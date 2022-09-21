Read full article on original website
westernslopenow.com
‘It could have killed her’: Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she returned to the hospital. Gillespie and her family had just stepped in line for their first ride at the Oklahoma State Fair on Tuesday when a cell phone came flying out of the sky, hitting her on the head.
westernslopenow.com
CDOT Approves $1.7 Billion for Road Improvements
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–The Colorado Department of Transportation allocated $2.2 billion towards road infrastructure and improvements back in 2019 to kick off their 10-year plan. The next phase has a price tag of about $1.7 billion for statewide road improvements– local projects included North Avenue–which is already underway–the I-70 Business Loop, Highway 6 from Palisade to Fruita, and 32 road.
