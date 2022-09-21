ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Neighbors’ lawsuits in Burlington’s CityPlace development are resolved

By Auditi Guha
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGpUP_0i3bdAE300
"The pit" on Bank Street in Burlington, the site of long-delayed CityPlace construction projects, is seen in Feburary. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Five years of legal wrangling over Burlington’s CityPlace project ended this week after a judge signed a motion that effectively vacates lawsuits between a former developer and concerned neighbors, paving the way for the new developers to jumpstart the long-stalled downtown development.

“My clients and I just had it,” John Franco, an attorney who represents neighbors to the project, said on Tuesday. “We’ve been fighting this thing for five years. My clients are all retirees in their 70s and they… just absolutely had their fill.”

The group sued former CityPlace developer Don Sinex to hold him accountable to a 2017 legal agreement that cleared the way for demolition at the vacant city block between Bank and Cherry streets, often referred to as “the pit.”

The lawsuits Franco and the neighbors filed took issue with aspects of the project’s design, such as “a disproportionate reduction in onsite parking,” that was at odds with a former settlement agreement. Neighbors complained that there were fewer spaces than planned apartments.

Sinex last year called the challenge “ utter nonsense ” and in turn filed an injunction against them. The outstanding litigation has held up financing to redevelop the downtown parcel.

In May, Sinex sold his 50% stake in the project to three new developers who formed CityPlace Partners. With Sinex out, the new developers and the neighbors agreed to get rid of a previous settlement that each side claimed the other violated.

The three developers behind CityPlace Partners — Dave Farrington, owner of Farrington Construction; Al Senecal, owner of Omega Electrical Construction Co.; and Scott Ireland, owner and president of S.D. Ireland Concrete Construction — made a handshake agreement to resolve the two pieces of litigation involving the neighbors and Sinex almost four months ago when they bought out Sinex.

On Monday, a Chittenden County Superior Court judge signed an agreement establishing CityPlace Partners as the new owners in the legal proceedings. The motion states that plaintiffs and the former owners — BTC Mall Associates, LLC (of which Sinex was a manager); Devonwood Investors, LLC (of which Sinex is managing director); and CityPlace Partners — and the defendants represented by Franco all agree to resolve the pending litigation given the new ownership.

CityPlace Partners are “prepared to settle and dismiss both companion cases in this long running dispute between the parties over the redevelopment of the former Burlington Town Center property. All parties assent to the motion,” the motion signed on Monday states.

Franco said he plans to file a motion to dismiss both cases. A former suit filed by Franco over changes to CityPlace plans was dismissed by a judge in 2018. Residents at that time alleged a 14 story development would be too large and change the feel of downtown.

Envisioned in 2014 as a redesign of Burlington’s downtown mall, the planned housing complex has been mired by legal challenges and stalled since the 2017 demolition of the city block.

Unresolved litigation was one of the barriers to developers securing funding for the project. City officials said this court filing is further evidence of progress being made toward reconstruction by the new owners.

Franco and Sinex have battled for years over the project. This week, Franco said Sinex “kept putting a stick in the spokes,” which led to the holdup thus far.

“Among other things, Don wanted a guarantee that no one would oppose any of the future phases of the project phases two and three and that was one of the major sticking points,” Franco said.

Neither Sinex nor Farrington responded to requests for comment on Tuesday.

City officials said Farrington is best positioned to discuss the exact status of the settlement and its implication for the project’s financing.

“The Mayor and the City’s team are in close communication with CityPlace Partners, and we look forward to making a major project update in the coming weeks,” Jordan Redell, Miro Weinberger’s chief of staff, said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

Last week, Farrington said the developers are exploring potential partnerships and hope to apply for a permit to start foundation work in mid-October. The partners and city officials are also working to revise the development agreement and the timelines associated with the project.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Neighbors’ lawsuits in Burlington’s CityPlace development are resolved .

Comments / 1

Related
montpelierbridge.org

Capital Cannabis Ready for Retail. The Question is, When?

