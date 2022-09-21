ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 5

Related
411mania.com

Lineup For WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 2, New Preview Clip Online

– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released a new synopsis and preview for this weekend’s syndicated TV episode. “Superheroes Attack” – On WOW – Women Of Wrestling, you never know who’s going to show up! She’s fresh, fly, and funktastic — Foxxy Fierce makes her in-ring debut against the cold-hearted dissident Ice Cold — and that’s only the tip of the iceberg! The Heavy Metal Sisters look to turn the squared circle into their personal mosh pit when they lock up against Miami’s spiciest duo Sweet Heat, Lindsey & Laurie Carlson. Former Miss Pacific Leia Makoa looks to pull the plug on Glitch the Gamer, and in the Main Event The Queen of Kings Reina del Rey goes toe-to-toe with Australia’s own Princess Aussie!
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Of Wrestling#Combat#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Vogue Magazine

How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards

It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy