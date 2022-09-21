ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

westernslopenow.com

CDOT Approves $1.7 Billion for Road Improvements

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–The Colorado Department of Transportation allocated $2.2 billion towards road infrastructure and improvements back in 2019 to kick off their 10-year plan. The next phase has a price tag of about $1.7 billion for statewide road improvements– local projects included North Avenue–which is already underway–the I-70 Business Loop, Highway 6 from Palisade to Fruita, and 32 road.
FRUITA, CO

