Billy Napier was so livid it took an army of coaches to hold him back on Saturday during Florida’s game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. With 4:30 left in the third quarter, and facing second and goal from the Florida 1, Tennessee’s Jabari Small took a handoff into the line. Like all such plays, it went to review. Minutes passed, and Napier was getting impatient. His impatience got the best of him as coaches had to hold him back.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO