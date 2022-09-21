Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
Dropping back to fall-like temps in the days ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be mainly sunny and very hot once again as high temperatures peak in the middle and upper 90s. Those that reach the upper 90s will likely break records for this date (for reference, Dothan’s record high for September 22nd is 95 degrees). Make sure to follow heat safety guidelines if you have any outdoor plans! These include drinking plenty of water, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and taking frequent breaks if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time.
wdhn.com
Big cool down coming our way!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We could have an isolated shower with increasing cloud cover this evening as a cold front approaches our area. Tonight will be a little warmer than average with most folks dropping to around 70 degrees. We’ll be behind the front Friday afternoon, so high temperatures...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for September 22, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be mainly sunny and very hot once again as high temperatures peak in the middle and upper 90s. Those that reach the upper 90s will likely break records for this date (for reference, Dothan’s record high for September 22nd is 95 degrees).
wdhn.com
Enterprise Fall Harvest Day
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)—The second annual Fall Harvest Day at the Enterprise farmer’s market starts Saturday, September 24. They’ll be plenty of produce and arts and craft vendors. Families can gather around a pile of peanuts on the vine and enjoy a down-on-the-farm experience. At eight in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Revitalization efforts underway for Dothan neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Josephine Parrish is just one of the residents in the ‘Ford Country’ area excited to see a much-needed change on the way after she says her neighborhood was in disrepair for so long. “When I come to Dothan, Alabama I did not realize...
wdhn.com
Elba Football Team giving back to the community!
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) —Miller Memorial Stadium is just an old field in Elba, Alabama,. most know it as Foggy Bottom. Some see junk, some see history, But the Wiregrass Wolverines see the future!. The only non-profit club out of 26 teams in the APDFL. Or Amateur to Professional...
wtvy.com
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man died early Saturday when the pickup truck he drove ran off a Geneva County roadway and overturned. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Brenton M. Stanley, who they say was not wearing a seat belt. Stanley was ejected and pronounced dead...
fox35orlando.com
PHOTOS: Family finds snake hiding in toilet of home
EUFAULA, Ala. - Image walking into your bathroom, lifting the lid to your toilet… and finding a snake inside! That's what happened to one family in Alabama recently. Officers in Eufaula, Alabama were called to a home after a scary surprise was found hanging out in a toilet. "We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
Two hospitalized after home catches fire in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two victims are in the hospital after their home caught fire in Dothan on Saturday night, according to Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams. Dothan Fire responded to a house fire on Reeves Street across from the Jack’s in front of Dothan High School. When...
wdhn.com
ROAD CLOSURE: Enterprise Veterans Home construction
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Parts of roadways in northwest Enterprise will soon be closed due to construction related to the new Veterans Home. A portion of Hickman Road and Dozier Road, just off State Road 51, will be closed as approved by the Enterprise City Council. The closures will occur...
wtvy.com
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
Troy Messenger
Byrd Drugs sold
Joe Watson walked into his home and said to his wife, “It’s time.”. Evelyn Watson nodded in agreement. “I have always been told that you know when it’s time to retire,” Joe Watson said, with a smile. “I knew ‘that’ day that it was time.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Wiregrass COVID-19 numbers at an all-time low
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With Covid-19 rates in a fast decline around the state, only one Wiregrass county is in the second-highest covid bracket, with the rest of the Wiregrass being in the lowest bracket. Only 4 out of the 67 Alabama counties are reporting high covid-19 rates. Six counties in...
holmescounty.news
Bonifay resident talks positivity during times of despair
The untimely death of a beloved teen and senseless homicide of another man adored within the community has made for one heavy week in Holmes County. But Sheila Boswell – no stranger to adversity – strives to spread positivity. The 58-year-old Bonifay resident has been on a tough...
wdhn.com
Slocomb man killed in early morning crash
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A Slocomb man was killed in a car crash shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Brenton Stanley, 21, of Slocomb. Stanley was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado when his truck left the roadway and overturned on Cotton Box Road — four miles south of Slocomb.
wdhn.com
Pea River Bridge Safety Concerns
ELBA, Ala(WDHN)—Earlier this year after completing the U.s. Highway 84 project through Elba, the state turned over the deeds for roads and bridges it had worked on. The Pea River Bridge made Alabama’s Department of Transportation list as one of the most deficient bridges. Recently the City of...
wdhn.com
WMA: Alabama State Council awards grants on the Arts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two grants have been awarded to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for funding two art programs. The Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA) has granted a total of $12,700 for the WMA teens program and the Visiting Artist Series. The first award of $6,600...
wdhn.com
HOT TOPIC: Enterprise aircraft fire training
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— The Enterprise Fire Department conducted an important live fire training exercise to prepare for the worst with aircraft. This is a yearly exercise to maintain Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) certification status and prepare the EFD for any aircraft fire emergency response situations. To conduct...
wdhn.com
Stabbing in Clio prison, RSN
CLIO, Ala (WDHN)—A stabbing has occurred at Easterling Prison in Clio, Barbour County, reports from Rickey Stokes News. According to RSN, a 26-year-old male has suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest. The victim is said to be breathing and alert. Ozark dispatched Echo EMS to the prison.
wdhn.com
Puerto Rican native reacts to hurricane destruction on her home island
ENTERPRISE, Ala(WDHN) — Over the past few days, Hurricane Fiona left a trail of destruction around Turks and Caicos, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. Myra Aponte is a San Juan native, who has been living in Enterprise for over 30 years but Puerto Rico holds a special place in her heart as she visits yearly.
Comments / 0