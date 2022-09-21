Read full article on original website
Georgie Lowell
4d ago
We should definitely refuse to allow the electric vehicles to use any electricity other than that provided by solar or wind power. Let's see how far they get then.
David Shuck
4d ago
what I want to know is how the state of Oregon can tell all the car manufacturers you can't make a gas car.let alone tell me I can't buy a gas car after 2035.
B I L L
4d ago
As soon as the current persons in charge are replaced, and the inadequacy of battery power is finally figured out, this will change. New technologies, not yet figured out, will be a better thing.
Oregon's Red Flag Law allows police, family or roommates to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to remove firearms or other weapons from someone considered at risk of endangering themselves or others. The post Bend Police make most use of Red Flag Law across state appeared first on KTVZ.
