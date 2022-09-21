Read full article on original website
KCSO: 4 arrested after home search finds heroin and marijuana
Four people were arrested while deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office's narcotics unit served a search warrant in Knoxville according to police.
Union County sheriff investigating why inmate blacked out, became unresponsive
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Union County authorities are looking into why an inmate fell unconscious, requiring resuscitation, while at the Maynardville jail. Sheriff Billy Breeding said in a statement to WBIR that dispatchers were alerted Sept. 18 that an ambulance was needed at the jail, part of the courthouse complex.
NEW: Select photographs of dead child in Boswell case can be used in proceedings
A Sullivan County, Tennessee judge has ruled select photographs taken by investigators following the discovery of 1-year-old Evelyn Boswell can be admissible as evidence in the murder case against her mother Megan Boswell. A forensics pathologist testified Friday that the child’s death was a homicide caused by asphyxiation. She noted...
Judge denies Megan Boswell’s request for different attorney
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the Sullivan County woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter, attempted to part ways with her public-appointed defense attorney Brad Sproles during a court hearing on Friday, Sept. 23. A News Channel 11 crew was in the courtroom when Boswell told Judge James Goodwin the request came due to […]
Report: 2 arrested in Tennessee after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive
A Sullivan County toddler whose disappearance more than two years ago drew international attention was “tightly wound” in a blanket and aluminum foil, placed in a trash bag and stuffed — alive — inside a trash can, testimony Friday revealed. Testimony in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday revealed 18-month-old Evelyn Boswell suffocated inside a trash […] The post Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GPD: Man hit by arrow outside Greeneville bar
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police. According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside the Watering Trough when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that […]
KPD officers clear Gay Street movie theater after responding to 'alleged bomb threat' Thursday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department responded to an alleged bomb threat at the Regal Riviera on Gay Street at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, according to KPD. The initial calls were that a man had left a suitcase that possibly contained a bomb, which proved to...
Law enforcement warns of dangers of ‘The Dragon’
The Blount County Sheriff's Office put out a warning to drivers that there will be more deputies patrolling the 11-mile stretch known as 'the Dragon' this fall.
Boswell Hearing Set For Friday Afternoon In Sullivan County
A hearing is scheduled for this afternoon in Sullivan County to determine the admissibility of photographs in the murder trial of Megan Boswell. Boswell faces multiple charges including murdering her 15 month old daughter Evelyn. She is also accused of lying to investigators about the location of Evelyn, who remains were found on family property in March of 2020.
Suspected fentanyl, guns found in Morristown home
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A search warrant executed at a Morristown residence last week yielded what Hamblen County narcotics investigators believe to be illicit drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl along with rifles and cash. The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted the search warrant at a home in the 4100 block of Sanoria Lane […]
Blount Co. Sheriff's Office to increase number of deputies patrolling 'The Dragon' in October
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — When fall comes to East Tennessee, it often brings visitors to a particular stretch of road nicknamed "The Dragon." This windy, hilly piece of U.S. Highway 129 is also often the site of serious crashes and incidents involving reckless driving. Since January 1, 2022, the...
Forensic pathologist believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia, had foil in mouth
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A forensic pathologist testified Friday in Sullivan County that she believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia. Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan believes that Evelyn died of asphyxia with four different mechanisms present. It is believed that Evelyn was suffocated by a blanket and aluminum foil. Special agent Brian...
Police release info on two E. Knox shootings this week
A second shooting this week in East Knoxville had police searching for leads Wednesday while the teenaged victim recovered in an area hospital. The Tuesday night shooting on Kenner Avenue seriously wounded an 18-year-old man who was found near an apartment complex’s playground, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Man facing domestic assault charges since July turns himself in
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Sylvester J. Williams turned himself into the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Sept. 19. KPD is no longer searching for him. The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a man wanted on aggravated domestic assault charges. They said Sylvester J. Williams, 57,...
Meet the Knoxville Police Department’s Chaplain Corps
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department’s Chaplain Corps are not officers, not armed but they’re important to the men and women of the department. “Most people don’t know that we have a Chaplain Corp.,” Corp. Coordinator Pam Neal said. “Our primary purpose is to be a support and an encouragement to our police officers.”
Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating
Cracking the case | Escapology opens in Pigeon Forge. The newest attraction to open in Pigeon Forge will test your ability to crack the case. Half of all car seats are not installed correctly, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Family of soldier who died by suicide hosts event for healthcare facility where he worked
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, the family of a Knoxville soldier who died by suicide honored his memory by connecting with others who knew him. Sorin Stanescu worked at Hillcrest Healthcare's Beverly Park Place, which provides rehabilitation services as well as specialized therapies to treat Alzheimer's and dementia. Before that, he served as a combat medic in the Middle East.
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County. Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining...
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures ahead of planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have voiced concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement had a meeting Wednesday to talk about […]
