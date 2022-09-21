Visit Sacramento’s website now has a Spanish-language section

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Convention and Visitors Bureau is saying ¡Hola! to its Spanish-speaking visitors.

Known as Visit Sacramento, the organization launched a Spanish-language section of its website in a bid to attract more visitors to the city.

The Spanish section, named ‘Bienvenidos a Sacramento,’ was officially launched on Sept. 16, at the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

It includes links to restaurants, family activities, events, and hotels, as well as links to resources and things to do in California’s capital city.

In a statement, Visit Sacramento says it “understands and acknowledges the many contributions of Latinos in Sacramento and beyond, who trace their cultural heritage to Mexico, Central and South America and have shaped the “Farm to Fork” capital with rich culture and tradition.”

It is the first time since the organization’s founding that it has included a Spanish-language section, and the effort was launched to accommodate the ever-growing multilingual population in California.

Spanish speakers in Sacramento and California

In Sacramento County, Spanish is spoken at home by 13.67% of people ages 5 years and older, according to data from the county. That percentage is roughly 202,000 people in the county.

About 83% of Hispanics living in the Sacramento region identify as Mexican, according to a 2021 report from the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

As for the statewide population, 28.75% of people 5 years and older speak Spanish at home, which is over 10 million individuals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.