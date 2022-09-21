Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Suspect of Kalispell domestic dispute in custody
MISSOULA, MT — The Kalispell Police Department responded to a report of gun shots heard near a business on the northwest side of Kalispell at 7:15 p.m. Police officers investigated the incident and found that shots were fired during a conflict between two men. Officers took the suspect, a...
montanarightnow.com
Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
NBCMontana
Woman in custody after man shot in Flathead Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman is in custody after a man was shot in the stomach in Flathead County. A Flathead County man was shot and taken to Logan Health on Friday, his condition has not been released, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Flathead deputies were dispatched...
NBCMontana
Flu shot clinic canceled at Polson Farmer's Market
MISSOULA, MT — Lake County Public Health canceled its flu shot clinic at the Polson Farmer's Market due to "disrespectful and inappropriate behavior" shown by a few community members. Lake County Public Health says people can still receive flu shots at the office. Lake County Public Health released the...
Crash blocking part of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish
An accident with reported injuries is blocking a section of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish.
Advisory canceled, missing Lake County man found deceased
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory had been issued on behalf of the Lake County Sheriff's Office for 86-year-old Charles Sanders.
Fairfield Sun Times
One in custody after report of woman who shot a man in Olney
OLNEY, Mont. - One person is in custody after a report of a woman who shot a man in the stomach Thursday. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol responded to Olney Thursday around 2:46 pm for the report. According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, the...
Woman jailed following shooting in Olney
A woman has been jailed following a Friday shooting in Flathead County that sent one person to the hospital.
Want To Feel Welcomed? Check Out The Friendliest Town In Montana.
There's been some talk recently, especially around the Bozeman area, that Montanans might not be as friendly as they could be, particularly to those who move here from other places. Of course, every person's story is different, and while I don't doubt those folks that had a bad experience, as...
Ukrainian family fleeing war finds refuge in Flathead County
The Zinchenko’s have moved 10 times since the beginning of the war, living out of a suitcase as they search for safety.
NBCMontana
Browning woman reported missing
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kristy Rae New Robe has been reported missing by the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services. New Robe was last seen Sept. 2 wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, black leather jacket, jeans and heels. She is 5-foot-5, 26-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have...
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
NBCMontana
'Annie Jr.' performances begin in Bigfork
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theatre will showcase its first performances of “Annie Jr.” this weekend. Performances are this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the box office. The Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theatre released...
Running room for puppy paws
The thing about small dogs is that they seem to appear as puppies well into adulthood. Many, if not most, remain frisky and needing of some running room into old age. They need some space to play out their zoomies and they need a place to socialize with other small dogs. Several years ago, Polson put in a dog park at the big bend that runs into Back Road and many dog owners have enjoyed taking their dogs to this park. The park is wonderful for larger dogs that like to roam on a hillside or take a swim in the...
406mtsports.com
Leader of the pack: Capital storms past Glacier to remain last unbeaten in Class AA
It was a tale of two halves on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium between Helena Capital and Kalispell Glacier. In the first, the Glacier offense, led by star QB Gage Sliter looked unstoppable, racking up nearly 300 yards and building a 27-14 lead. However, after intermission, Capital flipped the script and pitched a shutout, while scoring three touchdowns of its own in a 35-27 win that leaves the Bruins as the last unbeaten in Class AA.
