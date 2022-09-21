Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Johnson City Press
Greeneville stops D-B 3 feet away from victory
KINGSPORT — The marquee high school football game of 2022 evolved into an unforgettable night on Friday, when Greeneville turned back Dobyns-Bennett by the slimmest of margins at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. In a nonconference war between two unbeatens, the Greene Devils (6-0) stopped a 2-point conversion pass at...
Johnson City Press
Volunteer grinds out win over Johnson County
CHURCH HILL — Two late defensive stands by a stingy Volunteer defense lifted the Falcons to their first football victory of the season on homecoming Friday over nonconference foe Johnson County, 24-12. An interception by Volunteer’s CJ Fraysier with 7:01 left in the game and a goal-line stand with 2:12 to go halted the final two drives by the Longhorns.
Johnson City Press
Covered Bridge Kickoff has great first night
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest festival of the year in Elizabethton got off to an early start on Wednesday evening with the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff, held at the Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School. Wednesday’s concert was one of two that will be held on...
Johnson City Press
Consistent Blue Devils to face potent East offense
Unicoi County has been a picture of offensive consistency this season, scoring 42, 42, 35, 41, and 35 points in five victories. The Blue Devils may need another performance like those against offensive-minded Sullivan East. The teams will meet Friday night with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Erwin’s Gentry Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Rye Cove looks to stay unbeaten with road trip to Castlewood
Rye Cove looks to continue its best football season in decades Friday night when the Eagles make their first road trip of the season. Rye Cove, coming off a dramatic 30-28 double-overtime win over Cumberland District foe Thomas Walker, heads to Castlewood for another league challenge.
Johnson City Press
Bryant, McClain lead Wolves to homecoming win over Chiefs
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge celebrated homecoming before its game with Cherokee on Friday night at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. Then Kaleb McClain and Cale Bryant combined for 284 rushing yards and three touchdowns to help give the Wolves reason to celebrate after the game. Stronger at the line of scrimmage, West Ridge rolled to a 42-6 win over the Chiefs.
Johnson City Press
Flanary's four-goal game sends Lady Indians past Wolves
BLOUNTVILLE — Ava Flanary scored four goals and added an assist to lead Dobyns-Bennett to a 9-0 win over West Ridge on Thursday in a District 1-AAA girls soccer matchup. Flanary tallied all her goals in the first half when the Lady Indians (13-3-0, 5-2-0) built a commanding 7-0 advantage. The contest ended in the 53rd minute because of the mercy rule when London Taylor scored the second of her two goals. London also added two assists along the way.
Johnson City Press
Ricky Skaggs, fireworks top today's Covered Bridge Days activities.
ELIZABETHTON — Beautiful sunny and mild weather greeted festival goers to the first day of Covered Bridge Days on Friday. Events got started around the Covered Bridge and Kids Island at 11 a.m. and 13 food venders were serving up a wide variety of food. Children enjoyed themselves with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Johnson City Press
Bluegrass music takes centerstage Saturday at Carter Family Fold
HILTONS, Va. — The Carter Family Fold will present a concert of bluegrass music by IIIrd Tyme Out at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $15 for adults, with children 10 and under free. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served.
Johnson City Press
West Ridge volleyball caps big week with win over D-B
BLOUNTVILLE — What a week it's been for the West Ridge volleyball team. Following a road sweep of Big 5-leading Science Hill a couple of days ago, the Lady Wolves came back Thursday to beat conference rival Dobyns-Bennett 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16 at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
Johnson City Press
Bucs crush Robert Morris with first-half blitz
MOON TOWNSHIP. Pa. — One big half from Jacob Saylors spelled a big day for East Tennessee State. Saylors rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries — all before halftime — as the Bucs rolled past Robert Morris 45-3 in a non-conference college football game Saturday at Joe Walton Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Gate City Harvest Moon Festival set for Saturday
GATE CITY — Gate City Frontier will welcome in the start of fall and celebrate the town's history with the annual Harvest Moon Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24. The harvest moon is the full moon that appears around the beginning of autumn, and farmers would use the light to continue to harvest their crops into the night. Gate City Frontier and the town of Gate City allude to this every year with the Harvest Moon event to celebrate the arrival of fall and embrace the town’s history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Overmountain Men once again gathering at Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON — The annual re-enactment of the gathering of the Overmountain Men is taking place this weekend at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. This event has been taking place since before the start of the American Bicentennial. In 1975, three boy scouts were among those who completed the first re-enactment of the Overmountain march (approximately 214 miles in one direction) from Elizabethton to Kings Mountain, S.C. They were met there by then Vice President Nelson Rockefeller at Kings Mountain National Military Park.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 25
Sept. 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Weekly Corinthian reported, “A most delightful social meeting was held last week with Ms. Minnie Stanley, in honor of the guest, Mrs. Paul Wofford, of Johnson City, Tenn. We felt that it was a pleasure and benefit to us to have her with us, as she gave us some valuable suggestions and hints concerning literary work. We also gladly welcomed Miss Curlee of Philadelpha (sic) and Miss Mamie Curlee and Mrs. Duncan, as visitors.”
Johnson City Press
Students learn about conservation in two-day camp
More than 500 students from Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County school systems recently participated in the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Conservation Camp. Sharon Hayes, director for Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said the camp, held at the Eastman Recreation Area, helped students learn about a variety of environmental topics through a variety of partners.
Johnson City Press
Storyteller Beth Horner brings personal tales and traditional stories to Jonesborough stage
When storyteller Beth Horner took over her father’s two farms in rural Missouri, she had no idea she’d have a brush with the Brazilian mafia. Management of the farms fell to Horner when her late father retired from farming three years ago, when he was 98. Of all the skills and chores that farming entails, Horner didn’t anticipate that selling a few head of cattle would be too difficult. But she quickly learned from a contact that it was a bad time to sell, because the Brazilian mafia had become involved in the U.S. market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
ETSU's Eastman-Valleybrook campus brings hands-on experiential learning
The Eastman-Valleybrook campus, formerly an Eastman research facility which was donated to ETSU over a decade ago, now facilitates learning spaces for the College of Public Health. The Valleybrook campus offers ETSU students and faculty the ability to have hands-on learning experiences that raise awareness and affect change for those...
Johnson City Press
Mendota Heritage and Hawk Festival set for Saturday
MENDOTA — The small, rural town of Mendota’s rich heritage may fly under the radar, but their local hawk migration certainly does not. In 1958, the annual hawk migration by the Mendota fire tower began, and has continued every fall since. Now, local residents are invited to the town every September for the Heritage and Hawk Festival, an event celebrating the hawks and history of Mendota, Virginia.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton once more offering facade grants to downtown building owners
ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton is once again offering its Façade Rehabilitation Grant for this fiscal year. The grant is intended to provide incentives to improve the exterior façades of structures located within the Main Street District of downtown Elizabethton. The program seeks to encourage improvement of downtown buildings, the improvement of commercial sales and improvement in local sales tax collection in downtown, and the attraction of new businesses and visitors to the downtown area.
Johnson City Press
Letters: What do you think of Johnson City's murals?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers for their thoughts on some of the newer murals that have been painted around Johnson City. Here are some of the responses we received. Try local artists.
Comments / 0