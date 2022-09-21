Read full article on original website
WINNSBORO, S.C. — One South Carolina Midlands school has joined a select group nationwide being honored as a "model of excellence" in the academic field. Fairfield Magnet for Math and Science was one of the schools nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
