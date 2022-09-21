ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leitchfield, KY

WBKO

Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have arrested a local business owner for allegedly stealing clients’ information. Matthew Burns owns and operates a computer services company and may have provided IT support for many companies in the area. Following an investigation, police say Burns stole or compromised several businesses’ information.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire

A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported. On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.
HART COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

69-year-old man dies in Taylor County crash Friday morning

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A car crash in Taylor County left one man dead. Kentucky State Police said Post 15 troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Bengal Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. KSP said a woman was traveling east on Bengal Road when she crashed...
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
k105.com

2 women missing from Ohio Co. One woman missing for four months.

Police in Ohio County are searching for two missing women, one who’s not been seen in four months. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said Sheila Henderson has not been seen or heard from since May 2022. Her last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where police said she was dropped off by a friend.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Two Missing Persons in Ohio County

Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Grayson Co. man jailed after shooting up his home, telling police he was in shootout with burglars

A Grayson County man has been jailed after shooting up his own home and telling police he was in a shootout with burglars. Thursday night at approximately 8:35, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt, Sean Fentress and Justin Cockerell were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Pearman Road (off Wax Road) after the occupant, 44-year-old Dewayne W. Logsdon, reported to Central Dispatch that he and “possibly three subjects” exchanged gunfire as the burglars were attempting to break into the home, according to the arrest citation.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield woman dies in crash in Hart Co.

A Leitchfield woman has been killed in a single-vehicle accident in Hart County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2:00, troopers responded to the crash in the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway, near Bonnieville. The preliminary investigation, police said, indicated that 26-year-old Hope Davis was...
HART COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Police investigating after thieves strip wood from barn in Warren County

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are investigating after thieves stripped wood from a barn in Smiths Grove over the weekend. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at 2133 Hays Lodge Road. The thieves took time to remove wood from the barn and stole several other items including gates that allowed the owners’ horses to get out.
SMITHS GROVE, KY
k105.com

Bowling Green man arrested for shooting his brother

A Bowling Green man has been accused of shooting his brother. Aaron Nickel, 22, was arrested for shooting his brother on Monday morning at approximately 11:30 in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road. The victim, who suffered from a single gunshot wound, was transported to TriStar Skyline Regional Hospital...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Radcliff man found guilty of killing Big Clifty woman formally sentenced

A Radcliff man found guilty of murdering a Big Clifty woman has been formally sentenced in a Hardin County courtroom. Joseph Eugene Meredith, 32, was sentenced to 70 years in prison on Tuesday, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. Last month, a jury found Meredith guilty of killing 27-year-old...
RADCLIFF, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Sept. 12, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren Clerk’s Office the week of Sept. 12, 2022. Tammi G. Norris, 53, and Eric S. West, 54, both of Lucas. Dalton S. Harjes, 23, of Crestwood, and Lucas D. Upchurch, 25, of Oakland. Letitia M. Clark, 48,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY

