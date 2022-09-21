ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, TX

‘It’s discrimination’: Outcry from parents of CCISD special needs students over end to some daycare transportation

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
getnews.info

Guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” Helps Community Members With A Fresh Start

This project from “Shawn Lacy Arnold” enables readers with a complete blueprint to expunge their criminal records in Houston, TX. The guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” is intended to present thousands of individuals with a second chance. There is no debate that having a criminal record is one of the most damaging things to a person’s life. Federal statistics show that over four million people have an active criminal record, even if they were arrested only once.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Webster, TX
Local
Texas Education
fox26houston.com

Sugar Land animal shelter euthanized nearly 40 animals without authorization

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Sugar Land animal shelter is under investigation after several staff members allegedly performed unauthorized euthanizations. According to the city, since April, there have been at least 38 unauthorized euthanizations of dogs and cats at Sugar Land Animal Services. Many departments are working together to perform an extensive investigation to understand what happened.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands, TX Student Named a Top Young Scientist in the Nation

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Sanjan Sarang, a 14-year-old STEM student from The Woodlands, Texas has been named one of the most promising middle school STEM students in the country. Sanjan is a TOP 30 FINALIST in the Broadcom MASTERS®, the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) middle school competition.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Isd#Linus K12#Ccisd#Distinct Abilities#Kprc2 News
Click2Houston.com

Drag Bingo event at Katy Church stirs up controversy

KATY – A Drag Bingo night at a Katy Church stirred up controversy on Saturday evening. The event, meant to raise money for the church’s clothing boutique for trans-youth, sparked heated demonstrations. KPRC 2′s cameras were rolling as demonstrators clashed outside the First Christian Church on Morton Ranch...
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Undercover Investigation Update: Job training scam still operating after being ordered to stop

HOUSTON – We have an update on a KPRC 2 undercover investigation we’ve been following for months now. Our team first exposed a Houston business charging job seekers for fake forklift training. The Texas attorney general seized their assets and ordered them to stop operating. But our team has learned people are still losing money and the man at the center of the investigation is dodging authorities and our cameras.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Texas Children’s Hospital Gets a Monumental $10 Million Gift — Houston’s Oldest Women’s Organization Steps Up For Neurological Research

Dr. Huda Zoghbi addresses the gathering at the Blue Bird Circle Know Your Clinic Day at the Duncan NRI at Texas Children's Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital) In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Blue Bird Circle, Houston’s oldest organization of women volunteering their time and efforts to...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy