Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
Chicago Forecast: Temperatures Return to 70s With Possible Late Evening Showers
Mild temperatures are moving their way back into the Chicago area on Saturday after a few days of weather that perfectly fits the new fall season. Cloud cover began to clear Saturday morning as a small system of intermittent showers from overnight moved eastward of the area, clearing the way for sunny skies and warmer temperatures for most of Saturday.
The No. 1 Best City to Retire Isn't in Florida—But Several Others in the Top 10 for 2022 Are
When it comes to the best cities to spend your retirement years, the Sunshine state takes nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. While historic Charleston, South Carolina, takes first place, Orlando, Florida, ranks a close second. The survey...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Timing, Is Pandemic Over?
When is the best time to get the new COVID booster shots, particularly for people who recently recovered from the virus?. Chicago's top doctor weighed in on that and the effectiveness of the new vaccines. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Chicago's Top...
There's Still Time Left to Fill Out a Form for Income and Property Tax Rebates as Checks Roll Out
While income tax and property tax rebate checks have started to roll out as part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, there is still time left to fill out a form to find out if you're eligible for a rebate. The plan, approved in April, offers the one-time rebates to...
These 7 States Have the Least Air Pollution in the U.S.
Breathing cleaner air is vital to your long-term health: It's essential for healthy lungs, improves cognitive function and can even make you happier. The Natural Resources Defense Council also says cleaner air helps avoid an estimated 370,000 premature deaths in the U.S. each year and leads to 189,000 fewer hospital admissions for cardiac and respiratory illnesses, such as heart diseases, asthma or pneumonia.
Tropical Storm Ian Forms in Caribbean, Heads Toward Florida
All of South Florida is now out of the cone of concern, but Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to strengthen as it moves over the western Caribbean Sea and develop into a major hurricane in coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Hurricane watches have been issued...
New York Is Now the Nation's Busiest Port in a Historic Tipping Point for U.S.-Bound Trade
Port of New York and New Jersey moved 843,191 TEUs (imports + exports) in August, its busiest August ever. The Port of Long Beach and LA were second and third in cargo volume as more trade moved away from the West Coast due to ongoing concerns about labor strikes and lockouts.
Post-Fiona Fuel Disruptions Spark Fear in Puerto Rico
A growing number of businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods. Hand-written signs warning of closures have been popping up more...
GOP Quiet as Arizona Democrats Condemn Abortion Ruling
Arizona Democrats vowed Saturday to fight for women's rights after a court reinstated a law first enacted during the Civil War that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, looking to capitalize on an issue they hope will have a major impact on the midterm elections. Republican candidates were silent a...
Ohio Republican Stays in Race for Congress Amid Scrutiny of Military Service
Republican J.R. Majewski insisted Friday that he would stay in the race for a competitive northwest Ohio congressional seat after The Associated Press reported earlier this week that he misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service. “I flew into combat zones often, specifically in Afghanistan, and I served my...
Could Illinois' SAFE-T Act Make It Harder for Prosecutors to Detain Accused Violent Criminals? Legal Experts Weigh In
The state of Illinois will eliminate cash bail entirely in January as part of controversial new legislation that has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge." Under the Pretrial Fairness Act, part of the SAFE-T Act passed by the Illinois General...
