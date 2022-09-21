SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, September 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man who is likely to be South Dakota’s next Attorney General says he would have handled allegations of misuse of the state airplane differently. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley says criminal matters should not be handled by the Government Accountability Board.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO