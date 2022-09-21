ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

NBC San Diego

Apartment Shooting Sends Bullet Through Restaurant Wall in Barrio Logan

One person has died after being shot by a man who led police on a SWAT situation in Barrio Logan Friday night, San Diego Police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2100 block of Logan Avenue at around 7:40 p.m. Once officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old man who had been struck in the head by a bullet that passed through a wall in a local restaurant, SDPD said. The man did not suffer life-threatening injuries and his name is not being released at this time.
NBC San Diego

Man Stabbed During Argument in Midway

A 30-year-old suspected of stabbing another man during an argument in the Midway neighborhood of San Diego was arrested Thursday evening. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 6:51 p.m. to the strip mall at 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., near Camino Del Rio, where witnesses told them the suspect and the 40-year-old victim were arguing and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the face and head, said Officer Robert Heims.
NBC San Diego

One Person Arrested After Fatally Shooting Man in Barrio Logan

sandiegocountynews.com

Woman arrested after physical altercation in parking lot

Poway, CA–A woman was arrested after her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with another woman in the parking lot of a daycare center in Poway on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. in front of Head Start Poway Day Care Center, located at 13910 Midland...
onscene.tv

SWAT Team Serves Search Warrant | Chula Vista

09.2022.2022 | 7:00 AM | CHULA VISTA – The CVPD SWAT Team served a Search Warrant for the department’s Criminal Investigation Division this morning. The neighborhood woke up to several flashbang grenades being used at the residence. Several people were inside the residence and taken out of the...
San Diego Channel

Ocean Beach man sentenced to 12.5 years for fatal fentanyl overdose

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An Ocean Beach man was sentenced Friday to more than a dozen years in federal prison for selling fentanyl that led to another man's fatal overdose. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Anthony Souza, 46, sold counterfeit pills that led to the death of 28-year-old Chad Stevens.
chulavistatoday.com

Driver sentenced to a year in prison for fatally striking spectator during an an illegal street race in Otay Mesa

A man was sentenced to one year in county jail and two years of probation for fatally striking a spectator during an illegal street race in Otay Mesa last year. Jason Clifford Dennell, 29, of Littlerock, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter for fatally striking 32-year-old Quarann Lottie of Compton on Oct. 31, 2021. The crash occurred during an illegal street racing event.
NBC San Diego

Death Investigation Underway After Jail Inmates Found Unresponsive

The death of a person in deputy custody at a hospital is under investigation, it was Thursday. On Sept. 18, two inmates of the San Diego Central Jail were found unresponsive in their cell and were taken to the hospital after CPR and Naloxone were administered by staff at the jail, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
