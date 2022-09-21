Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Jackley transition to South Dakota A.G. already underway
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will have a new Attorney General in the first week of 2023. And it looks like it will be a familiar face. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley isn’t doing much campaigning to win back his old seat. Look at the upcoming...
KELOLAND TV
Land is focal point of legal disputes with CO2 pipeline
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The land that Summit Carbon Solutions may need to survey and eventually need to install its proposed carbon dioxide is a point of contention in several legal actions. “We always held the belief out here in the country in the state of South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
Brian Bengs criticizes use of eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipeline in South Dakota
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brian Bengs, U.S. senate candidate for South Dakota, released the following statement in response to the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline that would stretch approximately 469 miles across South Dakota. Multiple landowners in eight South Dakota counties have filed lawsuits against Summit Carbon Solutions...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
KELOLAND TV
Absentee voting begins; Amazon’s plans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man who is likely to be South Dakota’s next Attorney General says he would have handled allegations of misuse of the state airplane differently. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley says criminal matters should not be handled by the Government Accountability Board.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD Board of Directors matching donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orange is a popular color on Friday at Feeding South Dakota. It’s just one way people are getting involved in Hunger Action Day. All month long Feeding South Dakota is spreading awareness about food insecurity in the state. September is Hunger Action Month.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota investigation weighs Gov. Noem’s use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is under investigation for using a state-owned airplane to fly to political events and bring family members with her on trips. But the decision on whether to prosecute the Republican governor likely hinges on how a county prosecutor interprets...
hubcityradio.com
Longtime South Dakota ethanol industry leader Dana Siefkes-Lewis joins Summit Carbon Solutions
AMES, I.A.(Press Release) – Summit Carbon Solutions announced Thursday the hiring of Dana Siefkes-Lewis as the company’s Director of Public Affairs in South Dakota. Lewis is a lifelong resident of the state and a longtime leader in the ethanol industry. “Summit Carbon Solutions was formed to open new...
leadercourier-times.com
South Dakota crop progress and condition
For the week ending September 18, 2022, there were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 27 percent very short, 44 percent short, 28 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 24 percent very short, 43 percent short, 31 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Field Crops…
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem announces state support for Indian Relay Championships
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release)- Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced state support for the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council’s 2022 Championship of Champions, which is taking place this afternoon in Fort Pierre. “South Dakota values our tribal heritage, competition, and our love of horses,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “I hope that...
mprnews.org
CO2 pipeline proposal draws mixed reactions in SW Minn.
A proposal to build a pipeline across five states to connect biofuel plants with permanent carbon storage is drawing mixed reactions in southwestern Minnesota, where one leg of the project would run. Under the plan put forth by Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions, the pipeline would funnel CO2 emissions from ethanol...
KELOLAND TV
Comparing standards revision processes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite intense criticism throughout much of the past year, the South Dakota Department of Education has stood by its process for revising the state’s social studies content standards, even though some involved in the process have not. Speaking before public comments at hearing...
KELOLAND TV
Why American Oversight is suing Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Washington D.C.-based group, American Oversight, has filed suit against the office of Governor Kristi Noem. The group bills itself as a non-partisan watchdog group that uses public records laws to seek transparency and accountability from government officials, according to the group’s Executive Director Heather Sawyer.
KELOLAND TV
Another ‘Silver Coin Schemer’ pleads guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may remember our KELOLAND Investigation into the “Silver Coin Schemers:” the $12 million dollar plot to use investor money to buy silver coins. Those investors include victims in South Dakota. Authorities seized nearly $3 million in silver coins in Norway in...
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota AG plans to hire missing Indigenous coordinator
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo is preparing to hire a law enforcement officer to coordinate investigations into the disappearance and murder of Indigenous people. Vargo’s office said in a statement he met with Indigenous leaders after a gathering that included a song from...
KELOLAND TV
Man admits to bringing meth to South Dakota from California
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after South Dakota troopers found two pounds of meth in his car, a 64-year-old man admits to the crime. Brian David Jackson pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge on Friday. Court documents say he was caught bringing meth from California to western South Dakota – something he admits to doing multiple times.
KELOLAND TV
State employees in Sioux Falls to get new facilities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing new or renovated office space for a number of state agencies in the Sioux Falls area, according to a request for proposals (RFP) filed by the Bureau of Administration (BOA) on September 15, 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Early voting begins in South Dakota for upcoming general election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the first day of early voting in South Dakota. The general election isn’t until November 8th, but some voters in Minnehaha County didn’t waste any time casting their ballots. John Anderson was one of the first in line this morning...
