DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be mainly sunny and very hot once again as high temperatures peak in the middle and upper 90s. Those that reach the upper 90s will likely break records for this date (for reference, Dothan’s record high for September 22nd is 95 degrees). Make sure to follow heat safety guidelines if you have any outdoor plans! These include drinking plenty of water, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and taking frequent breaks if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO