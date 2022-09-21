ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Tennessee Football
Gainesville, FL
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
On3.com

Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit reveal what makes Knoxville special for College GameDay

Good morning, sweetheart. Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit are in Rocky Top for Saturday’s huge SEC clash between Tennessee and Florida. For both Corso and Herbstreit, Knoxville has a special place in their hearts. For Herbie, his first ever GameDay was at Tennessee in 1996 while Peyton Manning was still under center, and Corso loves the atmosphere Vol fans bring every time College GameDay rolls around Rocky Top.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#College Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#Tennessee Prediction#Tn#Cbs#Espn#Nfl Schedule#Tennessee Game Preview#Florida Will Win Outside#Vols#Akron
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed

College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Look: 1 School Named 'Best Fit' For Deion Sanders

If Deion Sanders left Jackson State for a Power Five job, where would he go?. One school has been named the "best fit. Andy Staples of The Athletic believes one major SEC program is the best landing spot for the former NFL star turned college football head coach. Auburn, which...
JACKSON, MS
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message About Possibly Coaching Again

It's widely believed Urban Meyer will one day coach college football again. Interestingly enough, there's big coaching openings at Nebraska and Arizona State right now. Nebraska finally fired Scott Frost a couple weeks ago. The Sun Devils, meanwhile, fell to Eastern Michigan in Week 3 and fired Herm Edwards a day later. Could Meyer be the next head coach at either school? It doesn't sound like it.
TEMPE, AZ
VolunteerCountry

Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend

Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy