Flathead County, MT

NBCMontana

Suspect of Kalispell domestic dispute in custody

MISSOULA, MT — The Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of gun shots heard near a business on the northwest side of Kalispell at 7:15 p.m. Police officers investigated the incident and found that shots were fired during a conflict between two men. Officers took the suspect, a...
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County

KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Woman in custody after man shot in Flathead Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman is in custody after a man was shot in the stomach in Flathead County. A Flathead County man was shot and taken to Logan Health on Friday, his condition has not been released, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Flathead deputies were dispatched...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Flu shot clinic canceled at Polson Farmer's Market

MISSOULA, MT — Lake County Public Health canceled its flu shot clinic at the Polson Farmer's Market due to "disrespectful and inappropriate behavior" shown by a few community members. Lake County Public Health says people can still receive flu shots at the office. Lake County Public Health released the...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Flathead County, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

One in custody after report of woman who shot a man in Olney

OLNEY, Mont. - One person is in custody after a report of a woman who shot a man in the stomach Thursday. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol responded to Olney Thursday around 2:46 pm for the report. According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the...
OLNEY, MT
NBCMontana

Browning woman reported missing

MISSOULA, Mont. — Kristy Rae New Robe has been reported missing by the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services. New Robe was last seen Sept. 2 wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, black leather jacket, jeans and heels. She is 5-foot-5, 26-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have...
BROWNING, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

'Annie Jr.' performances begin in Bigfork

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theatre will showcase its first performances of “Annie Jr.” this weekend. Performances are this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the box office. The Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theatre released...
BIGFORK, MT
Lake County Leader

Running room for puppy paws

The thing about small dogs is that they seem to appear as puppies well into adulthood. Many, if not most, remain frisky and needing of some running room into old age. They need some space to play out their zoomies and they need a place to socialize with other small dogs. Several years ago, Polson put in a dog park at the big bend that runs into Back Road and many dog owners have enjoyed taking their dogs to this park. The park is wonderful for larger dogs that like to roam on a hillside or take a swim in the...
POLSON, MT
406mtsports.com

Leader of the pack: Capital storms past Glacier to remain last unbeaten in Class AA

It was a tale of two halves on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium between Helena Capital and Kalispell Glacier. In the first, the Glacier offense, led by star QB Gage Sliter looked unstoppable, racking up nearly 300 yards and building a 27-14 lead. However, after intermission, Capital flipped the script and pitched a shutout, while scoring three touchdowns of its own in a 35-27 win that leaves the Bruins as the last unbeaten in Class AA.
KALISPELL, MT

