run crash involving one police officer was captured Saturday in. after an eight-hour manhunt. Collierville Police Department received a call about a shooting that occurred near the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 around 2:30 a.m., with an officer discovering Keith Houston Jr., 32, at the scene. Houston's car, a 2017 white Corvette, had been identified in the shooting.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
localmemphis.com

New alert system in the works for all of Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A new alert system is underway for multiple cities as Memphis hit the two-week mark of the mobile mass shooting. During the shooting spree, many Memphians were concerned that there was no way for the city to send out a mass alert to warn people.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

3 teens shot in separate incidents, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says three teenagers were shot in two separate incidents Wednesday night. The first shooting happened in North Memphis on Chelsea Avenue and North McLean Boulevard around 9 p.m, according to MPD. When officers arrived on the scene, they did not find any victims....
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Extinct Mississippi volcano could lead to nationwide beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. — Three hours south of Memphis, there is an extinct underground volcano in Jackson, Mississippi. A reservoir of carbon dioxide exists inside the “Jackson Dome,” supplying the chemical compound to much of the country. However, the owner of the site attempted to drill new wells this summer and found contaminated CO2, according to TIME. Industry analysts worry a shortage of carbon dioxide will lead to a shortage of America’s favorite carbonated alcoholic beverage.
JACKSON, MS