This past summer, AroMed store owner Lauren Andrews leased a Montpelier Main Street storefront from which to sell cannabis — as soon as her application gets approved. Andrews said her daughter will be the general manager, and Andrews will move her aromatherapy/CBD shop (AroMed) from its location on State Street to a spot next door to the cannabis shop.
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

Apartment fire in Essex Junction displaces 10 residents

ESSEX, Vt. — Ten people were displaced on Friday following a fire in an Essex Junction apartment building. Fire officials said they responded to reports of a fire at 12 Baker Street just after midnight and found a small fire in a third floor apartment. By the time emergency...
ESSEX, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
Mountain Times

Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses

By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

With assistance from VEOC, Austin Design converts to a worker co-op

September 21, Brattleboro, VT – This month, after a forty-year career in architecture and design, including thirty years as the owner and lead architect of Austin Design, Bill Austin has retired, leaving the firm in the skilled hands of its employees to own and operate the business democratically as a worker-owned cooperative.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miro Weinberger
Person
John Franco
WCAX

Burlington firefighters respond to car fire at Perkins Pier

Vermont Representative Peter Welch says the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act will provide long overdue relief when it comes to paying for health care. North County leaders say new gun law still cause of concern. Updated: 5 hours ago. North Country leaders say they still have concerns over...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Town of Lincoln Denies Beta Founder's Private Airstrip Permit

The Town of Lincoln's Zoning Board of Adjustment has reached a verdict on Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark's controversial proposal for a private airstrip at his home: Nope. The 7-1 decision, issued on Thursday, marked the conclusion of a four-month hearing process that began this spring. That's when Marilyn Ganahl,...
LINCOLN, VT
The Valley Reporter

A new trail opens on an historic farm

A new public trail will soon open in Waitsfield, expanding opportunities for community recreation, health, and enjoyment of The Valley’s outdoors. On Tuesday, September 27, the Mad River Path will celebrate the opening of the Spaulding Greenway, a new, 1-mile section of path which follows the edge of a farm field along the Mad River.
WAITSFIELD, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Cityplace#Bank
wamc.org

Waterbury, Vermont man charged with lying to police

A Waterbury, Vermont man must appear in court after firing an AR-15 outside his house and then lying to police about the incident. At about 7:30 Friday morning Vermont State Police troopers responded to reports that someone was shooting an AR-15 rifle inside a residence on Route 2 in Waterbury.
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Waterbury man charged with firing AR-15 off porch, lying to troopers

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An active shooter scare in Waterbury Friday morning turned out to be a local resident firing an AR-15 rifle off his porch, according to police. The Vermont State Police say they responded to a home on Route 2 just before 7:30 a.m. They say the owner, Joseph Bishop, 46, first claimed he had been in a confrontation with an unknown Black man who then fired a gun. After further questioning, police say Bishop admitted lying to troopers and that he had fired at least one round from an AR-15 into the air.
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Two arrested in Salisbury for several crimes

SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermonters were arrested for a slew of crimes last night in Salisbury. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Waterhouses Campground in Salisbury. There, police say, they found 39 year old Scott Clark and 36 year old Ashley Whitney-Jackson of Salisbury. Police...
SALISBURY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
mychamplainvalley.com

Police say St. Albans man behind UVM thefts

Burlington, VT — The University of Vermont Police said a St. Albans man has been identified as a suspect in several thefts and attempted thefts on campus. On September 6, campus police approached Zachariah Parker, 42, as he was cutting the lock off a student’s bike. When questioned, Parker gave a false name to officers. Police also found tools and car keys in Parker’s possession that were allegedly stolen in Franklin County.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Slate Roofer Robert Volk Jr. Continues Working With a Prosthetic Leg

Robert Volk Jr. has been working on slate roofs since the early 1980s. Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob designed and built a massive log cabin at 191 Rabbit Run in Waltham, which included a tree house, a suspension bridge and two rooms filled with arcade games. His unique home went viral online when Zillow Gone Wild shared it in 2021.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy