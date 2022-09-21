ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellflower, CA

Man charged with trying to sexually assault teen in store restroom

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vxg2z_0i3bY7uS00

BELLFLOWER (CNS) - A man was charged today with trying to sexually assault a 16-year-old girl in the restroom of a Whittier grocery store.

Steven Magdaleno, 38, is set to be arraigned Wednesday in a Bellflower courtroom on one felony count each of assault to commit rape, false imprisonment by violence and attempted escape from custody, along with one misdemeanor count of giving false information to a police officer, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies from the Norwalk station responded at about 2 p.m. Sunday to a Stater Bros. store, where the teen told detectives that the suspect followed her into a restroom at the store, locked the door and allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim screamed for help and store employees and customers came to her aid, according to detectives.  Store employees entered the bathroom and subsequently detained the suspect -- whose name was not released by the sheriff's department -- pending the arrival of deputies.

``It is appalling that someone tried to sexually assault a 16-year-old girl in the middle of the day in a grocery store restroom,'' District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement announcing the charges.

``Brazen crimes like these are shocking to the entire community because the girl and her family should have felt safe in that space. I am thankful to the customers and store employees who showed bravery and courage in intervening on this victim's behalf.''

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch: Big trouble for a Big Mac

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers responded to the 1500 block of 2nd Street (McDonald’s) for an armed robbery call. The suspect, later identified as Guy Barnes, a 53-year-old male, approached the employee at the register, pointed a knife at them and demanded food. Barnes was located nearby the restaurant in possession of a knife. He was arrested and booked without incident. He remains in police custody with a Sept. 30 court date.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Man arrested after racially-motivated attack: Westminster PD

WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A 36-year-old man is behind bars after he threw a cup of gasoline on another man and tried to set him on fire in what authorities say was a racially-motivated attack in Westminster. On Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., officers with the Westminster Police Department were called to...
WESTMINSTER, CA
crimevoice.com

Ventura Man Arrested for Guns, Drugs, and Graffiti

September 19, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. – Based upon their recent activity, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Gang Unit—comprised of only eight detectives tasked with what VCSD spokesman Sgt. Beau Rodriguez characterized as “protecting West County communities from criminal street gang terrorism”—are a busy bunch.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Bellflower, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Bellflower, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Norwalk, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
kvta.com

Oxnard Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Ex-Girlfriend And Her Children

Oxnard police say they arrested a man for allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend and her children. The 34-year-old Oxnard resident was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Ventura County Jail for Making Criminal Threats. His bail was set at $40,000. According to Oxnard police, a 43-year-old Oxnard woman came to...
OXNARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime#Stater Bros#The Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Supervisor Kuehl investigation: Court docs reveal she was tipped off before raid

New details continue to emerge in the investigation involving Los Angeles County Supervisor Shelia Kuehl amid a corruption probe. On Friday, FOX 11 obtained court documents that allege Supervisor Kuehl was tipped off by her staff prior to her Santa Monica home being raided on Sept. 14. MORE: https://bit.ly/3dBkm2q.
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy