ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Visit Sacramento’s website now has a Spanish-language section

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BK3Fb_0i3bYTzx00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Convention and Visitors Bureau is saying ¡Hola! to its Spanish-speaking visitors.

Known as Visit Sacramento, the organization launched a Spanish-language section of its website in a bid to attract more visitors to the city.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

The Spanish section, named ‘Bienvenidos a Sacramento,’ was officially launched on Sept. 16, at the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

It includes links to restaurants, family activities, events, and hotels, as well as links to resources and things to do in California’s capital city.

‘Cry of Independence’ reenactment held at state Capitol to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month

In a statement, Visit Sacramento says it “understands and acknowledges the many contributions of Latinos in Sacramento and beyond, who trace their cultural heritage to Mexico, Central and South America and have shaped the “Farm to Fork” capital with rich culture and tradition.”

It is the first time since the organization’s founding that it has included a Spanish-language section, and the effort was launched to accommodate the ever-growing multilingual population in California.

Spanish speakers in Sacramento and California

In Sacramento County, Spanish is spoken at home by 13.67% of people ages 5 years and older, according to data from the county. That percentage is roughly 202,000 people in the county.

About 83% of Hispanics living in the Sacramento region identify as Mexican, according to a 2021 report from the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

As for the statewide population, 28.75% of people 5 years and older speak Spanish at home, which is over 10 million individuals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

What does the word Sacramento mean?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning.   Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish.  Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Nonprofit group helping Venezuelan migrants in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A local nonprofit is working to help a group of Venezuelan migrants who are seeking asylum after they were flown from Texas to Sacramento. According to the nonprofit, they were sent to Sacramento, with little direction, and no way to ‘back-track’ why they ended up here. Now, with no money or […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento among top coffee cities in America

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento coffee lovers rejoice.  Sacramento is among the best coffee cities nationwide, according to personal finance website WalletHub.  The company ranked the capital city at No. 9, ahead of cities like San Diego (No. 13), Long Beach (No. 14), Los Angeles (No. 16), and Oakland (No. 23). San Francisco was the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento County, CA
Sports
City
Commerce, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX40

Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Bats force Davis school to postpone homecoming

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Bats found inside Davis Senior High School’s North Gym have caused the district to postpone the schools homecoming, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District. The district said that bats were found in the gym on Friday and that an evaluation by Yolo County Animal Control determined the bats could […]
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

More than an airshow, California Capital Airshow awards 23 STEM scholarships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow is a unique experience that allows people to take a look at the evolution of aeronautics up close, but it also provides young people the opportunity to pursue their dreams in this ever-growing enterprise. Twenty-three recent high school graduates from Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Sutter and […]
YOLO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the fall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento.  As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months.  The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Spanish#Latinos#Central And South America
FOX40

Carmichael woman crowned State Queen Mrs. California Heartshine

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — In February, Shlanda Breeden was crowned State Queen Mrs. California HeartShine and will be representing California next year in the run for National Queen. Breeden is a community leader and animal advocate, and she partners with the Canine for Cancer Association. She has been using her title to provide information to […]
CARMICHAEL, CA
FOX40

Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
FOX40

Sacramento man gets 15 years for intent to distribute methamphetamine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man who had a lab for packaging methamphetamine was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.  According to the DOJ, 34-year-old Vern Saeteurn would purchase around 22 pounds of meth several times a week. The DOJ said authorities found about 24 pounds at his […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

These historic theaters in Sacramento are still in operation

(KTXL) — Sacramento, a city that goes to great lengths to highlight art and performance, is home to several theaters still in operation that were built during the early days of cinema and some from the early 1900s. Below, the historic theaters in the city that are still showing movies and performances. Crest Theatre The Crest […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento State celebrating 75th anniversary

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thursday will mark the 75th anniversary of Sacramento State welcoming students to its campus.  The university plans to celebrate the milestone with a campus party at the school’s main quad in the area where the River Front Center is located. Shasta, Lassen and Del Norte halls are also nearby.  According to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rocklin police says youth coach suspected of crimes against minors

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Rocklin police said a man who is a youth athletic coach in both Placer and Sacramento counties was arrested on suspicion of inappropriate communication with minors. He was identified by police as 47-year-old Eric James Hawkins of Antelope. Police said he also works with several youth programs.  According to police, someone […]
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

FOX40

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy