Albert “Al” Foley, age 79, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, following a brief illness. Mr. Foley was born on September 19, 1943, in Augusta, Georgia to the late William and Ruth Foley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Scott Foley. Mr. Foley was a United States Air Force Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Cornelia. Mr. Foley was retired from Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) with 25 years of service. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was known to his grandchildren as “Gran-Gran”.

