Mike Birbiglia Bringing New Solo Show To Broadway, Announces ‘Old Man & The Pool’ On ‘Tonight Show’

By Greg Evans
 4 days ago
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool is heading to Broadway , the comic monologist announced today during a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon .

The new solo show will begin a 70-performance limited engagement on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center. Opening night will be Sunday, Nov. 13, and the show will run through Friday, December 30.

Written and performed by Birbiglia, the play is directed by Seth Barrish, who directed Birbiglia’s 2018 Broadway show The New One, which was lated adapted for Netflix. The Old Man & the Pool will also include contributions by story consultant Ira Glass ( This American Life ).

The new show is described as “a coming-of-middle-age story about when life takes a dive – into a highly-chlorinated YMCA pool.”

“In my 22 years of performing comedy, and five solo shows, The Old Man & the Pool has given me the most rewarding experience I’ve ever felt with audiences,” said Birbiglia in a statement. “This is a show I’m very proud of, and I can’t believe I get to perform it at Lincoln Center Theater – after auditioning for the Philharmonic, the Opera, and the New York City ballet, I thought I’d never get the chance. But here I am. Sometimes you get lucky!”

Birbiglia continued, “It’s always been a cliché that audiences need to laugh but— honestly— after all we’ve been through in the last few years, people really do need to laugh. And sometimes, laughing about the darkest topics can be the most cathartic. I hope you join me. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll call your parents. You’ll write your will.”

Originally produced by Center Theatre Group, The Old Man & the Pool played to sold-out houses in its world premiere at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles this year following a sold-out developmental run at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago.

When Birbiglia announced the news during the Tonight taping, Fallon said, “I don’t want to give anything away for audiences, but there are so many great lines in [this show], I was texting Mike afterward—probably to the point he wanted to delete my number—because I couldn’t decide which line was my favorite.”

The production marks Birbiglia’s fifth solo play collaboration with Barrish, and the play’s creative team also includes Scenic Designer Beowulf Boritt, Costume Designer Toni-Leslie James, Lighting Designer Aaron Copp, Sound Designer Kai Harada and Projection Designer Hana S. Kim.

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool is produced on Broadway by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Patrick Catullo, Seaview, and Center Theatre Group.

‘Emily In Paris’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date, Teases Emily’s “Hardest Decision” In First Look

UPDATED, 10:26 AM: Netflix is sticking with the pre-Christmas release pattern for Emily In Paris, with Season 3 slated to debut December 21. The premiere date was revealed during the streamer’s Tudum event in a teaser trailer that touched on the biggest Season 2 finale cliffhangers. Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Emily is heard saying as images of her two romantic interests, Gabriel and Alfie, as well as two bosses vying for her, Madeline and Sylvie, flash on screen. In the end, the...
‘Riverdale’ Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life Behind Bars For Matricide; Not Eligible For Parole For 14 Years

Former Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for 14 years for the 2020 killing of his mother. The by-the-book second-degree murder punishment was handed down by British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker on September 21 in Vancouver. With the sentence already a forgone conclusion over the laws of the Canadian province, the only real wild card was how long the guilty pleading Grantham would have to wait before the currently 24-year-old could apply for parole. The Leo Awards nominated Grantham turned himself into police soon...
Cherry Valentine Dies: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Contestant & Mental Health Nurse Was 28

Cherry Valentine, one of the stars of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died at 28, his family has confirmed. He died on September 18. In a statement to the press, the family of the drag star, whose name was George Ward, said “it is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.” A cause of death was not stated. “This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced,” added the statement. “As...
L.A. News Anchor Mark Mester Fired After Calling Out KTLA Over Lynette Romero’s Departure

Mark Master has been fired from L.A. television station KTLA days after being suspended for openly calling out his bosses for the way they treated co-host Lynette Romero’s departure. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced during a meeting in the newsroom that Mester had been fired. The local news anchor’s page on KTLA now forwards to a page of the news team where Mester is no longer listed either. Last week, Sam Rubin went on-air to read a statement from KTLA announcing that long-time news anchor Lynette Romero had left the station. “After nearly 24 years, Lynette...
Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder Day After ‘The Goldbergs’ Kills Off Character

Jeff Garlin, the former star of ABC’s The Goldbergs whose controversial real-life departure from the show saw his character killed off on the sitcom last night, says he suffers from bipolar disorder, a diagnosis he revealed for the first time in a brief Instagram post today. “Bipolar is a motherfucker,” Garlin writes. “Sometimes it’s just too much to deal with. I’m doing the best I can. This the first time that I’ve opened up about this.” Garlin left The Goldbergs last December following HR investigations into misconduct allegations. Although the killing off of his character Murray Goldberg was disclosed last month by showrunner...
Deadline

‘La Brea’: Martin Sensmeier Joins Season 2 Cast Of NBC Series

EXCLUSIVE: NBC’s La Brea has added Martin Sensmeier (1883, Yellowstone) to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role. Season 2 premieres on September 27. He will portray Taamet, the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC. Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds. His appearance is in the October 4 episode. La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to...
January 6 Committee Confirms Next Hearing For September 28 – Update

UPDATED, 9:10 AM: The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol tweeted that it will hold its next hearing at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 28. It will be the panel’s first hearing since the FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on August 8. PREVIOUSLY on September 15: January 6th Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. said this week that the House committee is looking at resuming its hearings on Wednesday, September 28. “That’s the goal at this point,” he told reporters Monday of the date. “We’re looking at the process of being able to look at...
Alison Roman’s New Show To Join CNN Lineup This Fall

CNN announced that Alison Roman’s new project (More Than) A Cooking Show will join the network’s lineup this fall. It’s the latest CNN+ series to get a new home in the Warner Bros. Discovery universe. Roman’s show had yet to debut when the subscription streaming service was shut down after one month last April. The new CNN Original Series will be produced by Zero Point Zero Production. According to CNN, Roman will embark “on a journey to learn about some of her favorite ingredients – where they come from, how to cook them, and why we should and must love eating them as...
