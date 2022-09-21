ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (knee) exits game after wall collision

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIjEc_0i3be4yj00

Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh exited Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to an apparent knee injury.

Marsh leaped into the left-center-field wall and landed awkwardly in the top of the third inning. Right fielder Matt Vierling moved to center to take Marsh’s spot and rookie Dalton Guthrie, who later hit his first career home run in the fifth, took over in right.

A similar injury in mid-August put Marsh on the 10-day injured list. He attempted to make a catch near the wall against the Cincinnati Reds, landed awkwardly and was diagnosed with a left knee bruise and left ankle sprain.

Marsh, 24, entered Tuesday’s game batting .239 with 10 homers, 49 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 121 games. He started the season with the Los Angeles Angels, but was shipped to Philadelphia at the trade deadline, and has since entered Tuesday hitting .284 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 28 games with the Phillies.

Prior to exiting, Marsh was 0-for-1 with a strikeout.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bote
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Cincinnati Reds#The Los Angeles Angels#Rbi#Cubs#Marlins Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy