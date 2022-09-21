Read full article on original website
THROUGH THE LENS: Alabama holds outdoor photography contest
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—Do you have a camera and an eye for the outdoors? If so, you could win the “From Lens to Land” photography contest from the Alabama National Parks and USDA Forests Service!. The USDA Forest Service is kicking-off the National Public Lands Day (NLPD) with...
‘Shirley’s law’ passed, honors Mobile Co. woman who suffered elder abuse
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Victory for a Mobile County woman who led the charge to create an “elder abuse registry” in the state of Alabama. “Shirley’s Law” requires the state to keep a database of people convicted of abusing vulnerable adults so nursing homes and families can check a caregiver’s background. “Shirley’s Law” was created after Shirley Smith, who was financially exploited in 2017.
One officer’s hunch solves 2 cold case mysteries
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) – Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades. Three investigative agencies in two states came together to solve a 28-year-old mystery. In January 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing in Illinois. He was last seen driving a Ford...
WMA: Alabama State Council awards grants on the Arts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two grants have been awarded to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for funding two art programs. The Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA) has granted a total of $12,700 for the WMA teens program and the Visiting Artist Series. The first award of $6,600...
Wiregrass COVID-19 numbers at an all-time low
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With Covid-19 rates in a fast decline around the state, only one Wiregrass county is in the second-highest covid bracket, with the rest of the Wiregrass being in the lowest bracket. Only 4 out of the 67 Alabama counties are reporting high covid-19 rates. Six counties in...
Taco Bell is testing a meatless ‘Carne Asada Steak’ quesadilla: Here’s where you can try it
DAYTON, OH (KTVI) – Taco Bell will be testing a new menu item in Ohio next month: a meatless “steak” quesadilla. The fast-food chain announced this week that the new item — the “Beyond Carne Asada Steak” quesadilla — will be available for a limited time at select Dayton-area locations beginning Oct. 13.
