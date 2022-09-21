Michael Carneal is seeking parole after being sentenced to life 25 years ago for the Heath High School shooting. He was 14 years old when he opened fire inside his high school in West Paducah, Kentucky, killing three girls. Missy Jenkins testified at his Kentucky state parole board hearing. She is one of five students wounded in the shooting. During his hearing, Carneal told the parole board that voices in his head told him to kill.

WEST PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO