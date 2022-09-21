ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

AL.com

Florida’s Billy Napier livid as four coaches hold him back from officials

Billy Napier was so livid it took an army of coaches to hold him back on Saturday during Florida’s game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. With 4:30 left in the third quarter, and facing second and goal from the Florida 1, Tennessee’s Jabari Small took a handoff into the line. Like all such plays, it went to review. Minutes passed, and Napier was getting impatient. His impatience got the best of him as coaches had to hold him back.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee football: Five takeaways from Vols’ 38-33 win vs. Florida

Another cursed loss almost happened. Tennessee football allowed the Florida Gators to recover an onside kick with 17 seconds left and drive into the Vols’ territory down 38-33. The Vols would have blown a 38-21 lead had Florida won. However, they held on for the win, intercepting Anthony Richardson’s final pass and snapping a five-game losing streak in the series.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary

Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
KNOXVILLE, TN
SB Nation

How to watch Florida at Tennessee football: Time, TV, spread, and more

One of college football’s most intense rivalries is renewed this weekend, when the Florida Gators travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Both teams enter the contest ranked in the AP Top 25, as the Gators check in at 20, while the Volunteers are just outside the top ten, in the 11th spot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed

College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
KNOXVILLE, TN
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua, Levy counties prep for Tropical Storm Ian

Alachua and Levy County emergency managers are calling on residents to prepare for a major storm as Tropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. “As a community, we are stronger than the individual,” Alachua County Emergency Manager Jen Grice said in a statement. “We encourage all of our residents to reach out to their friends, families, and neighbors to provide help and encouragement to those that may have a more difficult time getting prepared. Whole community preparedness ensures that if disaster does strike, we will be able to bounce back quicker and stronger.”
LEVY COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

Lochloosa Lake: A Lost Paradise?

Lochloosa Lake is a natural freshwater lake located in Alachua County, Florida. The lake is approximately 4,000 acres in size and is surrounded by lush greenery and is part of the Lochloosa Wildlife Management Area. Lochloosa Lake is a serene and beautiful place that is perfect for a nature getaway....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Despite economic hardships, a few Archer hunting preserves thrive

Swaddled in the arms of his owner, a seven-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer contests a ride-along in the bed of Jacob “Huck” Huckabee’s white Chevrolet truck. At Emerald Creek Kennels in Archer, Dude is the youngest of Huckabee’s 14 hunting dogs that he trains alongside his wife, Logan, and their four-legged customers.
ARCHER, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, September 22-28, 2022

The first weekend of the fall season brings sunny skies, cooler weather and the perfect opportunity to explore your wild side with What’s Good. Roam freely at the Carson Springs Wildlife Open House and see over 100 rare animals in a natural setting. Watch BMX racers fly through the track at the USA BMX Gold Cup Regional. Select from hundreds of Florida and pollinator-friendly plants at the Florida Museum’s Fall Plant Sale. Plus, raise a glass to Bavarian culture with Oktoberfest celebrations at local breweries.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville man arrested for DUI manslaughter in Waldo

A Gainesville man was arrested Friday morning for drunk driving and killing a pedestrian more than ten months ago, according to court records. Kevin Burgess, a 49-year-old Gainesville resident, was charged with DUI manslaughter and driving without a valid driver’s license. In November 2021, Burgess crashed into a pedestrian...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville native bounces back after car crash

Clarissa Rainey, an award-winning equestrian from Gainesville, entered a 12-week intensive treatment program after a car accident in 2019. She says the accident left her unable to sleep at night or keep up with the cattle count on her ranch. "When it came to not remembering people that I should...
GAINESVILLE, FL
