ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
The Independent

North Korea ‘fires ballistic missile toward South Korea’ ahead of Kamala Harris visit

North Korea has fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast of South Korea, it has been claimed.South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff, which reported the launch, did not confirm what type of missile it was or how far it flew. Japan’s defence minister said the missile reached an altitude of 50 kilometres and is believed to have landed outside its exclusive economic zone, the Reuters news agency reported.The launch came a day after South Korean officials said they had detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test a missile designed to be fired from submarines.On Friday,...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy