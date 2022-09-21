ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lelan Foley

Albert “Al” Foley, age 79, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, following a brief illness. Mr. Foley was born on September 19, 1943, in Augusta, Georgia to the late William and Ruth Foley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Scott Foley. Mr. Foley was a United States Air Force Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Cornelia. Mr. Foley was retired from Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) with 25 years of service. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was known to his grandchildren as “Gran-Gran”.
Keith Lamar Frankum

Keith Lamar Frankum, age 58 passed away on September 22, 2022, at approximately 9:30 due to complications of Covid-19. Keith was a son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He was survived by his wife Regina Frankum; Son and daughter in law Tyler and Halie Frankum; Son and daughter in law...
Foxfire to be featured at Sautee Nacoochee Center

Foxfire has become synonymous with North Georgia’s rich mountain heritage. Begun as a school magazine in 1966, it featured stories about the pioneer era and traditions of southern Appalachia. That student-led magazine morphed into a popular book series that in 1974 funded the founding of an immersive museum in Rabun County. Foxfire also inspired a play of the same name written by Hume Cronyn and Jonathan Holtzman which, in 1987, was turned into a TV movie.
WWII veteran and ‘Toccoa Original’ dies at age 101

Funeral services were held this week for a World War II veteran well known throughout Northeast Georgia. James “Pee Wee” Martin died Sept. 11. He was among the last remaining of about 6,000 men who arrived at Curahee Mountain, near Toccoa, to train as one of the country’s first paratroopers.
Driver dies after pickup crashes into yard on Highway 17

A White County woman whose pickup truck crashed head-on into a tree in a yard on Highway 17 has died. 58-year-old Kelly Renee Wymore of Sautee-Nacoochee was fatally injured in the single-vehicle wreck Thursday. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of SR 17 and Fred Pitts Road...
Clarke County Sheriff’s Office promotes new chief deputy

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office has promoted a second chief deputy. Sheriff John Williams on Thursday announced the promotion of Major Frank Woods to the post. Chief Deputy Woods joins Chief Deputy UnTwann Leverette in managing the sheriff’s office’s day-to-day operations. Woods will be in charge of the jail and training units while Leverette will oversee court and field sections.
