Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A bird originally native to Mexico has been spotted in Colorado for the fourth time in recorded history. Cropping up in a nondescript horse pasture in the arid farmland north of Mack, Colorado, the bright plumage of the Thick-billed Kingbird seems out of place next to many of the native species.
MACK, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Photo Highlights From the Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Car Show 2022

There were so many cool cars in this year's downtown Grand Junction car show, but only one can be the 'KOOLest" of them all. The downtown Grand Junction car show is one of the best car shows of the year in large part because of the venue. The downtown setting is just fantastic with all of the classic automobiles lining the street and there is always such a great variety of cars. You can see some photo highlights from the car show in the gallery below - including the 1st place winner for Best in Show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Circles of Hell: The 10 Worst Parking Lots Around Grand Junction, Colorado

Which is worse? The traffic on roads like Patterson or North Avenue, or the way people drive in the parking lots at places like Peach Tree Center?. We asked you to tell us about the parking lots in and around Grand Junction that you can't stand. Maybe it's too crowded. Perhaps people drive like maniacs. Maybe it's the people on foot who are sometimes clueless?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Firearm scare at Mount Garfield Middle School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents of Mount Garfield Middle School students received an unsettling email from Principal Nikki Johnston today alerting them to another firearm scare at a Grand Valley school. In the letter, Johnston states that a student had reportedly overheard a fellow student claiming that they had...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

