BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 20, the Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur welcomed Mary Alice Poling to speak about ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Poling is mother to a Buckhannon-Upshur High School graduate Seth Poling, whom was diagnosed with the disease in 2017. Poling discussed the disease, how Seth and the family manage it, her self-published book and more.

