Flying Dog Brewery, Curious Iguana celebrate Banned Books Week
In a year shaping up to be a record-setting one for the number of attempts to restrict and censor books, Frederick-based businesses Flying Dog Brewery and Curious Iguana are celebrating Banned Books Week.
Curious Iguana, a bookshop on North Market Street, held its first “book fair for grownups” at Frederick Social on Tuesday night, showcasing books frequently banned and challenged at schools, universities and public libraries.
