‘I panicked’: Ohio man warns about terrifying ransom scam
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Northeast Ohio man is warning others about a frightening phone scam that he said sounded terrifyingly real. But it was all a hoax. “I panicked. I mean, I didn’t know what to do,” said Andy Jalwan. Monday night, Jalwan was watching...
Wisconsin DNR warning hunters of spreading highly pathogenic avian influenza
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – With the start of multiple waterfowl seasons and the fall bird migration ramping up, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters to follow simple precautions when harvesting and handling wild birds. The reason officials with the DNR are asking hunters to be cautious...
Florida man dies after crash in Wisconsin, 2 others injured
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Florida man has died after colliding with a semi and another vehicle in Door County on Wednesday. According to a release, the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on September 21 on STH 42 north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. When deputies...
‘Just extraordinary’: 3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin Lake
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Less than one year after a 1,200-year-old canoe was recovered from Lake Mendota in Wisconsin, another dugout canoe was retrieved from the same area, only this time the artifact was much older. Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archaeologists, alongside partners from Wisconsin’s Native Nations, recovered a...
Wisconsin butcher shop issues Class I recall on variety of meat products
SAINT CLOUD, Wis. (WFRV) – Salchert Meats in Saint Cloud has issued a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of meat products. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, the recall includes products purchased on or before September 14, from its retail location. The...
Wisconsin to get new area code, current one running out of room
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has announced the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which 608 are code is now in service. The 608 area code covers much of southwestern and south-central Wisconsin, including Platteville, Wisconsin Dells, La Crosse,...
Investigation into woman’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin leads to arrest
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin woman was arrested following a drug investigation into her activities in communities across the northern part of the state. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Lexi Mattson was arrested on September 12 following an investigation into her drug activities. Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly been working on getting information on Mattson’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin.
South Dakota investigation weighs Noem’s use of state plane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
Wisconsin bicyclist dies after crash with vehicle, deputies investigate
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 60-year-old bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in the Village of Harrison Thursday morning. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sept. 22 around 7:00 a.m. Deputies say the bicyclist, a 60-year-old man from Menasha, had died by the time they arrived.
Wisconsin agent charged in nonfatal shooting of unarmed man
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent was charged Thursday with reckless endangerment in the nonfatal shooting of an unarmed man as officers were carrying out an arrest warrant during a traffic stop in Madison. Mark Wagner was charged in the Feb. 3 shooting of Quadren...
Judge bans cameras from Idaho mom’s triple murder case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against a mother and her new husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce made the ruling on Friday, saying that news...
Taco Bell is testing a meatless ‘Carne Asada Steak’ quesadilla: Here’s where you can try it
DAYTON, OH (KTVI) – Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless “steak” quesadilla. The fast-food chain announced this week that the new item — the “Beyond Carne Asada Steak” quesadilla — will be available for a limited time at select Dayton-area locations beginning Oct. 13.
Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Seeks Volunteers
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – As the seasons change and students go back to school, one thing that stays constant is the need for young people to have positive mentors and role models. Whether you work in an office, from home, or in a hybrid arrangement, Junior Achievement can provide ways for you to engage with students in the community and help them get on the path to a successful future.
Puerto Ricans seething over lack of power days after Fiona
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Half of Puerto Rico is without power more than five days after Hurricane Fiona struck — including an entire town where not a single work crew has arrived. Many on the U.S. territory are angry and incredulous, and calls are growing for...
Special session called to change abortion law in Wisconsin
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Governor Tony Evers is calling the republican-controlled legislature into a special session to pass a measure creating a way for voters to repeal the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers says he would be calling lawmakers together October 4th to create a path for Wisconsinites to...
