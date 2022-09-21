Read full article on original website
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Political spending on the Oregon governor’s race is about to get much clearer, when a seven-day reporting deadline kicks in on Tuesday. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has notably chosen to wait the maximum period allowed under state law – 30 days until the election nears -- to disclose her donations and campaign spending.
To Fill The Housing Gap, Oregon Needs Thousands Of Construction And Government Workers
Oregon’s housing crisis is worse than before the Covid epidemic; a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday. Oregon has one of the highest homeless rates in the U.S., with 14,600 people seeking secure homes in 2020, or 2.5%. According to the Interagency Council on Homeless, only Washington, California, Texas, Florida, and New York had more excellent rates.
The racism, and resilience, behind today’s Pacific Northwest salmon crisis
Leavenworth is a charming tourist town, tucked in Washington’s North Cascades mountains and styled as a Bavarian village. I spent a weekend there, noodling around in souvenir shops, snacking on pretzels and soaking in faux-European culture. It wasn’t till after dark, when I headed to the banks of Icicle Creek just outside of town for an interview, that I saw a vestige of what the region once was.
Oregon EQC Rejects The Request For Metolius River Designation While Voting To Expand The Clean Fuels Program
Friday saw the unanimous approval of a large extension of the Clean Fuels Program, which aids in lowering pollutants that contribute to climate change, by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission. Additionally, the commission rejected a request for the Metolius River in Oregon to be recognized as an Outstanding Resource Water...
‘I’m ready to live’: Hundreds of people gather in Downtown Portland for Walk for Recovery
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Cathy McInnis’s daughter Katie died two years ago from an alcohol addiction. “She struggled with it for a number of years,” she said. “She loved helping the homeless and giving to others. She was just the kindest human being.”. Research from the National...
Marine toxin keeps razor clam harvest closed in northern Oregon
CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Razor clam harvesting is closed along the northern Oregon coast, the Oregon Departments of Agriculture and Fish and Wildlife announced on Friday. Authorities said domoic acid, a marine toxin, has been detected at above the human health limit at Clatsop and Tillamook county beaches. Domoic...
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
Lax supervision that led to Oregon prisoner escape, brutal attack ‘appalling,’ judge says
A distracted Oregon Department of Forestry worker was the lone supervisor at a work site last year when a prisoner with a violent history walked away and bludgeoned two women with a large tree branch in an isolated Washington County campground, according to state officials and investigative reports released Friday.
Readers respond: Oregon land use laws backfiring
When I was a Tualatin city councilor from 1983-1986 and again from 1989 to 1992, I was in favor of Oregon’s land use laws. I have since reversed my position, for three reasons. Recent Oregonian articles have decried the lack of developable industrial land. Housing prices are beyond affordable for most, which contributes to the homeless problem. Traffic in the area is among the nation’s worst. All because of the “compact development” fostered by the land use laws. It’s time to reconsider.
Where did Oregon’s hotel and restaurant workers go? Answers lie in state wage data
Oregon’s economy has recovered all the jobs it lost to the pandemic, bouncing back from record layoffs at a much faster pace than in prior recessions. But the comeback has been much slower in some industries — especially in the hospitality sector. Hotels, restaurants and bars still have...
Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks
A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
SW Washington Repair Shop Fined $10K for Violating Clean Air Act
The manager of a Ridgefield repair shop was fined $10,000 and sentenced to serve 30 days of community service for altering diesel trucks and violating Washington's Clean Air Act. Nicholas L. Akerill, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Clark County District Court to a motor vehicle emission control systems violation, court...
Gov. Kate Brown Of Oregon Demands For A New Tax Credit And Other Incentives For Semiconductors
On April 5, 2022, Governor Kate Brown signs the “Future Ready Oregon” workforce spending plan, a $200 million initiative, at the Intel campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. In order to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to boost Oregon’s semiconductor industry, Gov. Kate Brown is urging the Legislature to move swiftly the following year.
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
Columbus Day 1962 storm set bar for PNW storms
Nearly 60 years ago, October 12, 1962, the Columbus Day Storm hit the West Coast from Oregon to British Columbia. Winds topped 90 mph in many places and more than 100 mph in others.
Turn-Key Portland Oregon Brewery for sale
Award-winning Portland-based brewery. 15 BBL brewhouse with 5000+ BBL capacity with taproom. Loyal customer base with established brands with distribution in Oregon and Washington. Newer American-made brewhouse and tanks. Canning-line, 3 head keg washing system, walk-in coolers, glycol chilling system, and all other equipment necessary to continue growth. Taproom and fully-operational kitchen included. $1,250,000 sales Long term building lease available. Will consider lease of equipment and space.
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
There's Gold in the Hills!
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — As summer slides by and the fall slips in with cooler days and nights, there is a new shout-out for the season: there’s gold in the hills! Not the mineral or metal kind but a culinary delight as the golden chanterelle mushroom season gets underway.
Good Morning, News: Another Violent Cop Let Off the Hook, Mayor Okays Sketchy ShotSpotter Tech, and Putin Accused of War Crimes
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! All you "Oooooh,...
