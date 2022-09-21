Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Neighbors Fight Warehouse Zoning Plan
Warehouses going up all around North Texas bring jobs and property tax money for cities that approve them. North Texas is a booming distribution hub for the nation. But some homeowners in some places oppose the hulking neighbors. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas near Spur 408 and...
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel
Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
This Southeast Arlington Neighborhood Has Lots of Outdoor Amenities
The La Frontera neighborhood is the epitome of what neighbors are all about. From block parties to neighborhood watches, this feeling of unity makes this part of southeast Arlington a popular and comfortable place to live. La Frontera is a welcoming community, built largely after the turn of the century....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Affordable Housing and Mixed-Use Development Planned in Southern Dallas Neighborhood
Pan African Connection Bookstore and Art Gallery owner Akwete Tyehimba has been connected to the Oak Cliff neighborhood for a long time. "It is a project that I think will be unique to Dallas,” Pan African Connection owner Akwete Tyehimba said. “I've never seen anything like it before."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas senior living complex has been without a working elevator for weeks
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At the Nolen Grand Senior Living community in North Oak Cliff, a sign on building five's only elevator reads 'temporarily out of service.' But residents say that so called 'temporary' inconvenience is now approaching three weeks."I've called the fire marshal... I've called Casey Thomas-- he's our city councilman," said Catherine McBeth. "I didn't know where to go."McBeth is at the end of her rope - and her rolodex. The Dallas senior citizen said she's been left frustrated and afraid, navigating life with a walker in a third-floor apartment without a working elevator. She said only ventures out...
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Armed Activists Force Dallas PD Overhaul to Homeless Camp Sweeps
After armed activists confronted workers cleaning up the city’s growing homeless camps, Dallas has been forced to create a new security plan to ensure the safety of its employees. The City’s new security strategy calls for a three-tiered system of law enforcement involvement. The first tier involves only city...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Separate Road Rage Shootings on Dallas Highway Raises Concern
Dallas Police are investigating two separate road rage shootings on the same stretch of freeway. Two people were shot along U.S. 175 in southeast Dallas in a span of eight hours on Friday and early Saturday. DPD said a 14-year-old was critically injured early Saturday morning and a husband and...
New multifamily affordable housing project approved in northeast Plano
Plano Planning Director Christina Day discussed the Versa Development proposal with the City Council on Sept 20. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact Newspaper) Developers for a new affordable housing project in northeast Plano won their appeal in a rezoning case, allowing them to move ahead with an 80-unit complex. Versa Development is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
14-Year-Old Shot, Wounded Inside Vehicle in Dallas
A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded early Saturday morning in Dallas, authorities say. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of CF Hawn Freeway, just shortly after 1:00 a.m. According to Dallas police, a 22-year-old male was driving eastbound on CF Hawn Freeway with two passengers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX
Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
Driver crashes into Dallas police car overnight, driver and officer not seriously hurt
A Dallas police officer is okay after his squad car was struck on Central Expressway in Uptown overnight. Just past midnight, a couple of Dallas squad cars were pulled off on the shoulder
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Utility Bill Assistance Available for Struggling Fort Worth Residents
Fort Worth residents have an opportunity to apply for utility bill assistance for a limited time. The Fort Worth Water and Community Action Partners are holding an event to help connect income-eligible residents to the necessary funding. The event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2...
HipHopDX.com
BFG Straap Shot & Killed In Dallas Shooting
BFG Straap, a 22-year-old rising rapper from Dallas, was shot and killed along with another man in South Dallas earlier this week. Known for the singles “GANG MEMBER,” “Everyday 420” and “I’m Good,” Straap (real name Antywon Dillard) and 26-year-old Cory Lucien were gunned down on Thursday (September 22) along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard, according to local affiliate Fox 4 News.
Dallas Parents Flocking to Schools That Pull Students From Both Rich and Poor Parts of Town
When Lauren McKinnon heard a new public elementary school was opening close to her home in Dallas, it was good news; but when she learned the school would offer an all-girls education format with a focus on STEM, she was excited, knowing inequities often exist for girls – like her daughters – in math and […]
Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows
DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
Shooting kills two men in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Dallas Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Dallas Police Department got a call about the shooting in the 2800 block of Casey Street near Malcom X Boulevard. DPD said officers found 26-year-old Corey...
Comments / 8