ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 8

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Neighbors Fight Warehouse Zoning Plan

Warehouses going up all around North Texas bring jobs and property tax money for cities that approve them. North Texas is a booming distribution hub for the nation. But some homeowners in some places oppose the hulking neighbors. The Capella Park neighborhood in far Southwest Dallas near Spur 408 and...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel

Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas senior living complex has been without a working elevator for weeks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At the Nolen Grand Senior Living community in North Oak Cliff, a sign on building five's only elevator reads 'temporarily out of service.' But residents say that so called 'temporary' inconvenience is now approaching three weeks."I've called the fire marshal... I've called Casey Thomas-- he's our city councilman," said Catherine McBeth. "I didn't know where to go."McBeth is at the end of her rope - and her rolodex.  The Dallas senior citizen said she's been left frustrated and afraid, navigating life with a walker in a third-floor apartment without a working elevator. She said only ventures out...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas City Council#Murder#Homelessness#Dallas Hotel#Dallas Fire Rescue
dallasexpress.com

Armed Activists Force Dallas PD Overhaul to Homeless Camp Sweeps

After armed activists confronted workers cleaning up the city’s growing homeless camps, Dallas has been forced to create a new security plan to ensure the safety of its employees. The City’s new security strategy calls for a three-tiered system of law enforcement involvement. The first tier involves only city...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Separate Road Rage Shootings on Dallas Highway Raises Concern

Dallas Police are investigating two separate road rage shootings on the same stretch of freeway. Two people were shot along U.S. 175 in southeast Dallas in a span of eight hours on Friday and early Saturday. DPD said a 14-year-old was critically injured early Saturday morning and a husband and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

14-Year-Old Shot, Wounded Inside Vehicle in Dallas

A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded early Saturday morning in Dallas, authorities say. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of CF Hawn Freeway, just shortly after 1:00 a.m. According to Dallas police, a 22-year-old male was driving eastbound on CF Hawn Freeway with two passengers...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX

Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
RICHARDSON, TX
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Utility Bill Assistance Available for Struggling Fort Worth Residents

Fort Worth residents have an opportunity to apply for utility bill assistance for a limited time. The Fort Worth Water and Community Action Partners are holding an event to help connect income-eligible residents to the necessary funding. The event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2...
FORT WORTH, TX
HipHopDX.com

BFG Straap Shot & Killed In Dallas Shooting

BFG Straap, a 22-year-old rising rapper from Dallas, was shot and killed along with another man in South Dallas earlier this week. Known for the singles “GANG MEMBER,” “Everyday 420” and “I’m Good,” Straap (real name Antywon Dillard) and 26-year-old Cory Lucien were gunned down on Thursday (September 22) along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard, according to local affiliate Fox 4 News.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Denton landlord threatens student leasing room, video shows

DENTON, Texas — A video has gone viral online of a Denton landlord threatening a student with a handgun, which police are now investigating. The video shows the landlord holding a gun while talking with the student living at the home, who is filming the incident. When the student...
DENTON, TX
WFAA

Shooting kills two men in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Dallas Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for any information in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon. The Dallas Police Department got a call about the shooting in the 2800 block of Casey Street near Malcom X Boulevard. DPD said officers found 26-year-old Corey...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy