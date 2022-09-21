Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14news.com
USI Public Safety officials alerting students of snakes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are alerting those on campus of snakes in the area. According to a Facebook post, USI officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. They are telling students if you are out and about,...
14news.com
United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co.
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana held a “Day of Caring” on Friday. Volunteers wore yellow and gathered at different nonprofits throughout the community to help out. One group of volunteers made up of employees from SABIC helped the “At the Cross Mission” organization. Volunteers helped the non-profit organize their pantry, repair ceiling panels and lights, as well as build shelves.
14news.com
Evansville non-profit receives help from community
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville community came through this week for a local non-profit. Jessica Angelique, the founder of the “Foster Care in the U.S.” non-profit, recently asked for help to replace a company car that was hit in a four-car crash this past weekend. “Borrowed Hearts”...
14news.com
Group organizes fundraiser to raise money for free clothing for EVSC students
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Hangers” held the 11th annual “Scooping for Students” fundraiser at Bosse Field on Thursday. This was the first year the event has been in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Food trucks lined the parking lot outside of Bosse Field,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Evansville health leaders host community mental health fair
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mental health is something that’s important for everyone, and something that shouldn’t be overlooked. This is why Mental Health Matters in Evansville continued its series of community mental health fairs and forums. Saturday was another mental health fair at the CK Newsome Center, which was free and open to the public.
14news.com
Food boxes packed for Owensboro area seniors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are working to make a difference. Officials from the group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors in Owensboro. They say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The...
14news.com
Ky. League of Cities packs meals for seniors at Owensboro Convention Center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s National Hunger Awareness Month, and Kentucky League of Cities officials are raising awareness. The group packaged more than 500 boxes of food for seniors Thursday morning in Owensboro. Officials say all of them will go to seniors in the area. The Commissioner of Kentucky...
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. political candidates state positions at forum
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the United Neighborhoods of Evansville hosted a candidates forum for local political candidates in contested races. Each candidate was given two minutes to speak, then addressed questions from the crowd. The first race represented was the race for the 76th District of Indiana’s House...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Several Weinbach explosion victims appear in hearing before Evansville Housing Commission
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several residents whose homes were damaged after the deadly Weinbach Avenue explosion appeared at an administrative hearing on Thursday. After the explosion, many residents of North Weinbach and Hercules Avenue received an Emergency Vacate Order. This was because damages to their home made it unsafe to...
14news.com
Warrick Trails honors founder with new memorial
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Trails has a new memorial site dedicated to a local man. Officials cut the ribbon at Friedman Park south of Victoria National Golf Club for the “Howard Nevins Memorial” on Friday. Nevins was the founder of Warrick Trails. He died in September 2021.
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Candidates from several major Indiana races are starting the push to November’s election. A forum was hosted by the United Neighborhoods of Evansville. We’re hearing from former employees now that Pink Energy has closed. This comes after concerns from customers, citing heavy loans and worries about...
14news.com
Mater Dei to take on Sunrise School Spirit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit takes over Mater Dei early Friday morning. The Wildcats made their Sunrise School Spirit debut back in 2016 and they are ready to make a difference again this year!. Right now, Hopkins County Central is in the lead with more than 14,000 pounds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Evansville man and woman indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler
KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. United Way organizes ‘Day of Caring’ event in Posey Co. City of Madisonville playing host to Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship. Updated: 11 hours ago. City of Madisonville...
14news.com
Ivie Duncan set to be discharged from hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivie Duncan, also known as “Baby Ivie” is set to be discharged from the hospital Thursday, according to her mom. She was back in the hospital last week with health complications. Her mom posted to Facebook saying Ivie got a blood transfusion and an...
14news.com
Tri-State health experts urge people to seek assistance if seasonal mental health concerns arise
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The seasons are changing, and mental health professionals say you could see changes in your mood also. According to the Archives of General Psychiatry, 50% of all mental illnesses begin by age 14, and 75% of them begin by an individual’s mid-20s. “Mental health care...
14news.com
Castle, Gibson Southern punch ticket to IHSAA girls golf state finals
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA girls golf regionals happened this weekend around Indiana, and the Castle Knights were a heavy favorite to make its third straight trip to state at Country Oaks Golf Course near Washington on Saturday. When the day ended, the Knights did exactly that in dominating...
14news.com
Crews respond to water main break in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility responded to a water main break in downtown Evansville on Friday night. EWSU officials say it happened on Bob Jones Way between Fifth and Sixth Streets. They say the call originally came in around 8 p.m. Utility officials tell 14 News...
14news.com
‘It’s traumatic’: Mistaken identity affecting everyday life of EVSC coach
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - His own glory days may be behind him, but Brandon Artis stays in shape. After all, he has to keep with up a bunch of teenagers as head track coach at Memorial High School and assistant football coach at North High School. “For me just being...
14news.com
City of Madisonville playing host to Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville is hosting the Kentucky State Disc Golf Championship this weekend. 116 players from 12 different states gathered at Madisonville City Park and Mahr Park to compete in the tournament. Each golfer plays three rounds with professional and more skilled players competing for an $8,000 prize...
Comments / 0