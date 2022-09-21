Read full article on original website
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
Heath High School Mass Shooter Eligible for Parole in NovemberA.W. NavesWest Paducah, KY
28th Barbecue on the River kicks off with cooler temperatures and hot barbecue
PADUCAH — Thursday night brought the perfect mix of cooler temperatures and hot food as Barbecue on the River officially got underway in Paducah. The event returns to downtown Paducah after two years off the river due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There's a lot of excitement downtown Thursday night....
Planned West Kentucky Rural Electric outage in Hazel area to begin at 11 p.m. Friday
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — West Kentucky Rural Electric says a planned power outage will last two hours starting at 11 p.m. Friday night. The outage will affect about 440 homes and businesses in the Hazel area of southern Calloway County. WKRECC says the outage has been planned so maintenance...
Barbecue on the River booth raises money for missing boater's family
PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River is organized to raise money for local charities. One booth is dedicating the money they raise to the family of a local man who has been missing since March after his boat capsized. "It's Barbecue on the River. It's a donation of charity,...
'Make sure you put your trash in the trashcan.' Crew tackles cleanup at Barbecue on the River
PADUCAH — Vendors at Barbecue on the River are filling a lot of orders. With lots of orders comes a lot garbage. The Paducah Public Works Department says there's a lot that goes into keeping the grounds clean. They're calling on the public to do most of the work....
Skydiving show at Barbecue on the River Saturday
PADUCAH — You expect food and fun at Barbecue on the River, but what about a parachute show? A group of veterans will perform a parachute demonstration Saturday morning in downtown Paducah. The All Veteran Group out of North Carolina will perform the free parachute show, and it's all...
Cleanup at Barbecue on the River
'Make sure you put your trash in the trashcan.' Crew tackles cleanup at Barbecue on the River. The ultimate goal is that the festival safe and welcoming for every visitor. The Paducah Public Works Department says it's confident its personnel can make that happen, with help from attendees.
Cold Spring mayor addresses concern that Paducah school shooter would move there
Cold Spring Mayor Angelo Penque released a statement to the city Wednesday regarding media reports that Michael Carneal, who killed three students at a school shooting in Paducah in 1997, would come to live in Cold Spring with his parents if he is released on parole. Carneal was 14 at...
Discovery Park of America hosting First Amendment Festival
UNION CITY, TN — This weekend, Discovery Park of America is hosting a First Amendment Festival. The First Amendment provides freedom of speech, press, religion and assembly and the right to petition the government. Organizers say the festival will include activities for adults and kids, including games, trivia, crafts,...
Barbecue on the River road closures negatively affect small businesses
PADUCAH — Nice weather is bringing thousands of people out to Barbecue on the River in Paducah. Businesses in downtown Paducah were hoping those visitors would make an appearance in their shops, too, like in previous years. But, businesses are saying they've barely seen any traffic all week. Business...
Annual Fort Massac encampment coming soon to Metropolis
METROPOLIS, IL — The Fort Massac Encampment is back again this year in Metropolis with vendors, music, mock battles, children's activities, and more. The encampment will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 15-16 at the Fort Massac State Park. According to Metropolis Tourism, attendees will find...
Woman donates port pillows for her fellow cancer patients at Baptist Health Paducah
PADUCAH — When cancer patients receive chemotherapy, a small port is placed beneath the skin. Because of where the port is placed, it can often be uncomfortable when wearing a seatbelt. But one cancer patient is helping others by making port pillows. Connie White learned about port pillows while...
'Good Wu' fall festival seeks to offer something for everyone
Calvert City, KY — Handmade artisanal crafts, massage, aura photography, live music, food trucks, and fur friends- you can find all of that and more at the upcoming Good Wu Healing and Arts Fall Festival. The Good Wu festival is a multi-building event, held at the Calvert City Civic...
Fundraiser supports families of veterans and first responders
WATER VALLEY, KY - Veterans and first responders sacrifice their time, freedoms and even their own lives. Walking Humbly Outdoor Adventures hosted a breakfast fundraiser to support "Hero's Hunt." It's an event where kids of military members and first responders wounded or killed in action have a weekend to make...
Independence Bank in Mayfield hosting Princess Party
MAYFIELD, KY — Independence Bank in Mayfield will be hosting its annual Princess Party on Saturday, with goodie bags, a photo booth and more for girls in the community. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Along with the goodie bags...
Kentucky School Shooter Tells Parole Board Voices in His Head Led to Shooting
Michael Carneal is seeking parole after being sentenced to life 25 years ago for the Heath High School shooting. He was 14 years old when he opened fire inside his high school in West Paducah, Kentucky, killing three girls. Missy Jenkins testified at his Kentucky state parole board hearing. She is one of five students wounded in the shooting. During his hearing, Carneal told the parole board that voices in his head told him to kill.
Crash Blocking I-69 Northbound at 48mm in Marshall County
UPDATE (4:52 p.m.): The accident has been cleared, and all lanes are reopened. UPDATE (4:47 p.m.): Both northbound lanes are now open, with one southbound lane open on I-69 near mile marker 49. UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): Marshall County Emergency Management says one northbound lane is open on Interstate 69. MARSHALL...
Construction begins on Bottom Ditch Bridge after 4-month closure
PADUCAH — Jim Smith Contracting began construction on the new Bottom Ditch Bridge on Old Mayfield Road this week following a closure that began on May 24. According to a release from the KYTC, Bottom Ditch Bridge was reduced to a 10-ton load limit in June of 2021 due to substructure damage, but overweight trucks continued to cross it.
Southern Illinois knocks off No. 19 North Dakota, 34-17
(SIU ATHLETICS) — Nic Baker threw four touchdown passes, including two more to fullback Jacob Garrett, and Southern Illinois cruised to a 34-17 win over North Dakota on Saturday. A week after their stunning upset of Big Ten Northwestern, the No. 24-ranked Salukis (2-2) showed no signs of a...
Northbound lanes of I-69 open again following SEMI crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County Emergency Management reports lanes are now clear after a crash blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 49 mile marker in Marshall County around the middle of the day Saturday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported I-69 cleared at 4:52 p.m. Saturday.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Paducah hit and run, deputies looking for information
PADUCAH — A victim was flown to an out-of-state hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a hit and run accident, deputies say, and they're looking for help identifying the driver. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred in the area of Roy Lee...
