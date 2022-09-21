ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obion County, TN

Sheriff Frey Appointed To State Victim Notification Committee

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has recently received an appointment by the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association to the SAVIN Committee. This committee helps to oversee the Tennessee Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification System. SAVIN is a service that lets victims of crimes and other concerned citizens access...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Covington Leader

Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday

The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
COVINGTON, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Attorney talks Marshall County Schools investigation

Attorney hired by Marshall County School Board says investigation does not involve a worst-case scenario. Attorney Chip Adams said the investigation he was hired to carry out is not a worst-case scenario, and children are not in danger. He also said he can't predict how long this investigation will take.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

DRUG BUST-SEIZURE: Mayfield, Kentucky Duo charged in Laurel County after K-9 conducting a Free Air Search around Vehicle during Traffic Stop alerts on Narcotics

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:02 AM. The arrests occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway approximately 10 miles South of London after Deputy France observed a gray...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Sikeston murder suspect in custody

One person was killed and another taken into custody following a shooting in Cape Girardeau. One shot, one in custody in Cape Girardeau shooting. A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. City of Cape Girardeau making improvements to the area. Updated:...
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

$12.3 million grant for broadband awarded in Weakley County, TN

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative was awarded a $12.3 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The grant, along with $5.3 million additional money invested, brings the total to $17.6 million invested in this project. This project helps bring...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

Hayti, Mo. teen dead after Friday shooting; police combing leads

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – One man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Caruthersville, Mo. On Friday, at approximately 9:31 p.m., Caruthersville police officers and Pemiscot County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Shultz Ave. Officers responded to a 19-year-old “bleeding...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Mirror-Exchange Purchases Union City Messenger and Weakley County Press

The Mirror-Exchange has announced their acquisition of the Union City Messenger and the Weakley County Press in Martin. The Mirror-Exchange is a product of Gibson County Publishing, which is owned by Victor Parkins and his sister, Scarlet Elliott, of Milan. The announcement of the purchase was made on Wednesday afternoon.
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Titan Tire celebrates ribbon cutting at Union City facility

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Titan Tire has joined the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Their quality service and customized products have made Titan International Inc. one of the largest manufacturers. It’s also a global leader of off-the-road tires and wheels. Titan has four facilities, and the Union City...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges

Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
thunderboltradio.com

Newbern man wanted for attempted murder

A Newbern man is wanted for attempted murder. The Newbern Police Department has issued warrants for 50-year-old Jesse Webb, also known as Marty Webb, on two counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder and other weapons charges. The victims told police that around 11:45 Sunday night they were traveling on Highway 77...
NEWBERN, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Woman taken to MCCH after motorcycle rear-ended

MURRAY – A Murray woman was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of injuries Tuesday morning after her motorcycle was rear-ended by a car on Wiswell Road, the Murray Police Department said. MPD said officers responded at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an accident at the...
MURRAY, KY

