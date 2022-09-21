Read full article on original website
WLBT
Grant program to reimburse nonprofits for expenses related to Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stewpot Community Services was hit hard by Jackson’s recent water crisis, but not in the way you would think. “We have not used the city’s water for several years. We give out bottled water at our shelters, in our kitchen, in our children’s and teens’ programs,” said Executive Director Jill Buckley. “The main expense for us, during the water crisis, has been using paper goods. The cost of paper goods has increased dramatically over the past year, and we had pretty much decreased our use of paper goods to as little as we possibly could over the last four months.”
WLBT
State, city leaders tout improvements at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City and state leaders are touting a number of improvements made at Jackson’s main water treatment facility. Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced that crews had “completed work on the newly installed raw water pump 4,” which will allow the facility to produce an additional 8 million gallons a day.
WLBT
Water distribution sites continue for Jackson residents seeking safe water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One by one, hundreds of people were pulling into Mt. Helm Baptist Church to receive a major blessing. Organizers say this day is all about spreading the love and giving back to those who need it most. “That includes water giveaways, free food, and assistance for...
WLBT
Hundreds attend first live, in-person WellsFest since the COVID-19 pandemic
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - I think it’s one of the best festivals of all years,” Faith Stauss, a longtime festival-goer said. “You know we’ve been closed in for so long to hear live music and to go shopping and to see all these amazing animals,” Chrissy Clark said who attended the festival.
WLBT
Lockdown lifted at Callaway High School, following ‘threatening’ phone call
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools officials say there was no active shooter on the campus of Callaway High School Thursday morning. The school was temporarily put on lockdown after a threatening phone call was received, said JPS Executive Director of Public Engagement Sherwin Johnson. “As a precautionary measure,...
WLBT
Jackson seeking $35.1 million in matching funds for water, sewer projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Major repairs at the city of Jackson’s two water treatment facilities could be funded through a state’s matching grant program. Thursday, the Jackson City Council approved seeking $35.1 million in matching funds through the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program. The program...
WLBT
Organizations join forces to help city deliver water to elderly and disabled
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water may be flowing through faucets in the capital city but many are still relying on bottled water. Organizations large and small in the city are working to get water to the most vulnerable and disenfranchised. Friday afternoon members of the Poor People’s Campaign prepared for...
WLBT
Code to Success: The JXN Tech Hub update
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A water crisis, infrastructure issues, crime. Critics ask: who would want to risk investing in Mississippi’s capital city?. As first reported two years ago, a Jackson native and very successful computer engineer is taking the risk to implement her vision of creating a hub of technology here.
WLBT
SBA opens Business Recovery Center to help Jackson businesses impacted by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have a business or nonprofit organization affected by the Jackson water crisis that began August 30, you can now apply for a low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the announcement on Wednesday. A...
WLBT
Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland ‘has been cleared’
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been cleared of a bomb threat that caused the building to be evacuated on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald said the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store.
WLBT
Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson pastor and his wife are thankful to be alive 24 hours after their church went up in flames while they were inside the building. The fire happened at Spoken Word Ministries on Texas Avenue Thursday. “Lord Have Mercy,” pastor Clyde Rudd said. “We bought...
WLBT
Game of the Week: Undefeated Copiah Academy and Jackson Prep face off in big test
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Week 6 of Mississippi high school football is headlined by two MAIS juggernauts who have yet to be tested this season, until tonight. The big test for the undefeated Copiah Academy Colonels (5-0) and Jackson Prep Patriots (5-0) will take place in Jackson on Friday, September 23, at 7 p.m.
WLBT
Need an office building in downtown Jackson? The city wants to sell you one.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One downtown Jackson property could soon be put back on the tax rolls. Jackson is seeking bids to sell a city-owned property at 400 E. Silas Brown St. The minimum asking price is $25,000. Interested parties must submit bids by Tuesday, October 4, according to city bid documents.
WLBT
Sun Belt Conference to host men’s championship golf tournament in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Sun Belt Conference announced on Wednesday that the 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship will take place at a golf club in Madison. The event is scheduled to begin on April 23-26 in 2023 at the Annandale Golf Club. The tournament will feature all fourteen Sun Belt teams, including the University of Southern Mississippi.
WLBT
Memphis man killed in wreck on Highway 27 in Lawrence Co.
LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Memphis, Tennessee man was killed in a wreck on Highway 27 in Lawrence County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the following vehicles were traveling on Highway 27 just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. 2010 Ford Fusion driven by 40-year-old Gregory Millican of Memphis, TN.
WLBT
#11 JSU ‘can’t look past’ winless MS Valley State on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number eleven Jackson State University Tigers (3-0) will host their second home game of the season against in-state Southwestern Athletic Conference rival Mississippi Valley State University Devils (0-3) on Saturday at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Despite the Devils being winless so far this year,...
WLBT
Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland causes store to close
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been evacuated due to a bomb threat on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald says the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store. Officers are on the scene and...
WLBT
Church building in Jackson catches on fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A church in Jackson off of Texas Avenue caught fire on Thursday. The Jackson Fire Department received a call about the fire at 2 p.m., when firefighters would find the Spoken Word Ministries church building smoking. Clyde Rudd, the pastor, says he and his wife were...
WLBT
Police: A child was not abducted at the Pearl Walmart, it was only a ‘misunderstanding’
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Pearl are dousing rumors that a child was nearly abducted at Walmart on Wednesday afternoon. Posts on Facebook alleged that a man snatched a child in the store, but that the mother was eventually able to retrieve her son. According to a post by...
WLBT
Pearl water outage to last until early evening for some homes, businesses
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Water for some parts of Pearl is expected to be out until early evening, while crews work to repair a water connection leak, according to an announcement on the city’s Facebook page. The outage impacts both sides of Highway 468 east of the S. Pearson...
