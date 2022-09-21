Read full article on original website
Boston Mom
4d ago
Hey Grassley how about calling out Trump to release his accusers from there non-disclosure agreements.
Reply
10
PerpetuallyOffended
3d ago
I noticed there are way more Franken signs in Des Moines vs Grassley signs. I guess they must have noticed it too...
Reply
3
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Governor Reynold's new ad sparks controversy over open boarders and covid-19 response
A new ad released by Governor Reynolds today is raising some eyebrows with its depiction of the border crisis and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa (LULAC), who was provided with a copy of what Governor Reynolds refers to as the “second ad of the 2022 campaign”. The group says the ad produced by the Kim Reynolds for Iowa Campaign skews visual references of migrants and refugees negatively with the falsehood of “open borders.” LULAC Iowa Political Director Joe Enriquez Henry had this to say,
KIMT
Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Iowa native guilty of all counts for storming US Capitol
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Des Moines-native Doug Jensen, one of the most recognizable faces at the front of the crowd that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 has been found guilty of all seven charges against him at a trial in Washington, DC. The verdict was returned around 4:45 pm Central on Friday after […]
bleedingheartland.com
Five things not to do when running for office
U.S. Senate nominee Mike Franken faced every candidate's nightmare on September 19 when the Republican-funded website Iowa Field Report published allegations that the Democrat kissed his former campaign manager Kimberley Strope-Boggus without consent. The Des Moines Police Department's incident report, dated April 12, described the events that led to Strope-Boggus'...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
Is This Really Iowa’s Most Used Slang Term?
You'd be hard-pressed to find a single person living in the Hawkeye State who uses this slang on a regular basis. According to a recent study published by Best Life Online, Iowans say one term, in particular, that most who live there have never uttered. Best Life looked at each...
kscj.com
MELTON SEEKS IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT
THE DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE IN IOWA’S FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT SAYS PROPOSED CARBON PIPELINES ARE NOT THE RIGHT WAY TO CUT CARBON EMISSIONS. RYAN MELTON IS THE NEVADA DEMOCRAT CHALLENGING REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA. MELTON1 OC………AND UNDER DELIVER.” :11. MELTON SAYS THERE ARE BETTER WAYS TO USE...
KCCI.com
Franken says woman who raised assault allegations against him is free to 'speak out'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mike Franken said his former campaign staffer accusing him of assault is free to tell her side of the story. In a statement released Wednesday, Franken for Iowa campaign manager Julie Stauch wrote:. “No agreement exists that prevents any employee...
RELATED PEOPLE
Will Iowa C02 Pipelines become a reality?
The proposed C02 Pipeline across 29 of Iowa's 99 counties may not happen without a fight. The Iowa Utilities Board held its final meeting regarding the proposed construction of the C02 pipeline. There have been dozens of meetings held in counties across the state. The virtual online seminar on September 21, 2022, allowed more citizens to participate, voice their opinions, and become knowledgeable.
Iowa tops 10,000 COVID deaths as many residents unvaccinated
More than 10,000 people have died with COVID-19 infections in Iowa, state officials reported this week.
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging Dakota Access pipeline
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge sentenced an Arizona woman on Thursday to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017.The judge also ordered Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, to pay nearly $3.2 million in restitution together with Jessica Reznicek, a woman who helped her.Montoya pleaded guilty to conspiracy to damage an energy facility. She admitted to helping Reznicek and others damage the pipeline in several locations in Iowa."The sentence imposed today demonstrates that any crime of domestic...
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fourth District Democrat Candidate Says Carbon Pipelines Won’t Work
(Nevada, IA) — The Democratic candidate in Iowa’s fourth congressional district says carbon pipelines have a failed climate record and are not the way to cut carbon emissions. Ryan Melton of Nevada is challenging Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra. Melton says we are facing an existential crisis when it comes to climate change and bold action is needed. Melton says. Melton says the carbon capture pipeline projects would be a boondoggle. He also says E-15 could be part of the mix, but says it’s time to develop other energy sources that aren’t an additive to fossil fuels.
kmaland.com
Auditors group battles election misinformation
(Des Moines) -- Some KMAland auditors are part of an ongoing effort to ensure the integrity of the state's election system. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen and Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson are among the members of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's Auditors Advisory Group. In recent months, group members have tackled issues regarding misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2022 general elections. Wellhausen tells KMA News the group tries its best to educate the public in light of false claims made about election results in recent months.
ourquadcities.com
Arizona woman sentenced to prison for damaging pipeline in Iowa
A 32-year-old Arizona woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court to six years in prison for conspiracy to damage an energy facility in Iowa. Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow her prison term and pay $3,198,512.70 in restitution, a news release says.
Corydon Times-Republican
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa residents warned about possible election fraud scheme
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning residents about a possible election fraud scheme. The Mahaska County Auditor's Office and the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office have received reports that residents have been getting phone calls originating from New York state. The caller reportedly asks questions about...
weareiowa.com
Officer Eugene Goodman testifies at trial of Iowa man who led crowd that chased him up US Capitol stairs
WASHINGTON — A U.S. Capitol Police officer who led pro-Trump rioters away from where lawmakers were being evacuated testified Wednesday at the trial of an Iowa man who was at the front of the mob on Jan. 6. Officer Eugene Goodman was called to the witness stand Wednesday afternoon...
KCCI.com
Des Moines plastic surgeon settles allegations of false billing
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines plastic surgeon has now settled allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims. The Department of Justice said from 2013 to 2020, Dr. Ronald Bergman submitted multiple inappropriate claims for payment. The government reports that Bergman wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services...
KCCI.com
Police: Two women shot outside a party in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two women were shot early Saturday morning. The shots were fired near the intersection of East 17th and University avenues in Des Moines around 4:30 a.m. Police say it appears the gunshots were fired outside a party. They recovered over a...
Comments / 8