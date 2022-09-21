Read full article on original website
Crews battle grass fire in northwest Oklahoma City
Heavy smoke from a grass fire could be seen in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon.
Authorities Respond After Crane Falls Into Downtown OKC Building
A crane fell into a downtown Oklahoma City building Saturday afternoon, prompting road closures but causing no serious injuries, authorities said. Crews were called to 100 W. Main Street, which is the future home of News 9. The crane weighs about 60 tons according to authorities, and it caused some...
KTUL
Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
Authorities Respond To Crash On I-44 Southbound In NW OKC
Authorities responded to the scene of a crash Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. All southbound lanes of I-44 near Northwest 39th and Northwest 23rd Street have reopened following the crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP confirmed that a truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash. The...
KOCO
Homeowners in OKC neighborhood shocked as wildfire spreads nearby
OKLAHOMA CITY — A field in flames got dangerously close to a local neighborhood in Oklahoma City. This was Friday morning near Northwest 122nd Street and Rockwell Avenue. Firefighters say protecting the homes in Canyon Creek was their priority and biggest concern. One neighbor told KOCO she went outside...
kswo.com
UPDATE: Fire burns about 30 acres in southern Caddo County
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire departments from Caddo and Comanche counties are battling a large fire near Cyril. The Fletcher Fire Department was requested to assist around 12:45 p.m. to the area of County Roads 1470 and 2670 in Caddo County. The fire has burned a fairly large...
Stalled Out Semitruck Causes Heavy Delays On Interstate 35 Northbound
A stalled out semitruck is causing delays on one of the busiest freeways in the Oklahoma City metro. The incident happened along Interstate 35 northbound near 27th Street in Moore. Traffic has been limited to one lane on I-35. According to Bob Mills SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner, delays stretch...
OKC family says they haven’t had hot water in weeks after reported gas leak left without solution
Mother, Annie Medico said Oklahoma Natural Gas told her there was a minor gas leak causing her lack of hot water.
News On 6
1 Injured In Stabbing At SW OKC Nightclub
One person was injured in a stabbing that happened at a nightclub early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Officers said one person was stabbed and taken to Southwest Medical Center by a private vehicle.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say a motorcyclist has died following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo
EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
News On 6
3 Arrested In Connection To Beating Caught On Camera At NE OKC Apartment Complex
Oklahoma City police have arrested three people in connection to a video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Police said the three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators said this happened...
OSBI: Argument between neighbors ends in gunfight, injuring both
Oklahoma authorities say an argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Asher on Friday morning.
Man hit, killed along I-40 in Oklahoma City
A California man is dead after he was hit by a truck along westbound I-40 in eastern Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Edmond Police Motorcycle Officer Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition Following Crash
An Edmond police motorcycle officer was injured following a pursuit Friday afternoon. The injury happened on South Boulevard near Smiling Hill Boulevard. Officials said the officer was transported by EMSA to a local hospital in critical condition. Edmond Police Spokeswoman Emily Ward said the officer opened his eyes as he...
Edmond PD: Sergeant Joseph Wells in critical condition after pursuit and wreck
Edmond Police have now identified the motorcycle officer who was critically injured during a police pursuit near Boulevard and Memorial just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
okcfox.com
OHP: Konawa man brought to OU Medical Center after car strikes cow in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY (KOKH) — A Konawa man was is in critical condition after troopers said he was speeding and struck a car in the roadway. The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on State Highway 39, about a mile east of Asher. Troopers said Jaiden Jones was going...
KOCO
Benefit run to help families of Oklahoma County deputies shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — It's been a month since two Oklahoma County deputies were shot in the line of duty, with one being killed. Sgt. Bobby Swartz and his partner Deputy Mark Johns were shot on Aug. 22 while serving eviction papers at a southwest Oklahoma City home. Swartz died and Johns was injured.
News On 6
OCPD Identifies Suspect, Officer In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police have identified the officer and suspect involved in a shooting that happened in southwest Oklahoma City. Officers said they responded to a 911 call at around 11:36 p.m. Wednesday in regards to a domestic stabbing at a home near the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street. The...
OKCPD: Fatal 2 vehicle collision
A person has died in a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle near SE 74th Street and Air Depot Blvd. Wednesday evening.
