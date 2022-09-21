Read full article on original website
Related
Man turns himself in after multiple reports of indecent exposure
A man turned himself into authorities in response to a warrant for his arrest after he was suspected of multiple indecent exposure reports, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
NBC San Diego
Apartment Shooting Sends Bullet Through Restaurant Wall in Barrio Logan
One person has died after being shot by a man who led police on a SWAT situation in Barrio Logan Friday night, San Diego Police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2100 block of Logan Avenue at around 7:40 p.m. Once officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old man who had been struck in the head by a bullet that passed through a wall in a local restaurant, SDPD said. The man did not suffer life-threatening injuries and his name is not being released at this time.
Suspect arrested in deadly Barrio Logan shooting, SWAT standoff
A man is in custody after a shooting and SWAT standoff Friday night that left one person dead and another with a bullet wound to his head in the Barrio Logan neighborhood.
Family receives $1.3M settlement for man’s death after arrest
San Diego County has settled a lawsuit for the family of Mexican National Marco Antonio Nápoles-Rosales, who died after being apprehended by San Diego County Sheriff's on Aug. 16, 2018.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Man Stabbed During Argument in Midway
A 30-year-old suspected of stabbing another man during an argument in the Midway neighborhood of San Diego was arrested Thursday evening. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 6:51 p.m. to the strip mall at 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., near Camino Del Rio, where witnesses told them the suspect and the 40-year-old victim were arguing and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the face and head, said Officer Robert Heims.
Rancho San Diego man arrested for alleged indecent exposure
A Rancho San Diego man was arrested this week on suspicion of exposing himself to women in Encinitas on three occasions last month.
NBC San Diego
One Person Arrested After Fatally Shooting Man in Barrio Logan
One person has died after being shot by a man who led police on a SWAT situation in Barrio Logan Friday night, San Diego Police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2100 block of Logan Avenue at around 7:40 p.m. Once officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old man who had been struck in the head by a bullet that passed through a wall, SDPD said. The man did not suffer life-threatening injuries and his name is not being released at this time.
Woman arrested after fight at Poway Day Care Center
According to deputies, while she was seated in her car during the fight, Norvell allegedly issued a threat to use a weapon against the victim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ocean Beach drug dealer sentenced after man dies from overdose
A San Diego man who conspired to distribute 400 grams and more of fentanyl was sentenced in federal court Friday to 150 months, prosecutors said.
sandiegocountynews.com
Woman arrested after physical altercation in parking lot
Poway, CA–A woman was arrested after her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with another woman in the parking lot of a daycare center in Poway on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. in front of Head Start Poway Day Care Center, located at 13910 Midland...
onscene.tv
SWAT Team Serves Search Warrant | Chula Vista
09.2022.2022 | 7:00 AM | CHULA VISTA – The CVPD SWAT Team served a Search Warrant for the department’s Criminal Investigation Division this morning. The neighborhood woke up to several flashbang grenades being used at the residence. Several people were inside the residence and taken out of the...
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Unlicensed driver gets nearly 15 years in prison for Midway crash that killed man and his grandmother
A man without a driver’s license whose pickup crashed into a family’s minivan at a Midway District intersection while he was driving drunk, killing a young man and his grandmother, was sentenced Sept. 21 to nearly 15 years in state prison. Edgar Jesus Suarez, 34, pleaded guilty in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Pleads Guilty to Driving Van Into Pedestrians Outside Encinitas Bar
A man who drove a U-Haul rental van into a crowd of people on a sidewalk outside an Encinitas bar, injuring three pedestrians in the process, is slated to be sentenced next month to 18 years in state prison. Christian Dwight Davis, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and DUI...
San Diego Channel
Ocean Beach man sentenced to 12.5 years for fatal fentanyl overdose
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An Ocean Beach man was sentenced Friday to more than a dozen years in federal prison for selling fentanyl that led to another man's fatal overdose. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Anthony Souza, 46, sold counterfeit pills that led to the death of 28-year-old Chad Stevens.
Hit-and-run driver kills woman crossing street
A woman crossing the street in the Talmadge area Friday night was killed by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.
DUI driver who killed grandmother and grandson in Midway crash to be sentenced to 14 years behind bars
SAN DIEGO — A 33-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday afternoon for a deadly DUI crash that claimed the lives of two people. 81-year-old Suad Alsamari and her grandson 23-year-old Ahmed Alrawi died in the May crash near Sports Arena Blvd. and Rosecrans Street. During his arraignment, defendant Edgar Suarez...
eastcountymagazine.org
DRIVER ARRESTED FOR FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH IN SANTEE; VICTIM REMAINS UNIDENTIFIED
September 23, 2022 (Lakeside) – California Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to a hit-and-run accident last night on State Route 67 southbound near Woodside Avenue in Santee. The CHP also needs help to identify the male victim. A CHP sergeant conducting an enforcement stop of a blue Nissan Altima on...
chulavistatoday.com
Driver sentenced to a year in prison for fatally striking spectator during an an illegal street race in Otay Mesa
A man was sentenced to one year in county jail and two years of probation for fatally striking a spectator during an illegal street race in Otay Mesa last year. Jason Clifford Dennell, 29, of Littlerock, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter for fatally striking 32-year-old Quarann Lottie of Compton on Oct. 31, 2021. The crash occurred during an illegal street racing event.
NBC San Diego
Death Investigation Underway After Jail Inmates Found Unresponsive
The death of a person in deputy custody at a hospital is under investigation, it was Thursday. On Sept. 18, two inmates of the San Diego Central Jail were found unresponsive in their cell and were taken to the hospital after CPR and Naloxone were administered by staff at the jail, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Driver in deadly DUI crash sentenced
A man who admitted to driving drunk after crashing his truck into a minivan, killing two people in the Midway District in May, has been sentenced.
Comments / 0