radionwtn.com
Sheriff Frey Appointed To State Victim Notification Committee
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has recently received an appointment by the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association to the SAVIN Committee. This committee helps to oversee the Tennessee Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification System. SAVIN is a service that lets victims of crimes and other concerned citizens access...
WBBJ
Additional arrest announced in ongoing drug investigation in Carroll County
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A McKenzie man is behind bars as a result of an ongoing drug investigation. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Marcus Glenn is facing counts of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to sale and deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. The TBI...
KFVS12
2 people arrested in connection with theft investigation in Reidland
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested in connection with a theft investigation in western Kentucky. Steven M. Hays and Dawn A. Morgan, both from St. Louis, were served arrest warrants on Sept. 21 and taken into custody. Hays was arrested on theft charges, receiving stolen property and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Paducah hit and run, deputies looking for information
PADUCAH — A victim was flown to an out-of-state hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a hit and run accident, deputies say, and they're looking for help identifying the driver. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the area of Roy Lee...
Covington Leader
Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday
The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
wpsdlocal6.com
Attorney talks Marshall County Schools investigation
Attorney hired by Marshall County School Board says investigation does not involve a worst-case scenario. Attorney Chip Adams said the investigation he was hired to carry out is not a worst-case scenario, and children are not in danger. He also said he can't predict how long this investigation will take.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/22/22 – 09/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
clayconews.com
DRUG BUST-SEIZURE: Mayfield, Kentucky Duo charged in Laurel County after K-9 conducting a Free Air Search around Vehicle during Traffic Stop alerts on Narcotics
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:02 AM. The arrests occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway approximately 10 miles South of London after Deputy France observed a gray...
KFVS12
Northbound lanes of I-69 open again following SEMI crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County Emergency Management reports lanes are now clear after a crash blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 49 mile marker in Marshall County around the middle of the day Saturday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported I-69 cleared at 4:52 p.m. Saturday.
KFVS12
One person in custody after 2-hour stand-off with deputies near Chaffee, Mo.
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has been taken into custody by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office after a 2-hour stand-off with deputies. According to Sheriff Wes Drury, the stand-off took place in the Rockview area outside Chaffee, Mo. The sheriff’s office received a call at 8:23 a.m. on...
KFVS12
Sikeston murder suspect in custody
One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated:...
kbsi23.com
$12.3 million grant for broadband awarded in Weakley County, TN
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative was awarded a $12.3 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The grant, along with $5.3 million additional money invested, brings the total to $17.6 million invested in this project. This project helps bring...
WTVQ
Paducah Police Department make 14 arrests after fentanyl trafficking investigation
PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fourteen people have been arrested, and a total of 23 indicted, after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking by the Paducah Police Department. Paducah police say the investigation began in early 2021 after an increase in fentanyl and fentanyl overdoses was seen locally. One week...
wpsdlocal6.com
Calloway County man who shot and killed Murray State student sentenced to 40 years
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The man who pleaded guilty to murder in the 2021 shooting death of 21-year-old Murray State University student Sarah Townsend has been sentenced to serve four decades behind bars. Julius Sotomayor pleaded guilty in July to Townsend's murder. Her body was found on Fox Road...
kbsi23.com
Hayti, Mo. teen dead after Friday shooting; police combing leads
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Caruthersville, Mo. On Friday, at approximately 9:31 p.m., Caruthersville police officers and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Shultz Ave. Officers responded to a 19-year-old “bleeding...
thunderboltradio.com
Mirror-Exchange Purchases Union City Messenger and Weakley County Press
The Mirror-Exchange has announced their acquisition of the Union City Messenger and the Weakley County Press in Martin. The Mirror-Exchange is a product of Gibson County Publishing, which is owned by Victor Parkins and his sister, Scarlet Elliott, of Milan. The announcement of the purchase was made on Wednesday afternoon.
WBBJ
Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility
UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers. It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels. Titan has four facilities, and the Union City...
westkentuckystar.com
Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges
Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
thunderboltradio.com
Newbern man wanted for attempted murder
A Newbern man is wanted for attempted murder. The Newbern Police Department has issued warrants for 50-year-old Jesse Webb, also known as Marty Webb, on two counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder and other weapons charges. The victims told police that around 11:45 Sunday night they were traveling on Highway 77...
Murray Ledger & Times
Woman taken to MCCH after motorcycle rear-ended
MURRAY – A Murray woman was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of injuries Tuesday morning after her motorcycle was rear-ended by a car on Wiswell Road, the Murray Police Department said. MPD said officers responded at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an accident at the...
