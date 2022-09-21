Pittsburg locals celebrate Banned Book Week

PPL Image

PITTSBURG, Mo. – Pittsburg Public Library made itself a safe haven for banned books this week as gathered to discuss various banned literature.

Banned Book Week celebrates the freedom to read and highlights attempts to ban or censor books.

Challenges to books in libraries and schools range from language to social injustice.

“We just try to highlight that and show that the harm of censorship and that book should be available to everyone,” said AnnDee Peterson, Assistant Director of the PPL. “This year’s banned Books Week theme is Books Unite US, censorship divides us. So banned book, we just draw attention to the harms of censorship.”

In addition to banned book week, September is also National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

