New Bojangles To Be Built Near Foxbank Plantation

CREDIT: Bojangles

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – A second Bojangles restaurant is coming to the Moncks Corner area, Cypress Development Partners, LLC announced Tuesday.

It will be located on Hwy. 52 near the Foxbank Plantation master-planned community.

Bojangles will lease the building from Columbia-based Cypress Development once construction is complete, which is estimated to be in mid-November.

The 2,858 square-foot, free-standing restaurant will have a drive-thru as well as seating for up to 20 people.

“We are very excited to be a part of this project,” said Mark James, principal of Cypress. “Berkeley County is one of the fastest growing counties in the U.S, and the Highway 52 corridor has seen significant development of new neighborhoods, businesses and shopping venues. The Foxbank area has become a focal point between Moncks Corner and Goose Creek, and Bojangles will be a great addition to the

restaurant options in the trade area.”

Other new development in the area include a Publix anchored shopping center, a Parker’s Kitchen gas & convenience store, Heartland Dental, and a Dunkin’ Donuts which is about to start construction.

Additionally, a 318-unit, Class-A apartment community is currently under construction, and Foxbank Plantation continues to see significant construction of new homes.

Harrison French and Associates of Bentonville Arkansas is the architect for the new Bojangles, and Ganaway Construction of Atlanta is the general contractor. Truluck Construction of Charleston is the

site contractor and the engineer is the Charlotte office of BL Companies.

