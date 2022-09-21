ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Grant program to reimburse nonprofits for expenses related to Jackson water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stewpot Community Services was hit hard by Jackson’s recent water crisis, but not in the way you would think. “We have not used the city’s water for several years. We give out bottled water at our shelters, in our kitchen, in our children’s and teens’ programs,” said Executive Director Jill Buckley. “The main expense for us, during the water crisis, has been using paper goods. The cost of paper goods has increased dramatically over the past year, and we had pretty much decreased our use of paper goods to as little as we possibly could over the last four months.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

State, city leaders tout improvements at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City and state leaders are touting a number of improvements made at Jackson’s main water treatment facility. Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced that crews had “completed work on the newly installed raw water pump 4,” which will allow the facility to produce an additional 8 million gallons a day.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson seeking $35.1 million in matching funds for water, sewer projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Major repairs at the city of Jackson’s two water treatment facilities could be funded through a state’s matching grant program. Thursday, the Jackson City Council approved seeking $35.1 million in matching funds through the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program. The program...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Code to Success: The JXN Tech Hub update

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A water crisis, infrastructure issues, crime. Critics ask: who would want to risk investing in Mississippi’s capital city?. As first reported two years ago, a Jackson native and very successful computer engineer is taking the risk to implement her vision of creating a hub of technology here.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland ‘has been cleared’

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been cleared of a bomb threat that caused the building to be evacuated on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald said the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store.
RICHLAND, MS
WLBT

Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson pastor and his wife are thankful to be alive 24 hours after their church went up in flames while they were inside the building. The fire happened at Spoken Word Ministries on Texas Avenue Thursday. “Lord Have Mercy,” pastor Clyde Rudd said. “We bought...
JACKSON, MS
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
WLBT

Sun Belt Conference to host men’s championship golf tournament in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Sun Belt Conference announced on Wednesday that the 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship will take place at a golf club in Madison. The event is scheduled to begin on April 23-26 in 2023 at the Annandale Golf Club. The tournament will feature all fourteen Sun Belt teams, including the University of Southern Mississippi.
MADISON, MS
WLBT

Memphis man killed in wreck on Highway 27 in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Memphis, Tennessee man was killed in a wreck on Highway 27 in Lawrence County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the following vehicles were traveling on Highway 27 just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 40-year-old Gregory Millican of Memphis, TN.
MEMPHIS, TN
WLBT

#11 JSU ‘can’t look past’ winless MS Valley State on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number eleven Jackson State University Tigers (3-0) will host their second home game of the season against in-state Southwestern Athletic Conference rival Mississippi Valley State University Devils (0-3) on Saturday at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Despite the Devils being winless so far this year,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland causes store to close

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been evacuated due to a bomb threat on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald says the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store. Officers are on the scene and...
RICHLAND, MS
WLBT

Church building in Jackson catches on fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in Jackson off of Texas Avenue caught fire on Thursday. The Jackson Fire Department received a call about the fire at 2 p.m., when firefighters would find the Spoken Word Ministries church building smoking. Clyde Rudd, the pastor, says he and his wife were...
JACKSON, MS

