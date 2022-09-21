ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

State
Texas State
City
Paducah, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Skydiving show at Barbecue on the River Saturday

PADUCAH — You expect food and fun at Barbecue on the River, but what about a parachute show? A group of veterans will perform a parachute demonstration Saturday morning in downtown Paducah. The All Veteran Group out of North Carolina will perform the free parachute show, and it's all...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Cleanup at Barbecue on the River

'Make sure you put your trash in the trashcan.' Crew tackles cleanup at Barbecue on the River. The ultimate goal is that the festival safe and welcoming for every visitor. The Paducah Public Works Department says it's confident its personnel can make that happen, with help from attendees.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Discovery Park of America hosting First Amendment Festival

UNION CITY, TN — This weekend, Discovery Park of America is hosting a First Amendment Festival. The First Amendment provides freedom of speech, press, religion and assembly and the right to petition the government. Organizers say the festival will include activities for adults and kids, including games, trivia, crafts,...
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Barbecue on the River road closures negatively affect small businesses

PADUCAH — Nice weather is bringing thousands of people out to Barbecue on the River in Paducah. Businesses in downtown Paducah were hoping those visitors would make an appearance in their shops, too, like in previous years. But, businesses are saying they've barely seen any traffic all week. Business...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Annual Fort Massac encampment coming soon to Metropolis

METROPOLIS, IL — The Fort Massac Encampment is back again this year in Metropolis with vendors, music, mock battles, children's activities, and more. The encampment will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 15-16 at the Fort Massac State Park. According to Metropolis Tourism, attendees will find...
METROPOLIS, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

'Good Wu' fall festival seeks to offer something for everyone

Calvert City, KY — Handmade artisanal crafts, massage, aura photography, live music, food trucks, and fur friends- you can find all of that and more at the upcoming Good Wu Healing and Arts Fall Festival. The Good Wu festival is a multi-building event, held at the Calvert City Civic...
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fundraiser supports families of veterans and first responders

WATER VALLEY, KY - Veterans and first responders sacrifice their time, freedoms and even their own lives. Walking Humbly Outdoor Adventures hosted a breakfast fundraiser to support "Hero's Hunt." It's an event where kids of military members and first responders wounded or killed in action have a weekend to make...
WATER VALLEY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Independence Bank in Mayfield hosting Princess Party

MAYFIELD, KY — Independence Bank in Mayfield will be hosting its annual Princess Party on Saturday, with goodie bags, a photo booth and more for girls in the community. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Along with the goodie bags...
MAYFIELD, KY
foxwilmington.com

Kentucky School Shooter Tells Parole Board Voices in His Head Led to Shooting

Michael Carneal is seeking parole after being sentenced to life 25 years ago for the Heath High School shooting. He was 14 years old when he opened fire inside his high school in West Paducah, Kentucky, killing three girls. Missy Jenkins testified at his Kentucky state parole board hearing. She is one of five students wounded in the shooting. During his hearing, Carneal told the parole board that voices in his head told him to kill.
WEST PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Crash Blocking I-69 Northbound at 48mm in Marshall County

UPDATE (4:52 p.m.): The accident has been cleared, and all lanes are reopened. UPDATE (4:47 p.m.): Both northbound lanes are now open, with one southbound lane open on I-69 near mile marker 49. UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): Marshall County Emergency Management says one northbound lane is open on Interstate 69. MARSHALL...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Construction begins on Bottom Ditch Bridge after 4-month closure

PADUCAH — Jim Smith Contracting began construction on the new Bottom Ditch Bridge on Old Mayfield Road this week following a closure that began on May 24. According to a release from the KYTC, Bottom Ditch Bridge was reduced to a 10-ton load limit in June of 2021 due to substructure damage, but overweight trucks continued to cross it.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Southern Illinois knocks off No. 19 North Dakota, 34-17

(SIU ATHLETICS) — Nic Baker threw four touchdown passes, including two more to fullback Jacob Garrett, and Southern Illinois cruised to a 34-17 win over North Dakota on Saturday. A week after their stunning upset of Big Ten Northwestern, the No. 24-ranked Salukis (2-2) showed no signs of a...
GRAND FORKS, ND

