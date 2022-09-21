ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

UVa describes docs found near Homer incident, explains two unrelated incidents

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia, in response to frustrations presented, have released a little bit of information about documents recovered near the scene of where a noose was hung around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn. A UVa release says University Police, along with the FBI, has not released information about these documents because they… one… don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation, and two… they’re unsure of “relevance and relationship” between them and placing of the noose.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took the stand Thursday at his defamation trial in Connecticut as he tries to limit the damages he must pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. More than a dozen family members of...
WATERBURY, CT
Virginia Football Unable to Finish at Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the second straight week, the University of Virginia football team had a chance to pull out a last-minute victory. This time the Cavaliers fell short. After falling behind 16-0 at the break Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome, Virginia rallied for three second-half touchdowns and took a 20-19 lead over Syracuse with 5:51 to play.
SYRACUSE, NY

