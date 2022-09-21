‘It’s discrimination’: Outcry from parents of CCISD special needs students over end to some daycare transportation

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
"I don’t wanna be called a gold digger because I’m not." An 89-year-old billionaire weds a 26-year-old aspiring model.Kath LeeHouston, TX
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Related
TikTok Suggests That Schools in Texas Are Charging Students to Use the Bathroom
“Are we running a school or a f--king business?" questions TikTok user @its.rigby.bitch as she reads the Student Fee Policy aloud for a school district in Texas. While paying fees as a student is a norm, the items students appear to be getting charged for are not normal (think: having a desk and using the bathroom). Don't believe me? See for yourself.
fox26houston.com
Black students at Sam Houston State University reporting racist behavior on campus
HOUSTON - A Black female student, who chose to remain anonymous, tells FOX 26 she noticed the n-word written on dry-erase boards on the dorm room doors of Black students at Sam Houston State University – including her own. On Thursday, online posts show students reported another Black female...
getnews.info
Guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” Helps Community Members With A Fresh Start
This project from “Shawn Lacy Arnold” enables readers with a complete blueprint to expunge their criminal records in Houston, TX. The guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” is intended to present thousands of individuals with a second chance. There is no debate that having a criminal record is one of the most damaging things to a person’s life. Federal statistics show that over four million people have an active criminal record, even if they were arrested only once.
La Porte ISD employee caught on camera berating high school student
The teenager is seen backing up several steps as the school employee moves closer and, at one point, appears to be within inches of the student's face.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Sugar Land animal shelter euthanized nearly 40 animals without authorization
SUGAR LAND, Texas - The Sugar Land animal shelter is under investigation after several staff members allegedly performed unauthorized euthanizations. According to the city, since April, there have been at least 38 unauthorized euthanizations of dogs and cats at Sugar Land Animal Services. Many departments are working together to perform an extensive investigation to understand what happened.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ISD is the largest district in Texas, but it’s getting smaller. What does that mean for funding?
On a warm Saturday morning in mid-September, school counselor Reba Powell knocked on doors in Houston's Independence Heights Neighborhood. She was part of a group of volunteers, staff members and district leaders encouraging students to re-enroll in high school. At the home of one student who stopped attending school so...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Harris, Waller County fire departments understaffed
An Emergency Services District that covers 600 square miles in both Harris and Waller County is substantially understaffed and unable to man four of its fire departments with paid firefighters. “We don’t staff every fire station but it is something we’re striving to do as we add more staff, more...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands, TX Student Named a Top Young Scientist in the Nation
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Sanjan Sarang, a 14-year-old STEM student from The Woodlands, Texas has been named one of the most promising middle school STEM students in the country. Sanjan is a TOP 30 FINALIST in the Broadcom MASTERS®, the nation’s premier Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) middle school competition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
The ‘Galveston Diet’: How one Houston-area doctor is revolutionizing menopause care
HOUSTON – Ladies, if you’re in your mid-30s or older, and you’re noticing what seems to be weird symptoms, it could be perimenopause. A local doctor is gaining international fanbase for her nutrition-based plan to fight symptoms, and it all started with her own journey to lose weight in her 40s.
Click2Houston.com
Houston mother seeking answers after 5-year-old son suffered head bruise during school
HOUSTON – The Houston mother said she wants answers after her son returned home from elementary school Monday with a huge knot on his forehead. Natasha Silas said she’s frustrated she’s not getting straight answers from Woodson Elementary School in Sunnyside as to how her son 5-year-old Timothy received a forehead injury during school.
Click2Houston.com
Drag Bingo event at Katy Church stirs up controversy
KATY – A Drag Bingo night at a Katy Church stirred up controversy on Saturday evening. The event, meant to raise money for the church’s clothing boutique for trans-youth, sparked heated demonstrations. KPRC 2′s cameras were rolling as demonstrators clashed outside the First Christian Church on Morton Ranch...
Click2Houston.com
Volunteers needed: Houston-area art organizations to begin ‘Safe Streets’ project at Gulfton intersection
HOUSTON – The intersection of High Star Road and Westward Street at Hillcroft Street, the Gulfton community’s main street corridor, are set to receive a makeover this weekend. Several organizations have had a hand in this decision: Houston Public Works, Southwest Houston Redevelopment Authority, Southwest Management District, Connect...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
No evidence of shooting at Fort Bend County fair, Rosenberg PD says
Rosenberg police said there was "no evidence that a shooting occurred" at the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo Friday after reports started circulating online that a shooting may have taken place. Several social media posts of people who were at the fair said there was a shooting and a...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Undercover Investigation Update: Job training scam still operating after being ordered to stop
HOUSTON – We have an update on a KPRC 2 undercover investigation we’ve been following for months now. Our team first exposed a Houston business charging job seekers for fake forklift training. The Texas attorney general seized their assets and ordered them to stop operating. But our team has learned people are still losing money and the man at the center of the investigation is dodging authorities and our cameras.
papercitymag.com
Texas Children’s Hospital Gets a Monumental $10 Million Gift — Houston’s Oldest Women’s Organization Steps Up For Neurological Research
Dr. Huda Zoghbi addresses the gathering at the Blue Bird Circle Know Your Clinic Day at the Duncan NRI at Texas Children's Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital) In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Blue Bird Circle, Houston’s oldest organization of women volunteering their time and efforts to...
fox26houston.com
More than 80% of Harris Co. residents charged with misdemeanors fail to show up for court, data shows
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "It's flat out ridiculous that we're allowing this to happen in Harris County, and we're not going to hold anyone accountable anymore," said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Police Officers Union. Miranda O'Donnel, a woman with a laundry list of misdemeanor charges and mug shots,...
Angleton hit-and-run victim identified as 46-year-old, family says
The man's loved ones believe he was going to a corner store for food when he was hit and then left for dead in Angleton early Friday morning.
We want to ensure every League City resident is signed up for our FREE Emergency Notification system
As part of National Preparedness Month, we want to ensure every League City resident is signed up for our FREE Emergency Notification system. We are in the height of hurricane season, and this is the quickest way for City officials to reach you in the event of a public emergency.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Health Department says it has detected cancer-causing chemical around Fifth Ward near Kashmere Gardens
HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department said Friday that surface soil samples collected in July around the contaminated Union Pacific rail yard and tested by the department contain dioxin, a highly toxic chemical compound associated with cancer and other severe health risks. The department said it has begun notifying...
Comments / 3