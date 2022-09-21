Read full article on original website
Related
KSP responds to officer involved shooting in Daviess County
(WEHT) - Kentucky State Police is responding to reports of an officer involved shooting in Daviess County.
WBKO
Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have arrested a local business owner for allegedly stealing clients’ information. Matthew Burns owns and operates a computer services company and may have provided IT support for many companies in the area. Following an investigation, police say Burns stole or compromised several businesses’ information.
clayconews.com
KSP Investigates Fatal Crash off North Dixie Highway, US 31W, in Hart County, Kentucky
Bonnieville, KY - The Kentucky State Police are reporting that on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, just before 2:00 p.m., KSP Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located...
Wave 3
KSP: Investigation underway after Campbellsville man killed in Taylor County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning. In a release, KSP said officers responded to a crash on Bengal Road around 8:18 a.m. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire
A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported. On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.
wdrb.com
69-year-old man dies in Taylor County crash Friday morning
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A car crash in Taylor County left one man dead. Kentucky State Police said Post 15 troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Bengal Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday. KSP said a woman was traveling east on Bengal Road when she crashed...
k105.com
2 women missing from Ohio Co. One woman missing for four months.
Police in Ohio County are searching for two missing women, one who’s not been seen in four months. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said Sheila Henderson has not been seen or heard from since May 2022. Her last known location was in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Beaver Dam, where police said she was dropped off by a friend.
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
IN THIS ARTICLE
k105.com
Grayson Co. man jailed after shooting up his home, telling police he was in shootout with burglars
A Grayson County man has been jailed after shooting up his own home and telling police he was in a shootout with burglars. Thursday night at approximately 8:35, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt, Sean Fentress and Justin Cockerell were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Pearman Road (off Wax Road) after the occupant, 44-year-old Dewayne W. Logsdon, reported to Central Dispatch that he and “possibly three subjects” exchanged gunfire as the burglars were attempting to break into the home, according to the arrest citation.
k105.com
Leitchfield woman dies in crash in Hart Co.
A Leitchfield woman has been killed in a single-vehicle accident in Hart County. According to Kentucky State Police, on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2:00, troopers responded to the crash in the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway, near Bonnieville. The preliminary investigation, police said, indicated that 26-year-old Hope Davis was...
WTVQ
Police investigating after thieves strip wood from barn in Warren County
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are investigating after thieves stripped wood from a barn in Smiths Grove over the weekend. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at 2133 Hays Lodge Road. The thieves took time to remove wood from the barn and stole several other items including gates that allowed the owners’ horses to get out.
WBKO
TRAFFIC ALERT: Collision causing back up on Interstate 65 South in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traffic is backed up on Interstate 65 Southbound following a crash. The Transportation Cabinet says I-65 South near the 1.5-mile marker in Simpson County is down to one lane due to a crash. Traffic is backed up north of Exit 6. Northbound traffic is moving slowly as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
k105.com
Bowling Green man arrested for shooting his brother
A Bowling Green man has been accused of shooting his brother. Aaron Nickel, 22, was arrested for shooting his brother on Monday morning at approximately 11:30 in the 3000 block of Hunts Bend Road. The victim, who suffered from a single gunshot wound, was transported to TriStar Skyline Regional Hospital...
spectrumnews1.com
Air Force veteran attempting to break Kentucky skydiving record with 100 jumps in a day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retired Air Force veteran Mike Bratcher plans to jump out of a plane 100 times on Monday. He’s aiming to beat the current Kentucky state skydiving record for the most jumps in a day. The current record is 80. It all started as an attempt...
WTVQ
Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
k105.com
Radcliff man found guilty of killing Big Clifty woman formally sentenced
A Radcliff man found guilty of murdering a Big Clifty woman has been formally sentenced in a Hardin County courtroom. Joseph Eugene Meredith, 32, was sentenced to 70 years in prison on Tuesday, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. Last month, a jury found Meredith guilty of killing 27-year-old...
Wave 3
Vine Grove Police advise community to lock cars after multiple break-ins
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. The door locks have been recommended since Sandy Hook, but 25% of public schools do not have them. Kevon Lawless Trial: Closing arguments end. Updated: 5 hours ago. The jury is set to...
wnky.com
New trolley experience coming to Bowling Green in the next month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new hop-on, hop-off trolley tourism experience is coming to Bowling Green. “I mean it’s gonna be huge,” said Bobby Rabold, board member for the Historic Railpark & Train Museum. The project is four years in the making. In 2018 a trolley was brought to Bowling...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Sept. 12, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren Clerk’s Office the week of Sept. 12, 2022. Tammi G. Norris, 53, and Eric S. West, 54, both of Lucas. Dalton S. Harjes, 23, of Crestwood, and Lucas D. Upchurch, 25, of Oakland. Letitia M. Clark, 48,...
'I can't be mad, I know I've got a life to keep living': Shively man asks community for help with his own funeral
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 44-year-old father from Shively said he just finished planning his own funeral—an unthinkable reality, he said, which was made possible by funds raised through the community. "Yeah, it blows my mind," Kevin Hatfield, said. "But, I can't be angry or mad, I know I've...
Comments / 0