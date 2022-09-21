ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

IN Touch – Kristi Greco, American Cancer Society of the Hudson Valley

Welcome Hudson Valley to this week’s edition of IN TOUCH, the public affairs and issues program that runs across Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley radio stations. I’m your host, Conor Walsh. You can also find me on 92.7/96.9 WRRV weekends for Keepin’ Company w/ Conor. It's been great settling in to the new position and working with Paty Quinn on In Touch. She truly is a powerhouse and MVP, so I’m really learning from the best.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

17 Colorful, Odd, and Bizarre Upstate New York School Mascots

What was your school mascot? Funny how we all remember them no matter how many years we have been away from our alma maters. School mascots are characters meant to drum up school pride, student energy, and a whole lot of excitement, mainly at sporting events. Back in my day (1950s) every other school (including mine) had a mascot with a cheesy, homemade costume to wear.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Repair Café is happening this Weekend in Gardiner, New York

Have you ever had that favorite necklace break? The one that you have had for years? You try your best to put it back together with pliers but to no avail. You just don't have the right tools. This is true of many of the small repair jobs around the house. You know the little things that break that don't always seem to be worth fixing or worst we don't think the item can be fixed.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Have You Tried the Best Apple Cider Donuts in the Hudson Valley?

Fall is here, and the best way to celebrate is by eating the greatest edible invention to come out of the Empire State: the apple cider donut. We should also use this time to appreciate just how lucky we are in the Hudson Valley to have so many amazing options (did you know most people on the West Coast haven't even heard of an apple cider donut?!?). But where's the best place to enjoy autumn's favorite dessert?
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

