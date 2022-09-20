Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc11news.com
(STATION NEWS) Upgraded over-the-air signal reaches all corners of the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are an over-the-air viewer and have been unable to receive NBC or MeTv Western Colorado, we have great news! KKCO Eleven News has upgraded our over-the-air signal, just re-scan to receive 11.11, 11.12, and 11.13 today. KKCO has always broadcast its signal from...
Where To Find Locally Grown Farm-Fresh Produce Around Grand Junction
Yes, Grand Junction, you can still get farm-fresh produce around Grand Junction. The Market on Main in downtown Grand Junction has wrapped for the year and that makes us all kind of sad. We just love the downtown farmers market. The good news is there are still plenty of places where you can get fresh produce. You just have to know where to look.
Photos: Enjoy the Fall Weather on Grand Mesa’s Mesa Top Trail
Colorado's beloved fall hiking season is here, and a break from the summer heat means more chances to get out and explore. Trails like the Grand Mesa's Mesa Top Trail is great to explore under these cooler conditions. The entire hike down the Mesa Top trail to Flowing Park Reservoir...
Overlook Grand Junction from this Redlands Ledge House Oasis
We're headed to the Redlands in Grand Junction to look at a beautiful home for sale overlooking the Grand Valley. Nestled in the back of the neighborhood near the Colorado River is a 4-bedroom home on 1.76-acres. This home is presented by Michelle Renstrom and brokered by STUDT REALTY, LLC/MB,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
11 Fun Facts About Western Colorado’s Orchard City
If you've driven Colorado's Highway 65 from Delta to Cedaredge, you've been through the beautiful town of Orchard City. There's quite a bit more to this community than meets the eye. A number of facts about the community may surprise you. Here's a look at 11 fun little facts about...
nbc11news.com
Birders flock to Mack to catch a glimpse of rare bird
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A bird originally native to Mexico has been spotted in Colorado for the fourth time in recorded history. Cropping up in a nondescript horse pasture in the arid farmland north of Mack, Colorado, the bright plumage of the Thick-billed Kingbird seems out of place next to many of the native species.
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Mountain State Ranch Rodeo Finals in Montrose
Founder of Mountain States Ranch Rodeo, LLC, Kent Wollert, enlightens the Western Slope about the MSSR Finals this weekend in Montrose, Co.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Several New Restaurants Are Opening In Grand Junction Colorado
Are you ready for Five Guys, Culver's, and other restaurants opening in Grand Junction?. Hamburger lovers in the Grand Valley should be thrilled about the addition of two new classic hamburger joints that are likely to become favorite burger destinations for years to come. Five Guys and Culver's are both well-known commodities in the hamburger business.
Photo Highlights From the Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Car Show 2022
There were so many cool cars in this year's downtown Grand Junction car show, but only one can be the 'KOOLest" of them all. The downtown Grand Junction car show is one of the best car shows of the year in large part because of the venue. The downtown setting is just fantastic with all of the classic automobiles lining the street and there is always such a great variety of cars. You can see some photo highlights from the car show in the gallery below - including the 1st place winner for Best in Show.
Circles of Hell: The 10 Worst Parking Lots Around Grand Junction, Colorado
Which is worse? The traffic on roads like Patterson or North Avenue, or the way people drive in the parking lots at places like Peach Tree Center?. We asked you to tell us about the parking lots in and around Grand Junction that you can't stand. Maybe it's too crowded. Perhaps people drive like maniacs. Maybe it's the people on foot who are sometimes clueless?
Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado
Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Look at Public Lands Clean-up
We've reported on the clean-up of the public land the city is currently undergoing but now see up close what it actually looks like.
nbc11news.com
Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
Help This Grand Junction Colorado Item Find Its Way Home
Someone in Grand Junction, Colorado is searching for their missing Apple iPad. Can you help it to find its way home?. Smart money says this item was stolen and dumped. Somewhere out there is a person who would appreciate its return. Perhaps it's yours. Found In The Dirt. I found...
Overnight House Fire Victims Identified
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office today confirmed 71-year-old Vivian Harris and 57-year-old Kevin Wilson died in the fire.
Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State
Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state. Scroll on...
Fundraiser for Local Teen Fighting Leukemia
They said they could not hear my left lung and that I needed to go to the hospital"
KJCT8
Firearm scare at Mount Garfield Middle School
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents of Mount Garfield Middle School students received an unsettling email from Principal Nikki Johnston today alerting them to another firearm scare at a Grand Valley school. In the letter, Johnston states that a student had reportedly overheard a fellow student claiming that they had...
Motorcycle Crash Victim Identified
The investigation into the death of Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man citizen of Clifton, Colorado, by the Mesa County Coroner's Office has now become complete.
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 0