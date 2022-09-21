EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – As the seasons change and students go back to school, one thing that stays constant is the need for young people to have positive mentors and role models. Whether you work in an office, from home, or in a hybrid arrangement, Junior Achievement can provide ways for you to engage with students in the community and help them get on the path to a successful future.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO