The Recorddelta
Rotary Club hears presentation on ALS
BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 20, the Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur welcomed Mary Alice Poling to speak about ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). Poling is mother to a Buckhannon-Upshur High School graduate Seth Poling, whom was diagnosed with the disease in 2017. Poling discussed the disease, how Seth and the family manage it, her self-published book and more.
The Recorddelta
New County Commissioner sworn into duty
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 16, the Upshur County Commission welcomed new commissioner Douglas K. Bush. Bush was sworn into duty at the Upshur County Courthouse by Judge Jake E. Reger. Upshur County Commission President Kristie G. Tenney referred to West Virginia Code 3-10-7 which covers vacancies in offices...
The Recorddelta
Broaddus Wound Care receives Center of Excellence Award
PHILIPPI — Broaddus Hospital is honored to announce their wound care center is a recipient of RestorixHealth’s highest achievement, the Wound Center of Excellence Award. Recipients of this prestigious award meet or exceed national wound care quality benchmarks over a set period of time. The designation distinguishes wound...
The Recorddelta
SJMH welcomes Dr. Mozahem to Sleep Studies Center
WESTON — The Sleep Studies Center at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Khaldoun Mozahem to its dedicated team of physicians. Dr. Mozahem will be practicing at 29 Hospital Plaza in Weston. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Mozahem and to...
The Recorddelta
N.Y. man arrested after fleeing from officers on e-bike
CHARLESTON — One New York native is currently held on a large cash bond after fleeing from law enforcement on a moped. According to court documentation, on September 18, 2022, while running stationary radar, a Buckhannon City Police officer witnessed a Red Fly Wing E-Bike allegedly travelling at speeds exceeding 40 mph. The officer initiated a traffic stop when the vehicle was approximately 300 yards in front of the cruiser.
