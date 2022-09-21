Read full article on original website
Tigers spoil No. 15 Kentucky SEC home opener
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU volleyball team knocked off No. 15 Kentucky, 3-2 (19-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 15-11) Saturday at the Memorial Coliseum. The win marks the first road victory over a nationally ranked opponent for the Tigers since defeating No. 12 Kentucky in five sets on October 19, 2014.
LSU Football shuts out New Mexico, 38-0
BATON ROUGE, La. – Quarterback Jayden Daniels went 24-for-29 for 279 yards passing to lead LSU over New Mexico, 38-0, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. LSU improved to 3-1 with the victory, while the Lobos dropped to 2-2 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday for their first road test against Auburn at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
LSU Men’s Golf opens play Sunday at SEC
BATON ROUGE, La. – The 14 men’s golf teams of the Southeastern Conference, including LSU, meet beginning Sunday at the SEC Match Play tournament hosted by Jerry Pate at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. This unique tournament which combines some of the elements the Tigers...
LSU football hit with probation, fine and more as NCAA announces penalties
INDIANAPOLIS. Ind. (BRPROUD) – The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions has handed down their panel’s decision on LSU’s football recruiting violations. According to the NCAA, “the LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met separately with a prospect during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period and provided the prospect with impermissible recruiting inducements.”
Madison Prep defeats Parkview Baptist 26-7
BATON ROUGE, La. – Madison Prep defeated Parkview Baptist 26-7 on Friday night. David Jones found the end zone late in the fourth quarter to secure the win for the Chargers. Please click the video provided for highlights.
Dunham holds off Ascension Catholic, 20-19
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Tigers beat the Bulldogs 20-19 in a close game on Friday night at Dunham High School. Please click the video provided for highlights.
Ride Along : Week 4 David Simoneaux
BATON ROUGE – No. 3 Catholic High (2-1) host No. 3 St. Thomas More (3-0) in a marquee matchup at Memorial Stadium this Friday night. 2020 was the last time these two programs faced each other and the Cougars came out victorious with a 39-38 win. Now with a...
West Feliciana beats Tara with ease, 42-6
BATON ROUGE, La – West Feliciana beats Tara by large at Broadmoor High School. Final score was 42-6 on Friday night. Early in the first quarterback Joel Rogers hand off to Ja’Terrius Johnson. Johnson ran into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. Later in...
East Feliciana wins shootout against Jewel Sumner, 44-42
CLINTON, La – East Feliciana held on to win a high scoring affair at home against Jewel Sumner, 44-42. Opening drive touchdowns by both teams set the tone early for what the rest of the game would be like. Tigers quarterback Mills Dawson scrambled for a score and Cowboys running back Darren Thomas answered back with his first of two 1st quarter touchdowns.
West Monroe holds on at home against Scotlandville, 31-28
MONROE, La – West Monroe defended their home turf Friday night, and beat Scotlandville 31-28. Watch the video for highlights.
Episcopal pummels Port Allen, 38-14
BATON ROUGE, La. – Episcopal defeats Port Allen 38-14 on Friday night at Episcopal High School. It was a slow start until Reid Chauvin had a nice run which set up a touchdown by Reid Chauvin. Please click the video provided for highlights.
Driver cited after pedestrian hit on LSU’s campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department was called to the scene of a pedestrian hit on Friday morning. The call came in around 8 a.m. and officers responded to the intersection of Highland Rd. and South Quad Dr. Upon arrival, officers determined that a pedestrian was...
Missing in Louisiana: How some hold on to hope, utilize all resources to locate loved ones
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – There are nearly 500 missing person cases in Louisiana according to LSU’s database, and some date back to the 1960s. These disappearances leave families in pain as they wonder where their loved ones are and if they’re even alive. BRPROUD looked into...
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel. Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September...
Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs honoring Gold Star families
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gold Star Monument is where the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs is holding a special ceremony on Friday morning. At 9 a.m., a gathering is taking place which the City of Baton Rouge is calling the Gold Star Mothers and Families Recognition Ceremony.
Scotlandville High School adjusts scheduling for plumbing fixes to continue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Changes have been made to Scotlandville High School‘s scheduling to allow plumbing repairs to continue, according to a Wednesday night announcement from EBR Schools. The school system said as construction continues in the E Building, students will rotate shifts between in-person and virtual...
Puerto Rican LSU student speaks on Hurricane Fiona’s effects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Recovery efforts are underway in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona. Flooding and landslides have made it difficult to assess the damage. Hundreds of miles away from his grandmother, LSU freshman Jorge Bello feels for his loved one. “I was worried about my grandma, my...
Job fair to be held in Gardere community this week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A job fair will be held in the Gardere community on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The fair will be held at BREC Ben Burge Park on Elvin Drive from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Spanish-speaking, skilled, and unskilled positions are available. Businesses such as CATS, Associated Grocers, BREC, East Baton Rouge Parish School System, and more will be at the fair looking to fill full-time positions.
Southern University considering curfew after student altercation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College released a statement about an alleged fight that happened late on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Southern University Administration is aware of an on-campus altercation that occurred Tuesday night. Southern University does not condone violence in any form. SUPD and Administration are investigating so we can hold the appropriate individuals responsible and prevent this from happening again while ensuring that all parties involved are afforded the proper due process.
WATCH: Leaders on public safety amid crime uptick, misinformation in LSU student’s death
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Chief of Police Murphy Paul addressed recent violent crime and discussed public safety strategies Thursday afternoon at City Hall. Local law enforcement responded to four overnight shootings, two of which police believe to be connected. Shootings took...
