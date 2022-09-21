ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Fire Department orders Jewels Helping Hands to take down cooling shelter

By Will Wixey
 4 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department has ordered Jewels Helping Hands to take down its cooling shelter by Thursday afternoon.

In a letter sent by SFD, it states that Jewels Helping Hands’ cooling shelter is an “illegal temporary structure,” and a Fire Department Permit will not be issued for the tent.

SFD said it made the decision based on the trespass and illegal occupation of Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) property.

The letter orders that the property cannot be occupied or used, and must be vacated by the end of Tuesday. It also says the tent must be taken down by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

If JHH does not take down the structure, they could be charged $536 for each day the tent is occupied.

Here is the letter SFD issued to Jewels Helping Hands:

Freya'sdottir X
4d ago

jewels helping hands needs to be run right out of town. they encourage law breaking, trespassing and enable illegal drug use. they also need to be investigated over misuse of funds right along with a certain ex council member.

Doug Salter
4d ago

jewels helping hands and two fromer city council members are to blame they just got over there head's

#Jewels Helping Hands
