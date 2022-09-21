Read full article on original website
siouxlandproud.com
Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Iowa chase
ALTOONA, Iowa (WHO) – A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday. The incident began at...
siouxlandproud.com
Taco Bell is testing a meatless ‘Carne Asada Steak’ quesadilla: Here’s where you can try it
DAYTON, OH (KTVI) – Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless “steak” quesadilla. The fast-food chain announced this week that the new item — the “Beyond Carne Asada Steak” quesadilla — will be available for a limited time at select Dayton-area locations beginning Oct. 13.
