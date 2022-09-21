Read full article on original website
Florida’s Billy Napier livid as four coaches hold him back from officials
Billy Napier was so livid it took an army of coaches to hold him back on Saturday during Florida’s game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. With 4:30 left in the third quarter, and facing second and goal from the Florida 1, Tennessee’s Jabari Small took a handoff into the line. Like all such plays, it went to review. Minutes passed, and Napier was getting impatient. His impatience got the best of him as coaches had to hold him back.
Tennessee football: Five takeaways from Vols’ 38-33 win vs. Florida
Another cursed loss almost happened. Tennessee football allowed the Florida Gators to recover an onside kick with 17 seconds left and drive into the Vols’ territory down 38-33. The Vols would have blown a 38-21 lead had Florida won. However, they held on for the win, intercepting Anthony Richardson’s final pass and snapping a five-game losing streak in the series.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel sends message to the rest of college football after Tennessee beat Florida
Josh Heupel looked relieved and excited at the same time after Tennessee knocked off Florida 38-33. The Gators have dominated this series recently; however, Saturday was about Hendon Hooker and the Vols. Tennessee’s quarterback threw for 2 touchdowns and rushed for another while combining for 461 yards in the victory....
Tennessee football gets brutal Cedric Tillman news ahead of game vs. Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the hottest offensive teams in college football right now. The 11th-ranked team has been lighting up their opponents in their first few games of the season. Heading into Week 3, though, the Volunteers will need to muster the same offensive power without one of their top stars: Cedric Tillman.
thecomeback.com
Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary
Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
SB Nation
How to watch Florida at Tennessee football: Time, TV, spread, and more
One of college football’s most intense rivalries is renewed this weekend, when the Florida Gators travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Both teams enter the contest ranked in the AP Top 25, as the Gators check in at 20, while the Volunteers are just outside the top ten, in the 11th spot.
atozsports.com
4-star recruit from Florida’s backyard set to visit Tennessee for Vols/Gators matchup
2023 four-star wide receiver Jaren Hamilton is set to visit the Tennessee Vols on Saturday for their matchup against the Florida Gators. Hamilton, 6-foot-1/188 lbs from Gainesville, FL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 34 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 56 player in the state of Florida.
atozsports.com
Tony Vitello gives unbelievable quote about this weekend’s Vols-Gators matchup
The Florida Gators visit Knoxville this weekend to face the Tennessee Vols in one of the most anticipated games of the season. ESPN’s College Gameday will be in attendance. Knoxville will be rocking. Vols’ baseball head coach Tony Vitello is fired up for the game. This should come...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed
College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A new legal push could change the names of five Florida counties. The lawsuit, filed by Earl Johnson Jr., was filed over a year ago challenging the use of tax dollars to fund Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, but it was recently amended to encompass street names and counties named after Confederate figures.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian
Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
floridaing.com
Lochloosa Lake: A Lost Paradise?
Lochloosa Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Alachua County, Florida. The lake is approximately 4,000 acres in size and is surrounded by lush greenery and is part of the Lochloosa Wildlife Management Area. Lochloosa Lake is a serene and beautiful place that is perfect for a nature getaway....
wuft.org
Despite economic hardships, a few Archer hunting preserves thrive
Swaddled in the arms of his owner, a seven-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer contests a ride-along in the bed of Jacob “Huck” Huckabee’s white Chevrolet truck. At Emerald Creek Kennels in Archer, Dude is the youngest of Huckabee’s 14 hunting dogs that he trains alongside his wife, Logan, and their four-legged customers.
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, September 22-28, 2022
The first weekend of the fall season brings sunny skies, cooler weather and the perfect opportunity to explore your wild side with What’s Good. Roam freely at the Carson Springs Wildlife Open House and see over 100 rare animals in a natural setting. Watch BMX racers fly through the track at the USA BMX Gold Cup Regional. Select from hundreds of Florida and pollinator-friendly plants at the Florida Museum’s Fall Plant Sale. Plus, raise a glass to Bavarian culture with Oktoberfest celebrations at local breweries.
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Emergency Information for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy counties
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
WCJB
Vandals damage windows at Pride Community Center in Gainesville and leave hate message
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Saturday morning, members of the Pride Community Center in Gainesville received a call from a real estate office in the same complex about their building being vandalized. “She told me that she was just informed by somebody that came to her office that the pride...
WCJB
Teacher of the Year winner makes a trip to Gainesville middle school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State winner Melissa Matz visited Lincoln Middle School for some music lessons from music teacher and 2022′s teacher of the year Todd Eckstein. Matz is a math teacher at Lakeside Junior High School and 2023′s newest teacher of the year. The math teacher traded...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville man arrested for DUI manslaughter in Waldo
A Gainesville man was arrested Friday morning for drunk driving and killing a pedestrian more than ten months ago, according to court records. Kevin Burgess, a 49-year-old Gainesville resident, was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving without a valid driver’s license. In November 2021, Burgess crashed into a pedestrian...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville native bounces back after car crash
Clarissa Rainey, an award-winning equestrian from Gainesville, entered a 12-week intensive treatment program after a car accident in 2019. She says the accident left her unable to sleep at night or keep up with the cattle count on her ranch. "When it came to not remembering people that I should...
