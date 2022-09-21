Wimauma girl injured in Mexico car crash moved to rehab facility

A Wimauma girl who was seriously injured in a car crash in Mexico has been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Jacksonville.

Jasmin Cervantes- Garcia was moved to the facility on Monday. She had been hospitalized at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Pete since she left Mexico by air ambulance in July.

Jasmin's aunt, Cindy Garcia, said the 13-year-old will need to learn to talk and walk.

"She’s not communicating, verbally, unable to speak, but she will nod or shake her head no when we ask her simple questions," said Jasmin's aunt, Cindy Garcia.

Jasmin is the sole survivor of the car crash that killed her parents and grandparents in June. A charter van crashed into her family's pick-up truck in Mexico. Jasmin was sedated for weeks. She woke up in mid-August.

"Her prognosis, I mean, now it’s very great. She’s clinically healed. She doesn’t have a trach anymore. We were able to get that out while she was in the hospital. She's recovered very well," said Garcia.

Jasmin will need physical and speech therapy. She needs to regain her strength. She cannot walk on her own and has trouble standing up.

"She can stand with the assistance of others. She cannot walk. If we try to get her to walk, it takes mechanical device, people holding her, coaching her, this is what we're going to do, but she cannot walk on her own," said Garcia.

"The brain injury is the most severe. The condition she is in is because of the brain. She did suffer extensive damage to her internal organs which, thankfully, it's all been healed and corrected, nothing that we have to worry about now. She did suffer fractures to her arm, fractures to her jaw," said Garcia.

Jasmin's family said they are grateful for the community's support. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $50,000.

So far, the donations allowed Jasmin to return home and were also used for funeral expenses for Jasmin's family members.