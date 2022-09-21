ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamblen County, TN

WKRN News 2

Judge denies Megan Boswell’s request for different attorney

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter, attempted to part ways with her public-appointed defense attorney Brad Sproles during a court hearing on Friday, Sept. 23. A News Channel 11 crew was in the courtroom when Boswell told Judge James Goodwin the request came due to […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive

A Sullivan County toddler whose disappearance more than two years ago drew international attention was “tightly wound” in a blanket and aluminum foil, placed in a trash bag and stuffed — alive — inside a trash can, testimony Friday revealed. Testimony in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday revealed 18-month-old Evelyn Boswell suffocated inside a trash […] The post Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
993thex.com

Boswell Hearing Set For Friday Afternoon In Sullivan County

A hearing is scheduled for this afternoon in Sullivan County to determine the admissibility of photographs in the murder trial of Megan Boswell. Boswell faces multiple charges including murdering her 15 month old daughter Evelyn. She is also accused of lying to investigators about the location of Evelyn, who remains were found on family property in March of 2020.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Police release info on two E. Knox shootings this week

A second shooting this week in East Knoxville had police searching for leads Wednesday while the teenaged victim recovered in an area hospital. The Tuesday night shooting on Kenner Avenue seriously wounded an 18-year-old man who was found near an apartment complex’s playground, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Man facing domestic assault charges since July turns himself in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Sylvester J. Williams turned himself into the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Sept. 19. KPD is no longer searching for him. The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a man wanted on aggravated domestic assault charges. They said Sylvester J. Williams, 57,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Meet the Knoxville Police Department’s Chaplain Corps

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department’s Chaplain Corps are not officers, not armed but they’re important to the men and women of the department. “Most people don’t know that we have a Chaplain Corp.,” Corp. Coordinator Pam Neal said. “Our primary purpose is to be a support and an encouragement to our police officers.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Family of soldier who died by suicide hosts event for healthcare facility where he worked

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, the family of a Knoxville soldier who died by suicide honored his memory by connecting with others who knew him. Sorin Stanescu worked at Hillcrest Healthcare's Beverly Park Place, which provides rehabilitation services as well as specialized therapies to treat Alzheimer's and dementia. Before that, he served as a combat medic in the Middle East.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County. Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY

Community Policy