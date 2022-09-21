ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Georgie Lowell
4d ago

We should definitely refuse to allow the electric vehicles to use any electricity other than that provided by solar or wind power. Let's see how far they get then.

David Shuck
4d ago

what I want to know is how the state of Oregon can tell all the car manufacturers you can't make a gas car.let alone tell me I can't buy a gas car after 2035.

B I L L
4d ago

As soon as the current persons in charge are replaced, and the inadequacy of battery power is finally figured out, this will change. New technologies, not yet figured out, will be a better thing.

kptv.com

Oregon commission adopts strongest clean fuel standards in US

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission voted on Friday to adopt the strongest emissions standards in the country, according to the Oregon Environmental Council. The new rules will expand the existing Clean Fuels Program and are intended to reduce transportation emissions to 20% below 2015 levels by...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Along Oregon Roadways, 11 New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Will Be Installed

Because of increasing money from the federal government, the state is expanding its infrastructure to facilitate more environmentally friendly forms of travel. Beginning in 2023, the Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to install 11 new charging stations for electric vehicles at various locations along Interstates 5 and 205, as well as on US Highway 97. These stations will be located in different parts of the state.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

To Fill The Housing Gap, Oregon Needs Thousands Of Construction And Government Workers

Oregon’s housing crisis is worse than before the Covid epidemic; a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday. Oregon has one of the highest homeless rates in the U.S., with 14,600 people seeking secure homes in 2020, or 2.5%. According to the Interagency Council on Homeless, only Washington, California, Texas, Florida, and New York had more excellent rates.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon’s EMS provider shortage reaches ‘breaking point’

Emergency medical service providers throughout Oregon are sounding the alarm about workforce shortages in their field. At a meeting of the House Interim Committee on Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. “The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Don’t post campaign signs on Oregon highway rights-of-way, ODOT says

The Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding people that political signs are not allowed on state highway rights-of-way. The department says they will be removed if spotted. “Every election season, we receive complaints from the public and from candidates regarding the improper placement of political signs on the state highway...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

To Reduce Hospital Overcrowding, Oregon Lawmakers Approve $40 Million In Emergency Financing

On Friday, lawmakers in Oregon gave their approval to more than $40 million in emergency financing to reduce the number of patients waiting in the state’s hospitals. The largest portion of the funds will be allocated to long-term care institutions, which are places where sick people who no longer require hospital care can go to recuperate. Due to a lack of available staff, those facilities are unable to take on any new patients, meaning that patients are forced to remain in hospitals.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon, Washington plan to ban all new gas-powered cars by 2035. What's next?

PORTLAND, Ore. — In just over a decade, all new cars sold in Oregon and Washington will be electric vehicles (EVs) — that's the plan at least. Earlier this year, California announced a statewide ban on new gas-powered cars by 2035. It's the only U.S. state that's allowed to make its own vehicle emissions rules, and it's also the most populous.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

Political spending on the Oregon governor’s race is about to get much clearer, when a seven-day reporting deadline kicks in on Tuesday. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has notably chosen to wait the maximum period allowed under state law – 30 days until the election nears -- to disclose her donations and campaign spending.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring

When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
OREGON STATE

